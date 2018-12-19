 
<< Educator Sued Because Of Things A Journalist...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Glyn Moody

Wed, Dec 19th 2018 7:59pm


Filed Under:
china, germany, home rentals, home sharing, privacy, rentals

Companies:
airbnb



German City Wants Names And Addresses Of Airbnb Hosts; Chinese Province Demands Full Details Of Every Guest Too

from the sharing,-but-not-like-that dept

Online services like Airbnb and Uber like to style themselves as part of the "sharing economy". In truth, they are just new twists on the rental sector, taking advantage of the Internet's widespread availability to broaden participation and ease negotiation. This has led to a tension between the online services and traditional local regulators, something Techdirt noted in the US, back in 2016. Similar battles are still being fought around the world. Here's what is happening in Germany, as reported by Out-Law.com:

The City of Munich asked Airbnb to provide it with all advertisements for rooms in the city which exceeded the permissible maximum lease period [of eight weeks in a calendar year]. Specifically, for the period from January 2017 to July 2018, it wanted Airbnb to disclose the addresses of the apartments offered as well as the names and addresses of the hosts.

Airbnb challenged the request before the administrative court in Munich, which has just ruled that the US company must comply with German laws, even though its European office is based in Ireland. It said that the request was lawful, and did not conflict with the EU's privacy regulations. Finally, it ruled that the City of Munich's threat to impose a €300,000 fine on Airbnb if it did not comply with its information request was also perfectly OK. Presumably Airbnb will appeal against the decision, but if it is confirmed it could encourage other cities in Germany to make similar requests. At least things there aren't as bad as in China. According to a post from TechNode:

The eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang will require online home-sharing platforms, including Airbnb, to report owner and guest information to the province's Public Security Department. The platforms will need to check, register, and report the identity of both parties, including the time the guest plans to arrive and leave the property.

That information provides a very handy way of keeping tabs on people travelling around the province who stay in Airbnb properties and the like. It's yet another example of how the Chinese authorities are forcing digital services to help keep an eye on every aspect of citizens' lives.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Doone Bidness, 19 Dec 2018 @ 8:07pm

    If doing "business" in a locale, then subject to local rules.

    Why this piece? It could only be if NEW or surprising... Otherwise it's "dog bites man", amirite?

    I suppose that the usual know-it-alls will pop in to say "Nuhn't uh! No office in country means IMMUNE from their laws!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2018 @ 8:09pm

    The Chinese government action is not new. The current law requires all hotels to collect identifying information for each guest, like scanning a passport, and sending it to the government. Anyone not staying in a hotel is required to report where they are staying to the local police office. This is automating the current process for Airbnb hosts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Close
Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Educator Sued Because Of Things A Journalist...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

19:59 German City Wants Names And Addresses Of Airbnb Hosts; Chinese Province Demands Full Details Of Every Guest Too (3)
14:05 Educator Sued Because Of Things A Journalist Wrote Collects $10,000 In Legal Fees From Idiot Plaintiff (7)
11:58 Facebook's Latest Privacy Screwup Shows How Facebook's Worst Enemy Is Still Facebook (33)
10:44 Broadband ISP CenturyLink Is Blocking Users' Internet Access Just To Show An Ad (30)
10:39 Daily Deal: CHOETECH Air Vent Fast Wireless Qi-Certified Car Charger (0)
09:38 Game Developer Admits It Filed Bogus Copyright Claims, But Says It Had No Other Way To Silence A Critic (36)
06:25 Study Shows That No, Netflix Isn't Killing Movie Theaters (37)
03:24 Bahnhof Now Facing Net Neutrality Investigation Over Its 'Protest' Blocking Of Elsevier (21)

Tuesday

20:05 Monster Energy Fails Its Attempt To Claim That Its Beverages Are Indistinguishable From Industrial Paint (31)
15:50 Investigation Finds Philly PD Officers Bought Forfeited Houses Seized During Drug Arrests (24)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.