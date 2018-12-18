Daily Deal: The Complete Robotics eBook Bundle

The Complete Robotics eBook Bundle gives you 5 eBooks focused on Robot Operating System (ROS) and learning how to build your own projects. ROS is one of the most popular software frameworks for modeling, simulating, and prototyping robots, but the first book will help you get your feet wet as you walk through building a self-driving car, creating an autonomous mobile robot, and even tinkering around with image recognition and deep learning. The next three books help you become more comfortable and more advanced with ROS. The fifth book covers robotics projects based on the original ESP8266 microcontroller board and some variants of ESP8266 boards. The bundle is on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.