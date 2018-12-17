FCC's O'Rielly Keeps Claiming, With... >>
<< Want A Box At The Grammies With Two Bigshot...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, Dec 17th 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: 2-in-1 Smart Plug with Alexa, Google & IFTTT

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

This 2-in-1 Smart Plug is designed to make your life smarter and easier. It features a unique 2-in-1 ultra-sleek design, which makes the most of your electronic sockets so you can use one electronic socket to control multiple small appliances at once. The plug can be controlled with Alexa, Google, IFTTT, or you can download the free Smart Life app on your phone. A single pack is on sale for $20, and a 2 pack is on sale for $38.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

1 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Close
Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
FCC's O'Rielly Keeps Claiming, With... >>
<< Want A Box At The Grammies With Two Bigshot...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:28 Oxford University Gets Opposition To Its Attempt To Trademark 'Oxford' For All The Things (2)
15:41 Why Is Congress Trying To Pass An Obviously Unconstitutional Bill That Would Criminalize Boycotts Of Israel? (20)
13:30 The Intelligence Community's Official Whistleblower Channel Is Going To Start Hunting Down Leakers (11)
12:03 NY Times Columnist Nick Kristof Led The Charge To Get Facebook To Censor Content, Now Whining That Facebook Censors His Content (12)
10:44 FCC's O'Rielly Keeps Claiming, With Zero Evidence, That Community Broadband Is An 'Ominous' Threat To Free Speech (15)
10:39 Daily Deal: 2-in-1 Smart Plug with Alexa, Google & IFTTT (1)
09:37 Want A Box At The Grammies With Two Bigshot Congressmen? That'll Be $5,000 (Entertainment Lobbyists Only) (36)
06:27 Report: CBP's Border Device Search Program Is An Undersupervised Catastrophe (30)
03:28 South Korea Continues To Criminalize Behavior Around Online Gaming At The Behest Of Video Game Industry (28)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.