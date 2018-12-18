Techdirt Podcast Episode 193: Can Anyone... >>
<< Politician Who Tried To Hijack Critic's...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Dec 18th 2018 11:58am


Filed Under:
archive team, archives, blocking, tumblr

Companies:
tumblr, verizon



As A Final Fuck You To Free Speech On Tumblr, Verizon Blocked Archivists

from the seriously-guys? dept

By now, of course, you're aware that the Verizon-owned Tumblr (which was bought by Yahoo, which was bought by Verizon and merged into "Oath" with AOL and other no longer relevant properties) has suddenly decided that nothing sexy is allowed on its servers. This took many by surprise because apparently a huge percentage of Tumblr was used by people to post somewhat racy content. Knowing that a bunch of content was about to disappear, the famed Archive Team sprung into action -- as they've done many times in the past. They set out to archive as much of the content on Tumblr that was set to be disappeared down the memory hole as possible... and it turns out that Verizon decided as a final "fuck you" to cut them off. Jason Scott, the mastermind behind the Archive Team announced over the weekend that Verizon appeared to be blocking their IPs:

On Sunday, Scott announced that the Archive Team has figured out a way to get past the blocks:

Still, this is a pretty fucked up thing for Verizon to do. It's one thing to decide to completely change the kind of content you host. That's their call. But, at the very least, allow the people who focus on archiving the internet for historical purposes the chance to actually do what they do best. Blocking the Archive Team is a truly obnoxious move, cementing Verizon's reputation as really not caring one bit about the damage the company does.

42 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    John Cressman, 18 Dec 2018 @ 12:13pm

    The problem...

    That's the problem with playing in someone else's backyard.... they can dig it up at any time and you are S.O.L.

    I have been in tech for 40+ years and this move to "cloud" is the worse thing that's happened to tech since the copy protected floppy disc or software dongle.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 12:17pm

      Re: The problem...

      That is, in part, why we have a resurgence of a “own your content” mindset via the IndieWeb movement. Tumblr can’t delete your content if it’s not on Tumblr in the first place.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Bergman (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 2:47pm

        Re: Re: The problem...

        The problem though, is that most people can't afford their own content silo, so they have to rely on someone else to host it. Even if they have their own silo, they're usually reliant on DNS services. Even with their own DNS, they are subject to the laws of the nation their server is in (and often even to laws of nations it's not in, such as the US, EU and Canada).

        Even the best intentions often down't survive the real world. Witness what happened to PINAC -- the founder got locked out of his own site by partners. All it takes is one argument and a fit of ego, and suddenly one person steals the content of dozens.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Shufflepants, 18 Dec 2018 @ 7:24pm

          Re: Re: Re: The problem...

          Even if you can't host it on your own hardware, you can keep backups locally so that you can reupload should your current hosting location decide to shoot itself in the foot.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rekrul, 18 Dec 2018 @ 8:00pm

      Re: The problem...

      I have been in tech for 40+ years and this move to "cloud" is the worse thing that's happened to tech since the copy protected floppy disc or software dongle.

      And people are falling all over themselves to embrace it in the name of convenience.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 12:26pm

    The 'Fuck You' standard

    This is not unlike the way Patreon recently banned a bunch of people without warning. They could have simply disabled money transfers and/or given long term users a chance to say thanks and goodbye to each other before pulling the plug on everything. Companies might want to take note, considering how Patreon is now enduring a growing boycott by former customers, and doubling down in response to the exodus is only going to make things worse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 2:12pm

      Re: The 'Fuck You' standard

      (It is very much unlike that)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 5:23pm

      Re: They did nazi that coming

      “considering how Patreon is now enduring a growing boycott by former customers, and doubling down in response to the exodus is only going to make things worse.“




      You guys keep saying that like it’s actually true.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 6:52pm

        Re: Re: They did nazi that coming

        So is Sam Harris now suddenly a Nazi?

        Neuroscientist Sam Harris has dealt a public relations nightmare to crowdfunding platform Patreon by blasting its “Trust and Safety” team while announcing his plan to drop the platform within 24 hours.

        The author of “Free Will” told his 1 million-plus Twitter followers Sunday that crowdfunding on Patreon these days is like dealing with a fickle tyrant, indirectly referencing the recent ban of Carl Benjamin, aka Sargon of Akkad, as an example of its arbitrarily applied standards.

        “As many of you know the crowdfunding site Patreon has banned several prominent content creators from its platform,” he tweeted. “While the company insists that each was in violation of its terms of service, these recent expulsions seem more readily explained by political bias. Although I don’t share the politics of the banned members, I consider it no longer tenable to expose any part of my podcast funding to the whims of Patreon’s ‘Trust and Safety’ committee.

        “I will deleting my Patreon account tomorrow,” he continued.

        https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/dec/17/sam-harris-drops-patreon-author-rips-tr ust-and-saf

        Jordan Peterson revealed that he had already been setting up a censorship-free crowdfunding platform that would not be vulnerable to PayPal and other ban-happy payment processors, after Subscribestar was immediately crippled this way shortly after Patreon boycotters and outcasts alike flooded the site.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 8:14pm

          Re: Re: Re: They did nazi that coming

          So is Sam Harris now suddenly a Nazi?

          Suddenly? No.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 8:40pm

          Re: Re: Re: They did nazi that coming

          Nah he’s a useful idiot. Sargon on the other hand is an alt-righter aka neo-nazi. But hey if deplatforming neo-nazis sparks a boycott, and a new start p, hey more power to you scumbags. Just don’t act like this is a high and might moral crusade and that the populace is surging up to demand that a private platform be forced to host speech they find morally reprehensible. Don’t be ignorant and make someone pull out the XKCD free speech comic.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 12:30pm

    Verizon wonders why people hate them. Then they enact another poorly thought plan that pisses off the audience they've been trying to reach. Sounds like normal for them.

    Maybe they should all go back to business school. Or atleast go back to the drawing board for a new plan.

    They keep trying to use a screwdriver on a rivet and wonder why it's not working.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 12:42pm

      Re:

      Maybe they should all go back to business school. Or atleast go back to the drawing board for a new plan.

      or kindergarten

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 2:48pm

      Re:

      Verizon's problem is they have their heads stuck in the idea that what is best for the company is what is best for their customers.

      Unfortunately, reality is more often the other way around.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 3:18pm

      Re:

      Maybe they should all go back to business school.

      Unfortunately, a modern business school will tell them they're on the right track and that they should double down. Business schools went to heck when they adopted the "greed is good" credo. Everything else grew from that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 12:40pm

    Can you screw me now?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    kallethen, 18 Dec 2018 @ 12:50pm

    Their colossal fail of a filter is both sad and hilarious. Tumblr gave examples of acceptable posts, people repost it and find the filter blocks the examples.

    I'm betting this is all an intentional prelude to Tumblr shutting down completely.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 1:16pm

    This censorship push wrapped in jane do-gooder language is tyrannical corporate authoritarianism.

    Activist journalists spinning lies to go after the jobs and source of revenue for citizens who argue legally for issues important to them.

    The destruction of historical record on the internet to wipe away these caches of information that can spread awareness or used to research complicated issues.

    Within the stated goal of eliminating 'sexy' content on Tumlr, there is a huge amount of unrelated material disappearing along with it quietly and designed to go without notice.

    The trap is sprung to curtail the internet. We see now that its been replaced with an AOL or Cable -type network with financial institutions and tech giants hand-in-hand working to strangle and site that recognizes legal speech outside central control.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 1:24pm

    But it's their platform and you have no right to free speech on it, right Mike?

    Or is that only okay if Google or Facebook own the platform engaging in censorship?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 1:43pm

      Re:

      "Fuck You" is protected speech, as I'm sure Mike's said more than once here. So, yeah, they can do it, and luckily Mike has another platform on which to bitch about it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 2:13pm

      Re:

      I know you choose not to read anything which might shatter your fake worldview, but you could at least pretend.

      "It's one thing to decide to completely change the kind of content you host. That's their call."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 2:26pm

      Re:

      But it's their platform and you have no right to free speech on it, right Mike?

      Right.

      Nobody has a right to free speech on Tumblr. Tumblr has a legal right to take down content on its service, for any time, for any reason, or for no reason at all. Tumblr is absolutely, 100% within its legal rights here.

      Are you arguing that just because something is legal, that means nobody should criticize it?

      If so, great. This article is legal, therefore you should shut the fuck up.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 2:35pm

        Re: Re:

        No, I'm just pointing out that Mike flips his views 180 degrees when his "sponsors" are the guilty party.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 2:43pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          They don't, though.

          "They have the legal right to do this" is not equivalent to "they should do this." You can simultaneously believe that a thing (1) is legal, (2) *should* be legal, and (3) is not a good idea.

          Permit me to demonstrate.

          It is legal for you to hit yourself in the face with a hammer, very hard.

          Do you understand the difference between something being legal and something being a good thing to do?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 2:49pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Except he doesn't. His views are that the platform can make any decision they damn well please, and unless the government is involved, there's no legal freedom of speech issues. Forcing someone to host content they don't want to host itself raises freedom of speech concerns.

          Within that, though: there's a wide range of legal but stupid, which is what this article is about.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Bruce C., 18 Dec 2018 @ 3:06pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            I don't see any claim in the article that what Verizon is doing is illegal or raises freedom of speech issues. He's just saying that a) the way they exercise their editorial discretion on Tumblr is largely contrary to their stated objectives and b) their final action against the archivists was a dick move.

            Speaking of which, Verizon could decide to double-down on dickery and go after the archivists under the CFA. The IP blocking clearly demonstrates intent to prevent users at those locations from accessing the affected pages and they admit to circumventing those restrictions on twitter.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 2:49pm

          Mike flips his views 180 degrees when his "sponsors" are the guilty party

          Please provide proof of your claim and the necessary citations required for verifying your evidence.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 3:05pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          No, what you're doing is lying, as usual.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 18 Dec 2018 @ 3:41pm

      Re: only okay if Google or Facebook own the platform

      Every company has the legal right to antagonize its customers.

      Whether that’s a good business strategy is another question entirely.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 5:26pm

      Re: Rember when you promised to leave forever?

      Goddamn you’re a fucking idiot.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Max, 18 Dec 2018 @ 1:42pm

    Somewhat hilariously, when clicking on the embedded tweet above containing a video, instead of the video I get this:

    "By playing this video you agree to Twitter's use of cookies
    This use may include analytics, personalization, and ads."

    ...which I absolutely don't, so I absolutely won't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 1:44pm

    When we're talking about Jason Scott, we're talking about this Jason Scott, right?

    https://blog.archive.org/author/jasonscott/

    The guy who manages archives at the Library of Congress Approved Archive.org?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    BentFranklin (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 3:28pm

    Verizon got what they wanted when they bought Tumblr: knowledge of each and every person's kinks. So now why would they need Tumblr anymore? Want to run for Congress? Better not cross Verizon! Oh, and the Russians probably got all that too when they hacked Yahoo.

    Well, maybe not, but who knows? I'd sure rather it wasn't even a possibility.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 4:57pm

    "You can't use mah pipes fer free!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 7:12pm

    They keep flagging their own examples of allowed content, this should explain how well thought out this was.

    Verizon wants to rebuild Tumblr & allowing people to archive what was there would keep coming back to bite them cutting ad revenue.

    Now the app can stay in the apple walled garden & advertisers will be okay with advertising on a new porn free Tumblr!!!

    Why would advertisers pay to advertise to a platform with no users?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 18 Dec 2018 @ 8:07pm

    People are really giving Verizon too much credit, saying they want to do this or that with Tumblr. I doubt anyone at Verizon gives a shit about Tumblr. Tumblr is like the free mouse mat that a company shoves in the box when you order something. They got it free when they bought something else, but it wasn't something they really wanted. If this decision kills Tumblr, they'll just shrug and shut it down, saying that it was no longer profitable.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Brandon, 18 Dec 2018 @ 8:32pm

    More likely it looked like a bot with high traffic

    I mean, there was no way any appreciable portion of the content they are banning would be able to be downloaded in the timeframe, and any real attempt would be pretty likely to look abusive or just plain run them out of capacity.

    And one bot looks like any other bot to the automated systems.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Close
Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Techdirt Podcast Episode 193: Can Anyone... >>
<< Politician Who Tried To Hijack Critic's...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

20:05 Monster Energy Fails Its Attempt To Claim That Its Beverages Are Indistinguishable From Industrial Paint (6)
15:50 Investigation Finds Philly PD Officers Bought Forfeited Houses Seized During Drug Arrests (8)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 193: Can Anyone Disrupt The Disruptors? (0)
11:58 As A Final Fuck You To Free Speech On Tumblr, Verizon Blocked Archivists (42)
10:42 Politician Who Tried To Hijack Critic's Blog Via Trademark Applications Agrees To Never Pull This Bullshit Again (9)
10:37 Daily Deal: The Complete Robotics eBook Bundle (0)
09:35 YouTube's $100 Million Upload Filter Failures Demonstrate What A Disaster Article 13 Will Be For The Internet (45)
06:27 Mystery Lobbying Group Using Huawei Security Hysteria To Target Sprint, T-Mobile Merger (19)
03:22 FBI Swept Up Info About Aaron Swartz While Pursuing An Al-Qaeda Investigation (16)

Monday

19:28 Oxford University Gets Opposition To Its Attempt To Trademark 'Oxford' For All The Things (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.