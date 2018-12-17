NY Times Columnist Nick Kristof Led The Charge To Get Facebook To Censor Content, Now Whining That Facebook Censors His Content
from the karma-nick,-karma dept
We've talked in the past about NY Times columnist Nick Kristof, who is a bit infamous for having something of a savior complex in his views. He is especially big on moral panics around sex trafficking, and was one of the most vocal proponents of FOSTA, despite not understanding what the law would do at all (spoiler alert: just as we predicted, and as Kristof insisted would not happen -- FOSTA has put more women at risk). When pushing for FOSTA, Kristof wrote the following:
Even if Google were right that ending the immunity for Backpage might lead to an occasional frivolous lawsuit, life requires some balancing.
For example, websites must try to remove copyrighted material if it’s posted on their sites. That’s a constraint on internet freedom that makes sense, and it hasn’t proved a slippery slope. If we’re willing to protect copyrights, shouldn’t we do as much to protect children sold for sex?
As we noted at the time, this was an astoundingly ignorant thing to say, but of course now that Kristof helped get the law passed and put many more lives at risk, the "meh, no big deal if there are some more lawsuits or more censorship" attitude seems to be coming back to bite him.
You see, last week, Kristof weighed in on US policy in Yemen. The core of his argument was to discuss the horrific situation of Abrar Ibrahim, a 12-year-old girl who is starving in Yemen, and weighs just 28 pounds. There's a giant photo of the emaciated Ibrahim atop the article, wearing just a diaper. It packs an emotional punch, just as intended.
But, it turns out that Facebook is blocking that photo of Ibrahim, claiming it is "nudity and sexual content." And, boy, is Kristof mad about it:
Facebook seems to have repeatedly blocked the photo of Abrar that went with my column: https://t.co/KYTyJ1kTeE Come on, Facebook! If you want to end these horrifying images of starving children in Yemen, then help end the U.S.-backed Saudi war that causes the starvation. https://t.co/EzJemsGN4j
— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 16, 2018
Hey, Nick, you were the one who insisted that Facebook and others in Silicon Valley needed to ban "sexual content" or face criminal liability. You were the one who insisted that any collateral damage would be minor. You were the one who said there was no slippery slope.
Yet, here is a perfect example of why clueless saviors like Kristof always make things worse, freaking out about something they don't understand, prescribing the exact wrong solution. Moderating billions of pieces of content leads to lots of mistakes. The only way you can do it is to set rules. Thanks to laws like FOSTA -- again, passed at Kristof's direct urging -- Facebook has rules about nudity that include no female nudity/nipples. This rule made a lot of news two years ago when Facebook banned an iconic photo from the Vietnam War showing a young, naked, girl fleeing a napalm attack. Facebook eventually created a "newsworthy" exception to the rule, but that depends on the thousands of "content moderators" viewing this content knowing that this particular photo is newsworthy.
And, thanks to FOSTA, the cost of making a mistake is ridiculously high (possible criminal penalties), and thus, the only sane thing for a company like Facebook to do is to take that content down and block it. That's exactly what Nick Kristof wanted. But now he's whining because the collateral damage he shrugged off a year ago is himself. Yeah, maybe next time Nick should think about that before shrugging off what every single internet expert tried to explain to him at the time.
But hey, Nick, as someone once said, maybe the law you pushed for leads to an occasional frivolous takedown of important content about the impact of US policy on an entire population, but "life requires some balancing." Oh well.
Reader Comments
The First Word
Oh sweet schadenfreude...
"Sacrifices must be made for the greater good!"
Several months later
"I didn't mean I should be the one making them!"
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Oh, man. Love this Kristof quote:
In other words, it hasn't proved a slippery slope. But might I suggest one?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I see a copyright notice on his opinion columns, and no obvious waiver of copyright on his Twitter messages...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Easy fix
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Exploitation...
We have met the enemy and he is us.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://twitter.com/NickKristof/status/1074753415241183234
Of course, only the "real" journalists should be excluded from filters... not all those little guys.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Considering that the NYT twitter was hacked just a couple years ago, that solution wouldn't exactly work...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh sweet schadenfreude...
"Sacrifices must be made for the greater good!"
Several months later
"I didn't mean I should be the one making them!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
While porn used to be considered the worst type of content, and historically was always first on the list to get banned, that might no longer be the case, at least according to the way internet activists work to censor content they don't like. A small crowdfunding site like Subscribestar that caters to "adult" content can remain online for a year without anyone complaining, and then suddenly gets pink-slipped by all its payment processors and is forced to close down within days of a non-porn gamergate blogger (and numerous allies in solidarity) joining the site, due to nothing more than false accusations.
https://archive.fo/ED1Qh
As the continued attacks against 'free speech' rage on, FaceBook is far from the worst culprit to give in to the demands of the intolerant pro-censorship mob who increasingly engage in scorched earth tactics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A solution Kristof would like...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A solution Kristof would like...
Um. You put that in "sarc" marks, but it's exactly what Kristof suggested in the tweet that the AC linked to upthread:
Well, except for the "pay a reasonable fine if a mistake happens" provision. That'd be going a step too far.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment