The Intelligence Community's Official... >>
<< FCC's O'Rielly Keeps Claiming, With...
 tdicon 

Say That Again

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Dec 17th 2018 12:03pm


Filed Under:
censorship, content moderation, fosta, nick kristof

Companies:
facebook



NY Times Columnist Nick Kristof Led The Charge To Get Facebook To Censor Content, Now Whining That Facebook Censors His Content

from the karma-nick,-karma dept

We've talked in the past about NY Times columnist Nick Kristof, who is a bit infamous for having something of a savior complex in his views. He is especially big on moral panics around sex trafficking, and was one of the most vocal proponents of FOSTA, despite not understanding what the law would do at all (spoiler alert: just as we predicted, and as Kristof insisted would not happen -- FOSTA has put more women at risk). When pushing for FOSTA, Kristof wrote the following:

Even if Google were right that ending the immunity for Backpage might lead to an occasional frivolous lawsuit, life requires some balancing.

For example, websites must try to remove copyrighted material if it’s posted on their sites. That’s a constraint on internet freedom that makes sense, and it hasn’t proved a slippery slope. If we’re willing to protect copyrights, shouldn’t we do as much to protect children sold for sex?

As we noted at the time, this was an astoundingly ignorant thing to say, but of course now that Kristof helped get the law passed and put many more lives at risk, the "meh, no big deal if there are some more lawsuits or more censorship" attitude seems to be coming back to bite him.

You see, last week, Kristof weighed in on US policy in Yemen. The core of his argument was to discuss the horrific situation of Abrar Ibrahim, a 12-year-old girl who is starving in Yemen, and weighs just 28 pounds. There's a giant photo of the emaciated Ibrahim atop the article, wearing just a diaper. It packs an emotional punch, just as intended.

But, it turns out that Facebook is blocking that photo of Ibrahim, claiming it is "nudity and sexual content." And, boy, is Kristof mad about it:

Hey, Nick, you were the one who insisted that Facebook and others in Silicon Valley needed to ban "sexual content" or face criminal liability. You were the one who insisted that any collateral damage would be minor. You were the one who said there was no slippery slope.

Yet, here is a perfect example of why clueless saviors like Kristof always make things worse, freaking out about something they don't understand, prescribing the exact wrong solution. Moderating billions of pieces of content leads to lots of mistakes. The only way you can do it is to set rules. Thanks to laws like FOSTA -- again, passed at Kristof's direct urging -- Facebook has rules about nudity that include no female nudity/nipples. This rule made a lot of news two years ago when Facebook banned an iconic photo from the Vietnam War showing a young, naked, girl fleeing a napalm attack. Facebook eventually created a "newsworthy" exception to the rule, but that depends on the thousands of "content moderators" viewing this content knowing that this particular photo is newsworthy.

And, thanks to FOSTA, the cost of making a mistake is ridiculously high (possible criminal penalties), and thus, the only sane thing for a company like Facebook to do is to take that content down and block it. That's exactly what Nick Kristof wanted. But now he's whining because the collateral damage he shrugged off a year ago is himself. Yeah, maybe next time Nick should think about that before shrugging off what every single internet expert tried to explain to him at the time.

But hey, Nick, as someone once said, maybe the law you pushed for leads to an occasional frivolous takedown of important content about the impact of US policy on an entire population, but "life requires some balancing." Oh well.

12 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

The First Word

Oh sweet schadenfreude...

"Sacrifices must be made for the greater good!"

Several months later

"I didn't mean I should be the one making them!"

—That One Guy

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2018 @ 12:17pm

    Oh, man. Love this Kristof quote:

    For example, websites must try to remove copyrighted material if it’s posted on their sites. That’s a constraint on internet freedom that makes sense, and it hasn’t proved a slippery slope. If we’re willing to protect copyrights, shouldn’t we do as much to protect children sold for sex?

    In other words, it hasn't proved a slippery slope. But might I suggest one?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2018 @ 12:42pm

      Re:

      websites must try to remove copyrighted material

      I see a copyright notice on his opinion columns, and no obvious waiver of copyright on his Twitter messages...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 17 Dec 2018 @ 12:30pm

    Easy fix

    Hey - Filtering is such a simple fix! Unless you have to do it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce C., 17 Dec 2018 @ 12:35pm

    Exploitation...

    If Kristof wants to avoid running afoul of legally mandated sexual content filters, he should stop trafficking in partially nude photos of children to sell newspapers. In fact, maybe Facebook should report him, the Times and the photographer as potential child sex-traffickers. If you suspect child porn, you're required to report it, right? And since the filter flagged it, it clearly must be porn.

    We have met the enemy and he is us.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2018 @ 12:51pm

    Gotta love that:

    https://twitter.com/NickKristof/status/1074753415241183234

    Of course, only the "real" journalists should be excluded from filters... not all those little guys.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 17 Dec 2018 @ 1:26pm

    Oh sweet schadenfreude...

    "Sacrifices must be made for the greater good!"

    Several months later

    "I didn't mean I should be the one making them!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2018 @ 1:34pm

    It would indeed be funny if it ever turned out that Nick Kristof is a sexual predator. Not that this would be something unusual, as notable womens-rights "progressives" like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein turned out to be doing naughty things behind closed doors that defied their benevolent public image. Even vociferous crusaders against sexual evils, such as a certain "wide stance" senator and numerous religious leaders, have turned out to be complete hypocrites.

    While porn used to be considered the worst type of content, and historically was always first on the list to get banned, that might no longer be the case, at least according to the way internet activists work to censor content they don't like. A small crowdfunding site like Subscribestar that caters to "adult" content can remain online for a year without anyone complaining, and then suddenly gets pink-slipped by all its payment processors and is forced to close down within days of a non-porn gamergate blogger (and numerous allies in solidarity) joining the site, due to nothing more than false accusations.

    https://archive.fo/ED1Qh

    As the continued attacks against 'free speech' rage on, FaceBook is far from the worst culprit to give in to the demands of the intolerant pro-censorship mob who increasingly engage in scorched earth tactics.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Hugo S Cunningham (profile), 17 Dec 2018 @ 4:40pm

    A solution Kristof would like...

    [sarc] Large corporations like the "New York Times" (licensed press outlets?) could be trusted with the responsibility to monitor themselves, and exempted from draconian civil and criminal penalties unless deliberate criminal intent is shown (highly unlikely). For the occasional mistake that lets something bad through, they could pay a reasonable fine, reflecting the fact that they are responsible and licensed, unlike "cowboy" bloggers and small independent publishers.[end sarc]

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      ryuugami, 17 Dec 2018 @ 7:20pm

      Re: A solution Kristof would like...

      Um. You put that in "sarc" marks, but it's exactly what Kristof suggested in the tweet that the AC linked to upthread:

      Thanks for fixing. For the future, can I suggest a presumption by Facebook that articles with a nytimes or washpost or npr domain are legitimate content and are not pornographic?

      Well, except for the "pay a reasonable fine if a mistake happens" provision. That'd be going a step too far.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Dec 2018 @ 6:38pm

    NYT, the hidden government's mouthpiece. One day our two governments will clash, then burn baby burn.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Close
Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
The Intelligence Community's Official... >>
<< FCC's O'Rielly Keeps Claiming, With...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:28 Oxford University Gets Opposition To Its Attempt To Trademark 'Oxford' For All The Things (2)
15:41 Why Is Congress Trying To Pass An Obviously Unconstitutional Bill That Would Criminalize Boycotts Of Israel? (20)
13:30 The Intelligence Community's Official Whistleblower Channel Is Going To Start Hunting Down Leakers (11)
12:03 NY Times Columnist Nick Kristof Led The Charge To Get Facebook To Censor Content, Now Whining That Facebook Censors His Content (12)
10:44 FCC's O'Rielly Keeps Claiming, With Zero Evidence, That Community Broadband Is An 'Ominous' Threat To Free Speech (15)
10:39 Daily Deal: 2-in-1 Smart Plug with Alexa, Google & IFTTT (1)
09:37 Want A Box At The Grammies With Two Bigshot Congressmen? That'll Be $5,000 (Entertainment Lobbyists Only) (36)
06:27 Report: CBP's Border Device Search Program Is An Undersupervised Catastrophe (30)
03:28 South Korea Continues To Criminalize Behavior Around Online Gaming At The Behest Of Video Game Industry (28)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.