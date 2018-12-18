 
by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Dec 18th 2018 8:05pm


Monster Energy Fails Its Attempt To Claim That Its Beverages Are Indistinguishable From Industrial Paint

from the dipsticks dept

One of the things that's always coaxed a wry laugh from me is when there is some trademark dispute between two entities that results in a claim that customers will be confused between two products which, if that were true, would make the plaintiff's product sound really gross. Examples include that time Benihana suggested the public might eat a rap artist thinking it was their food, or when Makers Mark thought that people might somehow mistake its whiskey for tequila, which doesn't say much for its whiskey.

Perhaps Monster Energy saw these and other past examples of this and was all, "Hold my beer.", because it filed a trademark opposition against Monster Dip, which makes industrial paint and coatings.

Monster had filed the appeal with the EU General Court after the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), in April 2016, dismissed its opposition to a trademark registered by German resident Marco Bösel. Bösel applied to register a figurative trademark for ‘Monster Dip’ in 2014. The classes covered by the trademark are 2, 37 and 45. These include paints, coating preparations and the painting of vehicles.

Monster opposed the registration, arguing that it would infringe its registered trademarks for ‘Monster Energy’. The Opposition Division of the EUIPO rejected Monster’s claim in April 2016, with the EUIPO also rejecting Monster’s subsequent appeal in February 2017.

As Monster Energy doesn't have trademarks for those classes, all it can really be suggesting is that there would be some confusion in the public that Monster Dip's products were associated in some way with Monster Energy's. And that suggestion sure sounds like Monster Energy suggesting that the public may not be able to tell its energy drink beverages from industrial paint. Which is amazing. I mean, I've had this exact thought for years, but getting Monster Energy to admit as much is deeply satisfying.

Fortunately for Monster Dip, Monster Energy's final appeal to the EU courts failed.

Monster’s most recent appeal was brought to the General Court in July last year, seeking a rejection of Bösel’s registration for the trademark and an order for the EUIPO to pay costs. The court ruled that there was not sufficient similarity in the goods and services covered by each company’s respective trademark to cause confusion over the provider of those goods and services. Affirming the EUIPO’s decision, the court found that the sections of the “relevant public” who would understand the words ‘monster’ and ‘energy’ would also be able to distinguish between the two brands.

The court ordered Monster Energy to pay costs.

It's the last bit of this result that has me so very confused as to why Monster Energy continues to do this to itself.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 6:29pm

    Confusion in the market place

    " Which is amazing. I mean, I've had this exact thought for years, but getting Monster Energy to admit as much is deeply satisfying."

    You hit the ball out of the park. I have never tried Monster Energy's drink because that is exactly what I though they might be selling, watered down industrial sludge. But paint works too.

    I want to thank Monster Energy for clearing up any confusion as it certainly appears that they were worried about an industrial paint company siphoning off beverage drinkers, leaving no doubt about the source for Monster Energy's drinks.

    Gary (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 7:57pm

    Sludge

    Hey, I was about to spray energy drink on my car parts until I read this article, thanks for clearing up my confusion!

    I've always preferred "Rock Star" energy drink. I'm waiting to see them start suing musical performers but so far that hasn't happened. Which is confusing in itself - why aren't their lawyers going on the Trademark warpath against actual rock stars??

    Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 8:27pm

    But where is Monster Cable in all of this?

    Anonymous Coward, 18 Dec 2018 @ 8:29pm

    Awful

    I give the new flavor by Monster a 0 out of 5... I tried the customer hotline, but there must have been some problem that day because I kept getting connected to some other beverage company... Poison Commander or something

    ECA (profile), 18 Dec 2018 @ 8:56pm

    Busy work

    Just as we did in retail...find something to do...or get fired..
    Lawyers need something to do..not alwasy smart, but it makes it look like they are doing something.

