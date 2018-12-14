Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio Claims Three... >>
<< Super Injunction Silences News About Vatican...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Dec 14th 2018 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Nix Mini Color Sensor

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Whether you're painting a room, designing a site, or anytime you're searching for just the perfect color, the Nix Mini Color Sensor is here to help. Simply scan any color critical surface, save it to your phone or tablet, and match it to an existing color library of more than 31,000 brand name paint colors, as well as RGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. It's smaller than a ping pong ball, and fits comfortably on your key chain. The Nix features high CRI white LEDs provide a consistent light source for every scan. It's on sale for $69 and comes with lifetime access to the Nix Paints and Nix Digital Android and iOS apps.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio Claims Three... >>
<< Super Injunction Silences News About Vatican...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:30 FCC Does Wireless Carriers Another Favor By Reclassifying Text Messages (0)
12:01 Inspector General: FBI Lost Six Months Of Important Text Messages Because Its Retention System Sucks (5)
10:42 Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio Claims Three Publications Did $300 Million In Damage To His Pristine Reputation (17)
10:37 Daily Deal: Nix Mini Color Sensor (0)
09:40 Super Injunction Silences News About Vatican Official's Child Molestation Conviction, And That's Bullshit (26)
06:46 Big Telecom Wants To Tax Netflix To Pay For Broadband Upgrades ISPs Refuse To Deploy Themselves (39)
03:40 Top EU Court's Advocate General Says German Link Tax Should Not Be Applied -- But On A Technicality (9)

Thursday

19:23 EU General Court Refuses To Allow St. Andrews Links To Trademark 'St. Andrews' For All The Things (19)
14:39 No Agreement Made On EU Copyright Directive, As Recording Industry Freaks Out About Safe Harbors Too (37)
12:03 FCC Says It Will Finally Investigate Nation's Bullshit Broadband Availability Maps. Maybe. (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.