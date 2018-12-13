Big Telecom Claims Oversight &... >>
Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Dec 13th 2018 3:27am


Federal Court Says Massachusetts' Wiretap Law Can't Be Used To Arrest People For Recording Public Officials

from the because-duh-this-was-decided-seven-years-ago dept

Seven years ago, the First Circuit Court of Appeals released its Glik decision. This decision found that recording public officials was protected by the First Amendment, overriding Massachusetts state law. The state wiretap law says recordings must have consent of everyone captured on the recording. The Appeals Court said recording police officers while they performed their duties in public was clearly covered by the First Amendment. The opinion also dealt with some ancillary Fourth Amendment issues, but seemingly made it clear these recordings were protected activity.

The law remained on the books unaltered. Thanks to legislative inaction, the law is still capable of being abused. Since the Appeals Court didn't declare the law unconstitutional, or even this application of it, it has taken another federal court decision nearly a decade later to straighten this out. (h/t Courthouse News Service)

The ruling [PDF] deals with two First Amendment cases. One deals with activists recording cops. The other deals with another set of activists -- James O'Keefe's Project Veritas -- and its secret recording of Democratic politicians. The specifics might be a bit different, but the outcome is the same: recording public officials is protected by the First Amendment. The state law is unconstitutional.

Consistent with the language of Glik, the Court holds that Section 99 may not constitutionally prohibit the secret audio recording of government officials, including law enforcement officials, performing their duties in public spaces, subject to reasonable time, manner, and place restrictions.

That just reiterates Glik's findings. The Massachusetts federal court goes further, though:

The Court declares Section 99 unconstitutional insofar as it prohibits audio recording of government officials, including law enforcement officers, performing their duties in public spaces, subject to reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions. The Court will issue a corresponding injunction against the defendants in these actions.

The court also points out the state government's response to the Glik ruling was wrong. The ruling did not limit itself to "openly" recording public officials. It said the First Amendment protected the recording of public officials performing public duties whether or not government officials knew they were being recorded.

In October 2011, the bulletin was accompanied by a memo from the Commissioner citing the Glik decision. The memo instructs officers that “public and open recording of police officers by a civilian is not a violation” of Section 99. The cover memo for the May 2015 recirculation “remind[s] all officers that civilians have a First Amendment right to publicly and openly record officers while in the course of their duties.”

[...]

But Glik did not clearly restrict itself to open recording. Rather, it held that the First Amendment provides a “right to film government officials or matters of public interest in public space.”

The court says siding with the government's interpretation would just result in more bogus arrests under the state's wiretap law.

But the training materials go beyond telling officers when it is impermissible to arrest; taking a narrow construction of Glik, they also communicate that it is permissible to arrest for secretly audiorecording the police under all circumstances. In other words, it gives the green light to arrests that, as the Court holds below, are barred by Glik.

This ruling should put an end to that. You'd think the last ruling would have done the job, but despite the Appeals Court never ruling that secret recordings of public officials were illegal, the state decided to interpret the decision this way, leading directly to the lawsuits requiring the record to be set one more time, seven years down the road.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Hero, 13 Dec 2018 @ 4:37am

    Better late than never

    We might have been a little slow on the draw, but you can usually count on MA to do the right thing. Heck, our republican governor is to the left of many Democrats.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 4:45am

    Now to see the reversal of everyone convicted of this

    I will wait now to see how long it takes MA to overturn any convictions that may have resulted from this unconstitutional law. I bet I am long dead before they all get reversed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 13 Dec 2018 @ 4:50am

    Frankly,

    I don't get how secretly recording government officials is a protected way of expressing yourself. Nevertheless, drawing the line there would open a quagmire. "La la la, I don't see your camera, la la la. You are under arrest for recording me with a camera I cannot see."

    While I don't really get the relation to the First Amendment, it's sort of a no-brainer that the people should be able to take records of public servants (their employees) while they are performing their job in public.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Hero, 13 Dec 2018 @ 6:07am

      Re: Frankly,

      It would've been much more amusing if, instead of relying on the First Amendment, they could've used the Third-Party Doctrine, claiming that public places were the Third-Party.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 6:36am

      Re: Frankly,

      it's sort of a no-brainer that the people should be able to take records of public servants ... performing their job in public.

      Yeah, and that's all the court ruled. Contrary to this story's title, the law could still be used to arrest people for actual wiretapping of public officials.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 13 Dec 2018 @ 8:09am

      Re: Frankly,

      It actually tags to the way the courts have formed journalism freedoms in the 1st amendment. To protect journalistic expression, you need to also protect acts of journalism.

      In the words of the internet: "Pics or it didn't happen". In the words of wisdom past: "A picture is worth a thousand words". And in the words of journalists to the current President: "Seriously? You said that five minutes ago, there are at least 20 recordings, audio and video. You can't just say you never said that."

      Journalism requires evidence. That is all the more important in the alternative facts, truth isn't truth era. You can't protect Journalism's ability to speak truth to power if power needs to agree to being held accountable.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Paul Clark, 13 Dec 2018 @ 6:38am

    One More TIme ...

    If you are in public anywhere in the world these days, you are being filmed and/or recorded. If you do anything interesting, amusing, or asinine, the video of your actions will be uploaded to Youtube within 5 minutes.

    Enjoy your 5 minutes of fame.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Dec 2018 @ 7:07am

    Reasonable

    ...>subject to reasonable time, manner, and place restrictions."

    Did they define reasonable? Did they specify the time, manner and place restrictions? I bet that Massachusetts legislators do something funky with this loophole that the courts left dangling.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 13 Dec 2018 @ 7:21am

    The memo instructs officers that “public and open recording of police officers by a civilian is not a violation” of Section 99. 

    However, the court also ruled that the right to film public officials was subject to reasonable limitations with respect to the time, place and manner in which the recording was conducted.

    I hate to disillusion anyone, but section 99 is not done yet. The new memo will just say something like, "public and open recording of police officers by a civilian is not a violation unless the officer reasonably believes the time or place or manner of recording makes it a violation."

    Still a "license to kill."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 13 Dec 2018 @ 8:01am

    The state's interpretation is facially absurd here. A wiretap, by the very nature of the word, requires two specific things: a "wire" (a device creating a communications channel between two or more individuals that provides an expectation of privacy) and a "tap" (a device that breaks the privacy afforded by the wire). Even if we say (as we should!) that the wire should not be understood only as a literal length of wire, when there is nothing at all creating a private communications channel, then there's no way to violate that nonexistent privacy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 8:05am

    Why does law enforcement feel the need to censor any account(s) of their public activities? Is there something they feel the need to hide from public view? Or maybe hide from the courts .. that previously told them to stop.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


