Arkansas Politician Introduces Bill To Make It Illegal For Social Media Companies To Block Content He Likes
from the bonus-round-of-bad-ideas-immediately-follows dept
Arkansas state rep Johnny Rye is in galaxy mind mode. He's introduced a bill that aims to stop "censorship" by social media platforms by allowing the government to compel speech. I'm sure the irony is lost on Rye. But it's probably not the only thing sailing over Rep. Rye's head. (h/t Sarah McLaughlin)
What Rye is trying to stop is social media companies moderating their own platforms. He appears to feel conservatives are being "censored" by Facebook, Twitter, etc. and thinks rolling over the First Amendment and Section 230 immunity is going to cure this perceived ill.
Holy hell, the bill [PDF] is a mess. I'm going to have to quote from it at length because it's the only way any discussion of it can achieve semi-coherence. Here's the gist of it, from David Ramsey of the Arkansas Times:
The bill would allow plaintiffs to seek damages of a minimum of $75,000 "per purposeful deletion or censoring of the social media website user's speech" plus actual damages and punitive damages if aggravating factors are present. Only social media companies with at least 75 million subscribers would be subject to Rye's bill.
Slightly more specifically, the "Stop Social Media Censorship Act" says this:
The owner or operator of a social media website who resides in this state is subject to a private right of action by a social media website user if the social media website purposely:
(i) Deletes or censors a social media website user's religious or political speech; or
(ii) Uses an algorithm to suppress religious or political speech.
How does Rep. Rye get around the fact that private companies can moderate content on their platforms however they'd like without it being "censorship?" Easy. He just unilaterally declares Facebook, et al to be "public utilities." Problem solved.
A social media website is considered a public utility under this section.
Pretty cool. I didn't know writing worked that way. Let me see if I've got the hang of this…
Rep. Rye is considered a nuisance and threat to public safety under this section.
Now I just need to send the cops around to restore public safety by taking Rep. Rye out of the rotation.
The good news is social media companies can limit the monetary damages by restoring/uncensoring posts a user complains about. (Presumably using an in-court complaint form, rather than the site's online forms.) There's your compelled speech, which is just another misshapen cherry on the top of shit sundae.
Here's Rye's tiny concession to the First Amendment, which isn't really a concession, nor even compliant with the First Amendment. This must be Rye's idea of "narrow crafting."
A social media website is immune from liability under this section if it deletes or censors a social media website user's speech or uses an algorithm to disfavor or censure speech that calls for immediate acts of violence, is obscene, or pornographic in nature.
Rye is generously allowing platforms to engage in the sort of moderation they already engage in. They're free to moderate certain kinds of speech, just not the kind of speech Rye likes. And if users aren't willing to sue over "censorship" themselves, the state is empowered to draw inferences on their behalf.
The Attorney General may bring a civil cause of action under this section on behalf of social media website users who reside in this state whose religious speech or political speech has been censored by a social media website.
If you're wondering why Rep. Rye has crafted this monument to his own stupidity, David Ramsey has your answer:
Rye's bill comes in the same week that Sen. Jason Rapert vociferously complained about being temporarily barred from sending tweets by Twitter. A tweet that Rapert sent out regarding Muslims was found by the company to violate its "hateful conduct policy." The company imposed a timeout that lasted at least 12 hours, according to a printout of Twitter's communication that Rapert held up to the camera in a Facebook Live post. The offending tweet has apparently been removed.
Here are a couple other things Rye is pitching this legislative session:
Make it a felony to relocate, alter, remove, rename, rededicate or otherwise disturb historical monuments on public property without the permission of the Arkansas History Commission.
Create a special license plate for members of the Arkansas Masonic Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons.
So, a "no tearing down Confederate war hero statues" bill, and a special license plate for himself. From Rye's bio:
He is active in the Lions Club and Masonic Lodge.
This wave of proposed legislation follows last year's failed attempt to repeal the state's recognition of same-sex marriages.
And he's looking for even more internet regulation, this time under the guise of fighting sex trafficking. This bill [PDF] would ban anyone from selling any devices that access the internet without pre-installed "blocking software." This is at least as batshit as his social media censorship proposal.
A distributor shall not in this state manufacture, sell, offer for sale, lease, or distribute a product that makes content accessible on the internet unless the product:
(A) Contains active and properly operating blocking software that renders obscene material inaccessible;
(B) Prohibits access to content that is prohibited under this chapter;
(C) Prohibits access to revenge pornography;
(D) Prohibits access to a website that facilitates prostitution; and
(E) Prohibits access to a website that facilitates human trafficking.
The list of "prohibited content" includes revenge porn, "specified anatomical areas," and obscene material. The reseller or manufacturer violating this law is subject to a $500 fine… wait for it:
...for each prohibited image, video or audio depiction, or website found to be accessible at the time of the offense.
On top of adding new software to their devices, resellers and manufacturers will also foot the bill for a 24/7 complaint hotline to report overblocking/underblocking.
The good news (I guess) is that Arkansans still have the option to see turgid penises and whatnot. All they have to do is pay $20 and state, in writing, that they're above the age of 18 and definitely want to see as many "specified anatomical areas" as possible. Proof of age must also be submitted. The bill does not specify whether this will restore access to revenge porn or trafficked humans, but one would assume it's an all-inclusive fee.
Sex trafficking will somehow be prevented by the state AG dumping collected fines into a strongbox marked "for the children," because nothing's too on the nose for Johnny Rye:
Fines levied by a court under subdivision (a)(2)(A) of this section shall be deposited into the Safe Harbor Fund for Sexually Exploited Children.
Whew. What a time to be alive. And in Arkansas. And knowing you still have two more years before you can unceremoniously return Johnny Rye to the private sector he so very badly wants to harm.
Reader Comments
r way it fails
I wonder how many social media companies with at least 75 million subscribers reside in the state of Arkansas?
Re: r way it fails
Re: r way it fails
Re: r way it fails
Re: Re: r way it fails
Re: Re: r way it fails
On the off chance that there number is higher than zero and this trainwreck gets passed and successfully defended in court(possible, but unlikely I'd say), I imagine it certainly wouldn't stay above zero for very long.
Soooo
also, how are they defining social media websites? And will subscribers count bots and at what time frame?
Actions from the likes of Google, Face Book, and others is beginning to raise the dander of people to such a degree that it is not be surprising that the Europeans and others have had enough and decided to start regulating the internet.
Today I attempted to search for transmitter frequency data on European radio stations. Finally I obtained such only after tricking the search engines into believing that I am in Europe.
In short auto complete, auto search, intelligent search et are being used by the search engines and browsers as a intended or unintended method of limiting search only as to what some computer program decides you can see which always decides that anything to the right of Trotsky is not allowed including Stalin.
That is another one can can be added to the tons of issues with Silicon Valley's dominance of computers.
Re:
Now fuck off back to whatever rock you crawled out from beneath.
Re:
Or, it is becoming increasingly apparent just how out of touch politicians are with how technology works.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Actions like Arkansas state rep Johnny Rye demanding a law to force publication of his point of view is just one of many instances where tin pot dictator wannabes whine and moan about how they are being discriminated against. This has been and continues to "raise the dander" of most everyone to a degree that they seem very pissed off about it.
Today I attempted a search and did not get the info I wanted so I went to a different search engine.
In short,I do not use auto complete, auto search, intelligent search - although I do occasionally find them to be humorous.
Silicon Valley dominance of computers - LOL, really?
Re: Re:
What I've been seeing is conservative populations in the US (and elsewhere) becoming increasingly insular and lacking in basic education and critical thinking skills.
Oh, and this would also be the appropriate place to note that the Masons are, from a logical standpoint, incompatible with conservative Evangelical Christianity. This guy's a Mason. If you support him and are a conservative Evangelical, you're supporting a heretic.
That last bit was for those who lack critical thinking skills but still depend on tribalism when making their decisions.
There may be a good reason for that: Conservative media is structured so differently from (ostensibly) liberal media that it seems to lack a corrective mechanism for debunking mistruths and lies.
Re:
Re:
I had to trick the search engine into thinking that I was using it in the year 1560.
OR
I could have just used better search terms and search operators to properly specify what I wanted to look for and excluded things not relevant to my search. Instead of blaming the tool for trying to show me things based on the popularity of my searched item in relation to my geolocation, prior searches, and web surfing habits.
Re: Re:
But this isn't the search engine attempting to hide stuff from me: it's a symptom of much more data being available and the engines attempting to narrow the search domain to things I may actually be interested in.
I don't really want to go back to the days of Hotbot and AltaVista.
Re:
I'm sick to rage of political deplatforming, and I absolutely zero charity to extend to anyone who supports it.
I want this to pass. With teeth.
Re:
Re: Re:
I'm against censorship, full stop.
I'm against censorship of the right by the left (and I believe it happens).
I'm against censorship of the left by the right (and I believe it happens).
If you want to be a content creator, go for it. Create what you will, with no constraints from me.
If you want to be a platform, where others
If you want to be a censor, **** you (Irony noted).
Censoring has never changed anyone's mind; if someone says something offensive to you, don't censor them, don't ignore them. Engage with them. Communicate with them. Argue and disagree with them. It's the only way to fix the problem.
For Mr Cushing:
Its ironic: Unless I am much mistaken() you and I agree that European government decision to censor the internet (via Article 13) is; An American government decides to block people from censoring the internet...that's also bad?
Also: I don't think the bill is a mess, at least not stylistically which is what I took the statement to mean. Have you read a better formatted bill? Note that it's not active independently, but modifying an existing law (hence why it is all underlined, see the note at the top, which is standard, at least in bills that I have seen).
For example: "A social media website is considered a public utility under this section." That's the style in which laws are written. It is commonly referred to legalize. What does it mean? The section which this bill amends has legal effects on things it classifies as "public utilities". The bill, among other things, would add a social media website to that category. That's why it uses the term "considered". It would be considered a "public utility", and thus be subject to the rules and restrictions set out within the law it is added to that apply to public utilities.
For what reason should Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube, Breitbart, or even goddamned Stormfront be forced to host speech which their respective administrators do not want to host?
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re: "Thad" the Grease Monkey private censor:
You believe corporations should be allowed to arbitrarily prohibit political speech that YOU don't approve of. -- Note this is NOT a question, as your commenting history makes clear that you approve of selective censorship.
You, "Thad", on your laughable little web-site offer a Grease Monkey script to keep you from viewing little bits of text that you can't handle. So it's clear that you want to remove the speech that this would protect.
Re: Re: Re: You’re still a stupid motherfucker
So long as those corporations pull that prohibition on their services only? Yes, absolutely, Twitter admins should have every right to kick White supremacists, Nazis, and Bill Maher off its platform for their politics alone. We can argue about whether hosting providers have a more stringent responsibility in that regard (e.g., Stormfront and Gab being knocked offline), but when it comes to platforms like Stormfront and Gab, they deserve the right to decide what is and is not “acceptable” speech.
Or it is, you know, a way for him to curate his own private Internet experience without preventing you from speaking your mind. You have the right to free expression, not to a captive audience for that expression.
Re: Re:
Re:
.. No Shirt, No Shoes - No Service.
Why should they not be allowed this? Because you have a chip on your shoulder?
Re:
Their platform, their rules. If they don't want someone on their platform for whatever reason it's their choice to refuse to provide use of it.
You could I suppose argue that businesses can't just give the boot to anyone they feel like, which would be both right and wrong, in that they can refuse service to anyone they feel like(hell, they quite often make it explicitly clear) other than narrow protected classes like race/gender, of which neither 'political party' nor 'bigot' is included.
Re:
Re: "Mark Atwood"! 6 comments in 4 years!
I'll say ya don't!
First: the only editor here is Masnick and the re-writers are seen as separate, so that's unusual phrasing...
Anyhoo. After two comments two days apart just over four years ago, you skipped 2015 and 2016 entirely! ODD.
So even though you appear to disagree with Techdirt, your sparse history of short bland comments makes you appear one of the many Zombies. Your unusual vehemence actually supports that, to deflect suspicion and try to prove dissent is okay here. -- IF your comment is NOT "hidden" by the now rabid fanboys, that'll make it near certain. -- Indeed, it's triggered them to a burst of comments where was none before. SO I conclude that this is astro-turfing.
User name "fallenpegasus" doesn't match the plain screen name, either.
Re: Re:
@Mark Atwood - I would like to apologize for our resident village idiot who thinks that if you don't comment on a regular basis you're astroturfing. I also believe he thinks the dust bunnies under his couch are a Google plot to take over his thoughts.
Dissenting views are always welcome here as long as they are respectful. Most here believe in countering speech they disagree with their own speech, but have little tolerance for ranting fools who keep repeating the same stupid stuff over and over no matter how many times they are rebutted.
Re:
I recognize that Twitter fails hard like most social media at moderation. Your commentary states that the moderation is based on general political view points, and not specific instances of speech.
Of course stating that Muslim Americans are a 'them', and that the ethno-religious voting block can't be allowed to 'rule' this country in response to the idea that there was high turnout for legal voters in this block is a hateful position. If he said it about Blacks or Jews or women or Mormons it would be understood as such. He talks about Muslims behind 9/11, but ignores that most other mass casualty events in the US have been committed by Christians. I don't blame Christians in general for the actions of a clear minority.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Got any citations with some verifiable fact based backup that the take downs you refer to are in fact political in nature, and not something else?
From the bill:
and
So this guy is apparently looking to make it so that religious and/or political hate speech can't be taken down by the site admins. I wonder how many pro-ISIS posts it would take (it's religious speech!) to get him to change his mind...
Re:
Re:
Classy(and massively hypocritical).
Define hate speech, and then make it a rule that sites are not allowed to remove hate speech or those that post it, as if they do they are not allowed to use 'it/they violated our rules on hate speech' as a defense in trial nor justification for removal.
Might as well rename this 'The Reprehensible Person Protection Bill'.
Banking has has had to operate under a regime of anti-discrimination laws, rules, and regulations for over half a century. Yet online "banking" is dominated by two companies, Paypal and Stripe, that act as 3rd party processors to a wide variety of sites, including crowd-funding. Paypal and Stripe openly discriminate and apply their own moral litmus tests to customers, including for things customers do in their private lives that have nothing to do with the service, and have pulled the plug and killed off numerous crowd funding sites that don't believe in censorship. SubscribeStar.com will be next to die from such strangulation (as did Makersupport, Hatreon, and others before) as the crowdfunding site just received an exodus of people protesting Patreon's latest round of Wrongthink bans, and the ideologues who control Silicon Valley are not going to just sit back and allow a free-speech competitor like SubscribeStar to prosper.
At least Facebook and Twitter, for the most part, only ban people for what they say and do on Facebook and Twitter. That may not last, as it seems to be the growing trend of Tech companies to sit in judgement on everything a person does and has ever done, anywhere, online and offline.
Re:
Private entities such as Twitter have every right to enforce their own rules as to what is “acceptable” on their platforms. To say otherwise is to undo a large chunk of First Amendment precedent. It would be no better than arguing that Twitter must display all speech, even speech with which its owners/operators do not want associated with the platform, against the will of said owners/operators.
How would you feel if you started a social interaction network akin to Twitter and were told you could not, under penalty of law, remove anything that is considered “legally protected speech”? What would you do if you were told that you could not moderate your service to remove, say, White supremacist propaganda even if you really, really wanted to do so?
Sen Rye: Complain, and your stuff will be restored or hell hath a fury of $75k per instance!
WS website: "Awesome!"
Politicians hell bent on removing hate speech from the internet: "What the ever loving hell, Rye? Now ISIS is going to..."
ISIS: "Put our shit back up."
Rye: "Tell Facebook to do it."
America: "WHAT THE EVER LOVING HELL, RYE?!"
Trump: "Nothing wrong with Rye's proposal. Allows websites and news adoring me back at top of searches.
Admiration of me will knock those other nasty pages down in search so no one sees. Win-win."
Me: *turns off the computer*
always wondered..
How can they be a politician in this country and not KNOW the persons that elected him..
I would love to check this persons wallet, as I think I will find a certain Card in there..
Oh!...he has only been in office since 2016...
https://www.conservapedia.com/Johnny_Rye
Interesting...he is one of those people that Just POPS up with very little history.. Working for the State since 1991.. not much before that..
Re: always wondered..
Because politicians do not represent people, but rather preach their view of society with a religious fervor.
I guess that's one way to plug the government budget. For all of the planet's governments. For the next thousand years. Per reseller/manufacturer.
I don't think this dude's ever actually opened a browser.
Re:
How are snowflakes made?
Call me a pessimist but am I the only one that thinks this is his defense fund for when he gets caught exploiting children?
