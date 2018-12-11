Unsolicited Dick Pics Prompt Stupid... >>
Tue, Dec 11th 2018 10:39am


Daily Deal: AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case

The AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are making wireless listening accessible to everyone! With state-of-the-art Bluetooth 4.2 tech, you can enjoy crisp audio with minimal bulk and without a huge dent in your wallet. Stay connected, enjoy your playlists, and stay trendy with these awesome, highly flexible earbuds. You can listen to your music for 3 hours on a single charge, and can charge the buds 10 extra times with the included charging case. A single set is on sale for $37 and a two pack is on sale for $70.

