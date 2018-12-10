Daily Deal: The Complete JavaScript And jQuery Programming Bundle

The Complete JavaScript And jQuery Programming Bundle has 7 courses designed to help you build better responsive sites faster. The courses cover JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap 4, AJAX, and more. It's on sale for $26.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.