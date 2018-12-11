When Not Hiding Cameras In Traffic Barrels And Streetlights, The DEA Is Shoving Them Into... Vacuums?

If it exists, the DEA probably wants to stash a camera in it.

A Denair, California-based company called the Special Services Group, LLC won a $42,595 DEA purchase order at the end of November for a “custom Shop Vac concealment with Canon M50B.” Canon describes the M50B as a “high-sensitivity…PTZ [Pan-Tilt-Zoom] network camera” that “captures video with remarkable color and clarity, even in very low-light environments.” The M50B retails for about $3,400; the acquisition is being funded by the DEA’s Office of Investigative Technology and is presumably intended to assist agents in a specific operation, rather than for wider, passive monitoring.

This almost sounds like an ultra-low tech version of the NSA's hardware interdiction program. The NSA intercepts computer equipment to install hardware/software backdoors. The DEA's vacuum camera possibly could be stashed in a Shop Vac en route to a targeted person/business. Either that or a DEA agent/informant is going to pretend to be a janitor and wheel around a loaded Shop Vac to capture footage.

It's weird but it's pretty much in line with the DEA's procurement history. A report from Quartz last month showed the DEA was buying cameras concealed in streetlights, traffic barrels, and speed-display road signs. The last one on the list doesn't house ordinary cameras, but rather automated license plate readers.

Are there Constitutional concerns? Sure. They're pretty minimal in areas where any activity could be observed by a member of the public. But they're not nonexistent. And much of this surveillance activity occurs with the silent blessing of the city governments that own the repurposed streetlights. The government has occasionally pushed for upgraded streetlight systems, with the main "improvement" being the addition of surveillance devices.

Chad Marlow, a senior advocacy and policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, says efforts to put cameras in street lights have been proposed before by local law enforcement, typically as part of a “smart” LED street light system. “It basically has the ability to turn every streetlight into a surveillance device, which is very Orwellian to say the least,” Marlow told Quartz. “In most jurisdictions, the local police or department of public works are authorized to make these decisions unilaterally and in secret. There’s no public debate or oversight.”

The Shop Vac+camera is more problematic. Vacuums are typically used in areas not readily visible to the public. This narc vac deployment hopefully comes with a warrant attached. Someone consenting to having an area vacuumed isn't the same as consenting to a search. This device can do both at the same time, which would appear to be a Fourth Amendment issue if there's no accompanying paperwork.

Of course, it could be argued allowing someone like a DEA agent/informant into a private area is tacit consent to be searched. After all, anything seen by the camera would be seen by its operator. Anything illegal observed by this third party could be reported to law enforcement. Utilizing a camera as another set of eyes doesn't undercut this Fourth Amendment end-around. (If it's a DEA informant deploying the vacu-cam, the government can't claim it was a private search, so there's that...) The best solution is don't do illegal stuff where it can be observed by anyone -- or anything -- you don't know inside and out.

I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for this tactic to be discussed in court. There's nothing particularly secretive about the tech angle, especially when there's publicly-available acquisition documents directly referencing both the mean and the method. But I'm sure the DEA will still argue discussing a camera in a Shop Vac in open court will jeopardize future/ongoing investigations. However this procurement pans out, it's probably safe to say more than a few pieces of cleaning equipment underwent exploratory disassembly following the publication of the DEA's acquisition