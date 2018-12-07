Contrary To Media Claims, There's No... >>
Fri, Dec 7th 2018 10:37am


Daily Deal: Universal Waterproof Solar Charger

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Skip the outlet and get your phone charged up and ready to go without ever having to go inside. The Universal Waterproof Solar Charger draws energy from the sun to fill a massive, 5,000mAh battery capacity that can easily fully recharge your smartphone. You can charge any device with the 1A and 2.1A ports, and adapters for Android or iPhone. There are four colors to choose from and they're on sale for $11.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2018 @ 12:02pm

    I like how all of these "solar" chargers talk about how big their battery is, yet they barely mention the solar cell. The real question is how many days will it take to charge the battery if the solar cell was to get 8 hours of direct sunlight per day? My guess is maybe years is a better unit. I'm pretty confident that the solar cell is just a marketing gimmick. If it were anything more, they would brag about how fast you can recharge your battery from the sun.

