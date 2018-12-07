When A 'Trade War' Involves Seizing And Imprisoning Foreign Execs, It's No Longer Just About Trade
from the it-kinda-leads-to-actual-wars dept
For years we've been writing about the weird US government infatuation with the Chinese telco equipment firm, Huawei. The company has built a widely successful business, but going back many years there's been a loud whisper campaign that the company's equipment would send information back to the Chinese government. Of course, when our own government investigated this, it could find no evidence at all that this was true. It also seems notable that Huawei itself asked for this investigation, claiming that it would clear the company's name, since it wasn't doing anything that people were accusing it of doing. This doesn't mean that the company isn't doing something nefarious, but such claims should have some sort of evidence to back them up, and so far they've been lacking.
Of course, this may have been one of those situations where people assumed that whatever we would do to others, others must be doing to us, because what we do know, is that the NSA broke into Huawei's computers and grabbed a bunch of emails and source code. That bit seems to get left out of all the fear mongering reporting about Huawei. Oh, and it later came out that much of the whisper campaign about Huawei spying for the Chinese government... originated from the US firm Cisco, which was seeing its market share eroded by Huawei.
So we've long taken the claims about Huawei with a large grain of salt, even as most in the media have been willing to repeat the allegations about Huawei without mentioning the lack of evidence, Cisco's involvement, or the fact that the US government swiped a bunch of stuff from Huawei, even though all of those things seem kinda relevant.
By now, of course, you've probably heard that Canadian officials arrested Huawei's CFO, Meng Wanzhou, who also happens to be the daughter of the founder, and there are plans to try to extradite her to the US. While no charges have been revealed, most people claim it has to do with violating US sanctions on Iran by shipping US made equipment to Iran. The details here will matter, but it's still incredibly unusual to have a friendly country arrest a top exec and then try to extradite them.
Even if the official charges have nothing to do with the ongoing trade war with China, as nearly everyone is pointing out, there's no way this doesn't create massive blowback on any new trade agreement. Remember it was just a few days ago (was it really just a few days?) that President Trump announced that he'd agreed to end the senseless trade war he'd started (which has created a massive import tax on American businesses and consumers). Of course, when the Chinese gave their version of the story, it sounded remarkably different than Trump's version.
But, at least it sounded like progress was being made, and maybe we could end the insanity. But, of course, by having an ally arrest a top exec, it's thrown everything up in the air. Imagine, for example, if Sheryl Sandberg was on a trip to Pakistan, and was arrested by authorities there and extradited to China to face criminal charges. That's kind of the equivalent of what the US has just done via Canada.
Then, take it a step further. White House officials have told the press that they believe Meng "could be used as leverage with China in trade talks," and you realize this has fuck all to do with Iranian sanctions. No, that's the White House more or less admitting that they've taken a hostage in a trade war. That's hellishly dangerous. Because China will not hesitate to retaliate. If I were an American business exec, I'd stay far away from China or any of its allies right about now.
Arresting an executive over such a thing, and then admitting you want to use her as "leverage," just as you're negotiating a complex trade deal is... the kind of thing that turns a trade war into an actual war. It's an incredibly dangerous move that should concern everyone.
Reader Comments
The First Word
Yes, this is a good idea just as a general principle.
China has been blatantly abusing us in every way they can think of ever since the Nixon administration, and for all the stupid crap he's done wrong, it's good to see President Trump at least get this one right. I wouldn't have expected him to be the president who finally calls them on their behavior and actively works to get a more equitable system in place, but it would seem that that's the world we're living in today.
people that throw lots of stones
Re: people that throw lots of stones
I would, at this point, be more surprised to find out that Donald Trump didn't have a forged birth certificate.
Re: Re: people that throw lots of stones
Re: Re: people that throw lots of stones
Re: people that throw lots of stones
everywhere they look – chances are they are looking in a mirror."
Rumors originated from Cisco
Let's not forget that Cisco itself was the one targeted by the NSA for installing backdoors into foreign-bound equipment.
Cisco's market position was being eroded precisely because their firewalls were sending information back to a government power, exactly what they are now accusing Huawei of.
In other words, the US government got caught with it's hand in the cookie jar, and is now attempting to right its own mistake by saying everybody else is doing the same thing.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
But why sanction Iran?
Iran is no particular threat to the US, especially when left alone. It's just more of the US stirring up / destroying the Middle East as Israel wants. "It's No Longer Just About Trade", indeed.
Re: But why sanction Iran?
But on the instant case, I doubt there's any cause, and we might agree... Until you started throwing in extra rambling:
You have the opinion that all Facebook (all of Silicon Valley too) executives are Economic Royalty above all national laws. Only test is whether validly charged. If don't want to risk being charged, either obey every country's laws or keep the business entirely out.
Glad you put that sentence in there, shows your bias yet more: So, you can conceive of no possibility that what NSA discovered could be cause for action?
That assertion was started by Google. And it's come out that GOOGLE was/is enmeshed with Huawei. -- And what corporation are YOU enmeshed with by its "support"? -- There are NO coincidences in politics, indeed.
This time pieced up because didn't go in first or second try...
Re: Re: But why sanction Trolls?
Re: Re: Not the way you think
Re: But why sanction Iran?
Of course we now know why republican's fought so hard to keep those sanctions when Obama was renegotiating them - so they could be used as a pretext to kidnap foreign persons as hostages in trade negotiations.
and anyone who thinks that USA made modems/routers/networking equipment dont do the same things Huawei is accused of (but i seem to remember were found a while ago to NOT be doing what they are accused of), wake up!!
further, 'is... the kind of thing that turns a trade war into an actual war'. isn't this exactly what the USA has been trying to do since Obama was replaced?
Re:
Assange is different. He was wanted in Sweden for rape charges and I don't think that should be ignored, even if it all was rather odd. The worry was they would then pass him on to the US but that is a separate issue.
Re:
Re: Re:
Damn right. This is nuts.
On the plus side, it sounds like something that'll make for a good plot on Silicon Valley. Granted, they already did the "American exec taken hostage in China" story, but it's not like the show minds repeating itself.
Maybe
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/25/us/politics/china-exit-ban.html
Re:
As a citizen in Hong Kong, I do not see any reason for not supporting - when the enemy is coming for you, you don't simply sit there and yell for peace. You need to stand up and fight.
Re: Re:
No, implying that kidnapping a Chinese citizen on spurious legal grounds and holding her hostage in a trade negotiation is okay because China commits human rights violations too is Whataboutism.
Are the charges even legitimate, or just trumped up lies?
It's even worse then that. A statement like that from officials working for the head of the US government makes it look like the charges are likely baseless, and were just made up for pure political reasons, not actual law breaking.
As in the kind of thing a dictatorship does. The kind of thing we've accused China's government of doing in their 'corruption crackdowns', where enemies of China's presidents are prosecuted, but his allies get away with all sorts of corruption. Because it's not really about fighting corruption, it's about hurting enemies of the president of China.
Also, I'm not lawyer, but I think it sounds like complete BS that shouldn't be enforceable under sensible laws to say that a foreign business has to follow trade sanctions that were implemented by a second foreign government that they do business in.
If the US doesn't like it that they violate US trade sanctions because they aren't sanctioned by China then they can bar the foreign company from selling their products in the US until they abide by said sanctions.
HOw to piss off the world, for all Americans..
I feel like canned ham.
This site is anti-American
Re: This site is anti-American
What do we have that THEY WANT?? NOTHING.
We send wood over there, that They pay Over charged prices for...then turn it to sawdust, and make goods that they send back..Over priced goods...that Corps sell to us...Barely affordable.
WE even get sheet rock from them...for no reason except that Gypsum is CHEAP.. And USE makers Over charge for it..
For Some God awful reason, Corps got this funny idea that FORCING our economy up, up up, up... When it does not need to GO UP..
When Local farmers get paid about $0.03 per pound for Grains/fruits/ veggies...and you pay $2 for 1/4 pound at McD'...its F'ing stupid.
when the CEO and top execs get raises and bonus every year worth MORE then 100 Low paid workers... THATS STUPID..
A person said to me..
"I pay more taxes then 10 poor people"..
I looked at him and said..
"THATS NOT HOW IT WORKS."
He looked at me...
I said..
"Its how much you SPEND.. and on What do you spend it on".
Those 10 people buy more food, pay more bill, Pay more insurance, medical, CABLE, and also FEED 4 people in EACH OF THEIR FAMILIES.. They will buy more cars, and more Fuel and more every ting then you will will all your money in the NEXT YEAR.."
"Go pay for 1 house in another state or country..That will not help all the companies that those 10 have given money to, TO PAY THEIR EMPLOYEES.."
"And those employees, will then do the SAME.."
who makes this economy and country work...NOT YOU.
Re: Re: This site is anti-American
Maybe... and maybe he pays a tax attorney more than 10 poor people to get him out of his fair share. And even when he does pay more taxes than 10 poor people, he receives more income than 10000 poor people.
Re: This site is anti-American
Re: Re: This site is anti-American
