EFF Goes To Bat For Free Speech, Asks Appeals Court To Uphold Injunction Against California's Stupid 'Anti-Ageism' Law
from the can't-fix-stupid.-but-you-can-enjoin-it. dept
Because the state is an idiot, the attorney general of California is appealing the federal court decision permanently preventing the state's government from enforcing its ultra-stupid "anti-ageism" law. The law -- which would do absolutely nothing to prevent movie studios from engaging in biased hiring -- targeted the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), preventing it from publishing facts about actors and actresses. This asinine, First Amendment-trampling law was prompted by failed litigation against IMDb by an actress who felt she was losing roles to younger actresses because the site had published her birthdate.
The federal court needed only six pages to tell the state how terrible its law was and what impact it would have on protected speech. This ridiculous argument -- supported by beneficiaries of the First Amendment (the Screen Actors Guild) -- was quickly dismantled by the presiding judge:
SAG-AFTRA contends that publication of facts about the ages of people in the entertainment industry can be banned because these facts "facilitate" age discrimination – an argument that, if successful, would enable states to forbid publication of virtually any fact. There is no support in controlling case law for the proposition that a state may ban publication of facts to impede a third party’s possible reliance on those facts to engage in discrimination.
The lawsuit persists, thanks to the state's infinite supply of time and other people's money. The obvious First Amendment violations are being pushed again on appeal. The EFF -- joined by The First Amendment Coalition, Wikimedia Foundation, Media Law Resource Center, and The Center for Democracy & Technology -- has filed a brief [PDF] in support of IMDb and Constitutional lawmaking in general.
The brief argues the First Amendment protects IMDb's publication of facts about people listed in its pages. That much should be painfully obvious, but the state can't seem see past its own do-somethingism. But, just as importantly, there's a First Amendment right to access factual information of public interest. And these facts definitely are of public interest -- something inadvertently argued by the law itself. If there's ageism in the movie industry, the more facts everyone has to work with, the more a case can be made the industry is engaging in discriminatory practices. Removing this info from circulation actually enables ageism by making movie studios the sole repository of this data.
The state should be embarrassed it's actually appealing the decision shutting down its obviously unconstitutional law. It's not going to get a win at the appellate level either, not when the best arguments it can offer have holes large enough to drive trucks full of First Amendment precedent through them. But I guess shame isn't part of the equation when all you're doing is flushing other people's money down the toilet.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Did you miss the part where your state is on fire?
An actress who's career peaked with ghetto girl 3 claims ageism stopped her from getting work, and you take up that problem.
IIRC her career didn't qualify as more than a hobby.
Ageism is already illegal, it will not be helped by trying to pass a law to hide facts, and the damage none of you are willing to see is waiting in the wings. Lets hide the fact he was convicted of molesting actresses... you'll tell us this won't happen but you're wrong.
How about you work on trying to keep the rest of the state from becoming a burning hellscape & let Actors and Actresses deal with the fact their ages are known. There are federal laws they can avail themselves of and gee, pretty sure the group screaming the loudest could arrange boycotts of productions that use age as a reason to not cast someone. Of course the films might look shitty if they have to hire Angela Lansbury to play a 12 yr old b/c age doesn't matter.
And imagine the huge line of out of work radio actors & voiceover people who are to old to voice a role... b/c age is the only reason decisions are made, not skill or ability.
This isn't a problem that needs a law, it is a stupid distraction trying to create more rights for 'special' people that won't apply to everyone. All men are created equal*.
*- Unless you are a crappy actress who convinced yourself you aren't getting work because we know your real age not because you were naked on an episode of BullShit! & Ghetto Girl 3 was your best role to date.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's a dumb law, but...you realize it didn't just get passed a couple of weeks ago, yeah?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment