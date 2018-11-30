How Civil Subpoenas Are Used To Unmask Online... >>
<< Deputy AG Claims There's No Market For...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Nov 30th 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Trainz, A New Era Platinum Edition Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Trainz: A New Era is the newest version of the popular Trainz series, and takes the train simulation genre to brand new heights! Historic and modern routes, and famous locomotives come to life with an incredible graphics engine. Build your own railway masterpieces, and enjoy hundreds of hours of single and multiplayer gameplay. Plus, with this Platinum Edition bundle, you'll get 16 additional routes, three bonus trainsets, and a host of other new content. It's on sale for only $20 for a limited time.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
How Civil Subpoenas Are Used To Unmask Online... >>
<< Deputy AG Claims There's No Market For...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

12:03 Our Bipolar Free-Speech Disorder And How To Fix It (Part 3) (0)
10:44 How Civil Subpoenas Are Used To Unmask Online Speakers, And How A Recent Decision Will Help Deter Bogus Ones (1)
10:39 Daily Deal: Trainz, A New Era Platinum Edition Bundle (0)
09:31 Deputy AG Claims There's No Market For Better Security While Complaining About Encryption At A Cybercrime Conference (13)
06:26 Senators Continue To Point Out Our Broadband Maps Suck (9)
03:23 App Developers Suing Facebook Suffer Redaction Failure, Expose Discussions About Pay-For-Play API Access (10)

Thursday

21:54 Nintendo Shuts Down Its 'Creators' YouTuber Program, Replaces It With Simpler But Still Confusing Guidelines For Streaming (9)
15:43 Philly Cops Skirting Forfeiture Restrictions By Seizing Cars As 'Evidence' (27)
13:36 EFF, ACLU Petition Court To Unseal Documents From DOJ's Latest Anti-Encryption Efforts (5)
11:58 Our Bipolar Free-Speech Disorder And How To Fix It (Part 2) (12)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.