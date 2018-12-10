New York Police Union Says More Reporting On Stops/Frisks Will Hurt The NYPD's Effectiveness
If anything might make police-community relations better, the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association (PBA) -- the union representing NYPD officers -- is against it. PBA President Pat Lynch has come out against body cameras, community policing, and even his own union members.
The battle over the court-ordered revamping of the NYPD's stop-and-frisk program rages on five years after Judge Scheindlin found it to be unconstitutional. So does the PBA, which is now arguing keeping data on stops is throwing sand in the NYPD's gears.
The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association swiftly condemned an order issued Nov. 20 by a Federal Judge concerning stop-and-frisk data that it said would further discourage “proactive policing in New York City.”
The directive from U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres requires the NYPD, in consultation with an outside monitor, to submit for approval a plan to implement “a program for systematically receiving, assessing, and acting on information regarding adverse findings on the conduct of police officers involving illegal stops or illegal trespass enforcements.”
The NYPD has been ordered to document its stops numerous times since the 2013 decision. And it has continued to fail to do so. Officers blame a lack of instruction and/or clarity from upper management. Upper management blames multiple court orders and outside oversight for its inability to deliver clear instructions. And the PBA blames the whole mess on officers being forced to engage in Constitutional policing, which apparently is the opposite of "proactive" policing.
What the PBA is agitating for is the return to halcyon days of stop-and-frisk when NYPD officers performed hundreds of thousands of stops a year, a majority of them targeting the city's minorities. Constitutional policing would trim hundreds of man hours from the production of mandated reports, but the PBA wants nothing to do with keeping officers on patrol, rather than tied up doing internal bookkeeping for the DA's office.
Judge Torres said she was requiring that the plan to provide extensive information on the program include “(a) declinations of prosecutions by the District Attorneys in New York City; (b) suppression decisions by courts precluding evidence as a result of unlawful stops and searches; (c) court findings of incredible testimony by police officers; (d) denials of indemnification and/or representation of police officers by the New York City Law Department; and (e) judgments and settlements against police officers in civil cases where, in the opinion of the New York City Law Department, there exists evidence of police malfeasance.”
The PBA's response? To deride the accountability mandates as "unnecessary" -- an abuse of the court's "narrow authority" that will somehow wreak havoc on the NYPD's rank-and-file. This production of information will "end proactive policing in New York City," according to PBA president Pat Lynch.
Fortunately, Pat Lynch has long been recognized as a blowhard who seldom has the full support of the officers he represents. According to this report, the PBA was "quietly critical" of the PD's stop-and-frisk program when it was being abused to its fullest extent. Now that it's being deployed in a more Constitutional fashion -- resulting in a severe decline in stops -- the PBA wants to pretend the same program it criticized as "overused" is now a critical aspect of New York law enforcement.
Telling objections
If simply documenting what they are doing accurately is considered a hindrance to the point that it would interfere with (what they imagine are) their jobs then that seems a pretty blatant admission that what they are doing wouldn't stand up under any scrutiny, and as such they almost certainly shouldn't be doing it.
Someone for whom a gun is standard gear had damn well better be mentally competent enough to document what they do on the clock, and if the incredibly low bar of recording their own actions is too much then clearly the job they are in is far beyond their ability. Any 'cop' who finds something that pathetically simple too difficult to manage deserves to lose their job and/or be fired for gross incompetence.
Re: Telling objections
If anything, they’re more likely to get a promotion. Just ask Ed Windbigler.
Re: Telling objections
If it's 24 pages (in triplicate, with circles and arrows) that take half an hour to fill out properly, yes, I can see the point of the complaint.
If it's half a page of simple stats and vitals, there's probably no reason for complaint.
I've seen "behavior modification through clerical insanity" in the workplace before. Put ridiculous paperwork requirements in place and the work that requires said paperwork slows to a halt.
Re: Re: Telling objections
Re: Telling objections
The cops are simply doing their jobs as they've been instructed to. It's a bloody obvious 4th violation. So the *policy* needs to be killed off by court order, not the cops doing their jobs *as instructed*.
At the moment, it's "legal". There's a LOT of this type of "legality" out there, where a powerful group decides that since it's not explicitly banned, they can get away with it until it IS banned.
Don't attack the street cops on this one - it's the policy makers at fault. Most of whom are appointed or otherwise "untouchable".
Re: Re: Telling objections
Strange .... thought there was a court ruling on this - hmmmm.
Is there a quota or are the cops simply biased?
Re: Re: Re: Telling objections
Re: Re: Re: Telling objections
The cops aren't biased to the extent screeched about in the press. If they patrol a low income neighborhood that is predominantly black, they're not going to find many rich white people there.
And gangs are a low-income neighborhood problem. You don't find them in high income areas. Well, the soldiers, you DO find the guys running the gangs in high income areas...
Re: Re: Telling objections
Stats driven management is as big a source of evil as the desire for money, and both have turned your police into the enemies of the citizens, and especially minorities.
Re: Telling objections
Re: Stats driven management
Bureaucrats love reports & paperwork, as solutions to problem.
Even if these police reports were filled out/submitted perfectly -- who does she think will read, analyze, and properly act upon this massive amount of data ??
(certainly not her!)
NYC police problems have always been caused by corrupt senior management -- fix that, Judge.
Re: Re: Stats driven management
Well, the press would, if they could get their hands on the information. That does not seem likely, though.
Re: Telling objections
Of course, it isn't that they are too incompetent to document their actions, they're just concerned that the added time it takes to document their actions will lead to them being able to violate fewer people's rights.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Those would all still have relatively large absolute values. I think where they're going we'll need to look at the hyper real numbers. Need to find something smaller than epsilon.
proactive misconduct
Jokes apart I wonder how fast this kind of approach would be banned if they actually did what I suggested.
Re:
Re:
The NYPD is correct
If that the the NYPD's vision for the future of America - go ahead with the efficiency drive at the expense of freedom and democracy. If not, we will need to have a debate about how to balance freedom and safety.
Re: The NYPD is correct
Yeah - for the dictator, everyone else not so much.
Re: Re: The NYPD is correct
And for all the loyal citizens. You may say, "but what about all those detained and killed". But you see, those weren't loyal citizens, those were enemies of the state. Those are the people we have to protect the loyal citizens from.
/s
back pack frisk
"a majority of them targeting the city's minorities."
https://worldpopulationreview.com/us-cities/new-york-city-population/
But of course the reality is that young black men get cherrypicked by police especially hard, but it would be interesting to compare those numbers to crime statistics to see if they're being under or over represented as likely criminal suspects. Israel's use of demographics as a primary means of fighting crime/terrorism has drawn much international condemnation, despite its effectiveness, at least in the short term, as long term such discriminatory practices tend to cause the very problems they were supposed to prevent.
Re: "a majority of them targeting the city's minorities."
If I remember right, the lawsuit also noted that Whites were more likely to be arrested if stopped (likely because of actual suspicion). And that Whites were stopped below the actual demographic crime rate, while minorities were stopped above the demographic crime rate.
Likelihood of committing a crime is better mapped to income level than ethnicity, eliminating a lot of the variance in between ethnicity. And there are numerous long term self fulfilling cycles when you focus enforcement on those areas, as you note.
Re: Re: "a majority of them targeting the city's minorities."
I've seen what are apparently the same stats on b/w stops. They've been collated and the actual areas of stops have been "munged" so you can't see any finer than Precinct level.
You don't see a lot of Eskimos arrested in Peking...
But if you're in a neighborhood that is 90% black and arrests of blacks is 91%, you're going to hear screeches of racism. Even if 100% of the arresting officers are black themselves.
Re: Re: Re: "a majority of them targeting the city's minorities.
While likely true, institutional racism is not limited to affecting the white members of the institution. But more pertinently, while extremism in outrage factions is certainly an amazing discussion, its not quite pertinent to the discussion at hand, and only serves to muddle the waters.
I noted in the second paragraph the demographic crime rate, not merely the population rates, which the AC also noted. I also combined that with the success rate. For simplicity, lets assume only 2 demographics, black and white. If for instance if Blacks in a neighborhood represent 60% of convictions (ignoring any economic factors), and we find that 75% of stop and frisks are black, but only 10% find evidence of a crime, and 30% of stop and frisks of whites find evidence of crimes, there seems to be an unfair level of targeting of blacks in that community. If we add that crime levels are not lower in this area since the policy went into place, its reasons are called into question. This is the way the statistics play with stop and frisk in New York. Its not one statistic. Its a combination of evidence that one demographic is targeted despite a higher likelyhood the stop wont turn anything up.
Re: Re: "a majority of them targeting the city's minorities
Both are major factors, as are family and community. And "family income" may be a much bigger factor than personal income, since a high proportion of crimes are committed by 15-25 year olds, who are generally low-income even if college students.
The poorest people tend to be non-English speaking immigrants, but their rates of crime are not exceptionally high, particularly with Chinese immigrants, who appear to be an exceptionally low-crime ethnic group.
http://www.justice.gov.uk/downloads/statistics/mojstats/stats-race-cjs-2010.pdf
Is there a special policing reason to do so, other than they can get away with it b/c you blindly defend them lest the image of your corrupt gang get tarnished?
Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association
Isn't this one of the organizations that is protecting murderers by forcing precincts to employ without consideration of the background of their hires?
Sounds like they're totally gangster.
Re: Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association
All unions
Possibly, but our law enforcement officers actually carry weapons and have a body count and are supposed to function at their jobs at a high standard of conduct.
I'm less worried about our construction crews and sanitation crews murdering people and escaping justice.
Re: All unions
For those, Construction and Sanitation have always been two of the largest "public sectors" of the mob. Nobody will ever know just how high their body count is.
I've always wondered if the problem with police unions is that, unlike traditional unions, it is not an organization of workers to better negotiate with management, but an organization of management and workers to negotiate with government.
Thus the police union acts like the law is negotiable because their entire job is to negotiate with the law.
Re:
The purpose of Unions isn't to "negotiate with management", but to get the highest price for their members, and thereby the union itself.
And with some, especially public sector unions, they ensure the lowest quality work at the highest possible prices.
