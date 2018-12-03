Woman Sues Georgia Deputies After Their Field Drug Test Said Her Cotton Candy Was Meth
from the lazy-people-relying-on-stupid-tools dept
Cops love cheap field drug tests because they're cheap and as likely to generate "probable cause" for an arrest/search as their much more expensive drug dogs. No law enforcement agency has ever expressed concerns about these fields tests returning false positives at an alarming rate. They just book people and send them before a judge based on a $2 test that can find anything from drywall powder to doughnut crumbs to be controlled substances. This void in accountability has occasionally been filled by prosecutors, a few of which will not offer or accept plea deals based on nothing more than a field test.
A faulty drug test is at the center of a recently-filed lawsuit. Georgia resident Dasha Fincher is suing Monroe County and two sheriff's deputies over a field drug test that turned cotton candy into methamphetamines and upended her life. (via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
According to Fincher's complaint [PDF], she was stopped for a supposed window tint violation by Monroe County deputies Allen Henderson and Cody Maples. Ultimately, the deputies decided the tint on her windows was lawful. But that obviously wasn't the real reason for the stop. The deputies wanted to search the vehicle. According to their report [PDF] of the incident, consent was given by both the driver and Fincher, who was the passenger in the vehicle. Deputy Williams found a "blue crystal like substance" in a bag on the floor. Both the driver and Fincher told the deputy it was cotton candy. The deputies tested it with a field kit, which conveniently confirmed their suspicions.
Based on the packaging and its crystal like feature, Corporal Williams tested the substance using a field kit for Methamphetamine and MDMA. The field kit gave a positive reading.
Here's a picture of the alleged methamphetamine:
Fincher was charged with drug trafficking, a felony that comes with mandatory minimum sentences and hefty fines. Since the drug hadn't been tested at a lab yet, the deputy's guesswork on its weight put Fincher in line for a minimum ten year prison sentence and a fine of $100,000. Bail was set at $1 million, so Fincher had no choice but to remain in jail until the substance was tested by the state's drug lab.
When those results came back, Fincher was cleared. Not only that, but the amount recorded by the lab (26 grams) fell short of the 28 grams needed to charge Fincher with trafficking. But by the time Fincher's innocence was proven, a tremendous amount of damage had been done. Fincher spent three months in jail, missing the birth of her twin grandsons and being unable to help when her daughter suffered a miscarriage. Her charges were dropped April 18, 2017, 109 days after she was arrested. The felony arrest remains on her record.
The lawsuit argues the deputies operated in bad faith, knowing high bail would be set and Fincher would remain in jail until the substance was tested by a lab. She argues they should have known the field tests routinely generated false positives. And there's evidence to back that claim. This report, broadcast last month by a Fox affiliate in Georgia, shows the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's (GBI) crime lab has reversed dozens of field drug test results.
The FOX 5 I-Team obtained every negative drug test report from the GBI Crime Lab in 2017, then researched to find out how many of those cases began with a positive NIK test. We confirmed 145 false positives, wrongly implicating Georgians of all races in all parts of our state. The field tests got it wrong 11 times for heroin, 24 times for ecstasy, 40 times for cocaine and 64 times for methamphetamines.
In each case, someone's life was upended. Georgia's drug laws are harsh and bail amounts are unaffordable for all but the most wealthy. About the only positive resulting from this examination is the Georgia Tech University's police force deciding they'd no longer use field tests. Across the rest of the state, this option hasn't even been considered by law enforcement agencies utilizing the NIK tests.
It may take a lot of lawsuits like this one to push law enforcement agencies to consider quality over quantity. Judges need to be made aware of these problems as well, since they're the ones who can reduce bail, allow releases pending trial, and shut down guilty pleas predicated on tests that are wrong far too often to be considered reliable.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Dull. Everyone has already seen. Not arguable.
Not even helping your anti-police / anti-law bias.
You do not need a format change, Techdirt. (As I noticed late: gee, hope changes blocks ME from this silly addiction!)
You need interesting content. This is not.
Next stale topic, please.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dull. Everyone has already seen. Not arguable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dull. Everyone has already seen. Not arguable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Liars gonna lie Not arguable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Are We Learning?
Never give consent. Explicitly state that you do not answer questions and do not consent to searches. Then shut up, except to repeat that mantra for any cop that shows up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Are We Learning?
Never give consent. Explicitly state that you do not answer questions and do not consent to searches.
Funny thing - normal, law abiding, non-savvy grandparents who know they don't have any drugs often have no problem granting consent.
While this is certainly sound advice - it isn't an actual fix for the problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Are We Learning?
The one involving a humane, honest decision is not available in Georgia and elsewhere. That requires cops to not make those big ticket trafficking arrests. Of innocent people.
Now guess which is most likely to be achieved first, and the cops doing the right thing is not it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Are We Learning?
That the USA loves to put people in jails?
Esp. when what they are doing has little to no affect on others, besides themselves..
Insted of Helping solve a persons problem we would rather throw then in prisons and jails..
MANY prisons are so full...that If you had a building and Occupancy inspection...THEY WOULD BE CONDEMNED..(thats an interesting idea)
For all the money spent putting persons in jail, you could pay them to be NICe people.. you could pay a Mental health agency to help them..
3months in a jail?? to get a drug test?? Go check out a good Pharmacist.. Sugar is base, Meth isnt..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Soooo
After all, what do they have to hide? And what's good for civilians should be more then good enough for the people's servants. No?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But seriously, what's the deal with a $1M bail for someone with obvious local and family ties? How is she going to disappear before results are back? And how is there not some consideration of consequences when the drug lab queue is three months long?
Testing something looking like cotton candy really is the least of the insanity involved here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
SOP in some jurisdictions, they get a piece of that bail money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Simple really
Really it is her fault the police targeted her, did not care about verifying the results of the test, or any other objective measure to show that they were abusing their power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Simple really
Blame the victim!
Following your advice I should stop buying pepper (is a suspect substance, even on better field tests), brown sugar (heroin), fine white sugar (coke), green herbs (hemp) and so on. If one has to fear for wrongful arrest every day, you're not living in a free country.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Simple really
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Simple really
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Simple really
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Simple really
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Simple really
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Simple really
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This will drive the price of the test up, resulting in departments not using the test or the test becoming very reliable.
But hey, in GA they have cops that can look at you and decide you are stoned. Maybe they should just train those cops to identify drugs by sight as well, no $2 drug test needed.
Da Cops don't wana change da test because it gives them more power to put you in jail! That's a noch in their bedpost - and a line on the performance eval, The eval only shows arrests, not convictions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Georgia, please clean up after yourselves
It bacame a false arrest but she still has a felony arrest on her record? What felony arrest?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Georgia, please clean up after yourselves
Think about it. If her attorneys want to push for a False Arrest charge, they require a record of that arrest.
On a related note, when something is Expunged from a person's records, it's not erased. They just add "EXPUNGED" at the start of the Charge(s).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Georgia, please clean up after yourselves
Whether it is practice or not, erased should be the answer, after the civil suit of course.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment