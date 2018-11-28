Court Tells Former NRA President The First... >>
Daily Deal: Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit And Course Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit and Course Bundle comes with a new Raspberry Pi 3B+, along with a Sensor Kit that has 37 sensor modules along with instructions for 35 products, and 3 online courses allowing you to launch your Raspberry Pi journey. You'll be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games and a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API. You'll learn how to interface with home electronics and devices to create custom skills that use Alexa to voice control virtually anything in your home, and more. This bundle is on sale for $140.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt.

