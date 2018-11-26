 
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Nov 26th 2018 3:38am


Filed Under:
api, california, damian collins, due process, mark zuckerberg, privacy, sealed documents, uk, uk parliament

Companies:
facebook, six4three



To Obtain Documents About Facebook Data-Sharing, UK Gov't Seizes And Detains A US Lawyer Working For A Different Company

from the Parliamentary-street-gang dept

Something strange and disturbing happened in the UK this weekend. That it targeted pariah du jour Facebook doesn't make it any less bizarre or worrisome.

The short story is this: peeved at being blown off repeatedly by Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook representatives, members of Parliament shook down an American third party for documents possibly related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The long story -- broken by Carole Cadwalla of The Guardian -- fills in the details.

But first a little background: Six4Three, developers of a scuzzy app that scanned profiles for bikini photos, is currently suing Facebook for yanking its API access. The lawsuit has traveled from the federal court system to a California state court, where Six4Three is hoping for a ruling declaring Facebook's actions to be a violation of various state-level competitive business laws.

During the course of this suit -- which was filed in January 2017 -- Six4Three has obtained internal Facebook documents through discovery. These documents may contain info related to Facebook's data-sharing and data-selling practices, which could possibly include its deals with Cambridge Analytica.

Somehow, members of Parliament found out one of Six4Three's lawyers was in London. So, this happened:

Damian Collins, the chair of the culture, media and sport select committee, invoked a rare parliamentary mechanism to compel the founder of a US software company, Six4Three, to hand over the documents during a business trip to London. In another exceptional move, parliament sent a serjeant at arms to his hotel with a final warning and a two-hour deadline to comply with its order. When the software firm founder failed to do so, it’s understood he was escorted to parliament. He was told he risked fines and even imprisonment if he didn’t hand over the documents.

Let's break this down: the UK government wants answers from Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook. Since Facebook hasn't been compliant, the UK government feels justified in taking documents obtained through discovery in a US lawsuit from an American lawyer currently suing Facebook… just because he happened to roam into its jurisdiction.

This is insane.

As an added twist, the documents the lawyer was forced to turn over are currently under seal. That means no one in the US other than the litigants and the judge have access to them. At least that was the case until Parliament's bizarre, heavy-handed move.

Facebook has responded with some fluff about Six4Three's creepy app (not really relevant) and a reminder that the documents seized from its opponent's lawyer are, at this point, privileged information. MP Collins has responded with a shrug, reminding Facebook's legal rep that the UK is not California so who cares what a local court has to say about who can see what documents.

It's unlikely the California court will find Six4Three's lawyer in contempt for being pretty much arrested and threatened with indefinite imprisonment if he didn't hand over documents it has ordered sealed. Facebook has asked that no members of Parliament view the documents until it has heard back from the California court. This has been greeted with a different kind of contempt:

If you can't read/see the tweet, it's from MP Ian Lucas and reads:

Facebook said: “The materials obtained by the DCMS committee are subject to a protective order of the San Mateo Superior Court restricting their disclosure. We have asked the DCMS committee to refrain from reviewing them and to return them to counsel or to Facebook.” Too late.

Parliament may now have some of the answers Facebook has refused to provide. But was it worth it? The UK government acted more like an authoritarian dictatorship than a free country with this move. It detained a lawyer who didn't even work for Facebook and threatened him with jail time if he didn't turn over documents a judge in his home country had ordered sealed. The next few days should see some interesting iterations of the "ends justifies the means" pontificating from every Parliament member supportive of this damaging move.

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 2:16am

    "And we should trust you THIS time why again?"

    In their short-sighted eagerness to get data that they apparently felt was 'owed' to them it seems the UK parliament might have just shot it's foot with regards to future cases involving the company.

    By going after a third party because they were too toothless and/or gutless to challenge Facebook directly, followed by blatantly flaunting the fact that the documents in question are under seal in the US Facebook can argue that handing over any information to parliament risks having it spread elsewhere, as parliament clearly can't be trusted to show restraint or consider any legal or privacy issues involved in said information.

    Not only do they come out looking all sorts of thuggish, but if they thought Facebook was stonewalling/ignoring them before they pulled this stunt I suspect they are not going to be happy with the stance Facebook is likely to take after it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      MathFox, 26 Nov 2018 @ 4:34am

      Re: "And we should trust you THIS time why again?"

      You could try to look at it from a UK perspective: There is this US corporation which is known to infringe UK privacy laws on a large scale. The company is unwilling to provide documents that make the scale of their data sharing (and the quality of their data protection) clear.
      However, you just knew that a copy of these documents is in the possession of a third party, which happens to be on a visit in your capital. A nice opportunity to obtain those documents and investigate further.

      I see no fundamental difference with seizing documents related to the inner workings of a drug cartel.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Call me Al, 26 Nov 2018 @ 4:44am

        Re: Re: "And we should trust you THIS time why again?"

        I was thinking the same.

        I think it shows desperation on the part of the UK parliament that they have resorted to this but the very fact they have shows how much they've struggled to get details from Facebook.

        I just hope that this doesn't become a common practice.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bertram B Bassett, 26 Nov 2018 @ 4:13am

    It helps if you get the small details right

    The journalist in question is Carole Cadwalladr (not Cadwalla).

    By the way, did you not find it strange that the founder (not the lawyer) of the company was visiting London and carrying these documents with him? I guess not.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 4:16am

      Re: It helps if you get the small details right

      It's not clear that he had the docs on him.... he was being coerced and may have had to have the firm provide them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 4:15am

    Holy shit

    Does the UK have any laws that allow this lawyer and/or their firm to sue the government?

    This is nearly an act of war.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 4:33am

      Re: Holy shit

      Talk to Kim Dotcom or Julian Assange about US Government application of its laws to citizens of other countries. At least the UK government only acted when the person was on UK soil.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

03:38 To Obtain Documents About Facebook Data-Sharing, UK Gov't Seizes And Detains A US Lawyer Working For A Different Company (7)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (5)

Saturday

12:00 Order Now To Get Your Techdirt Gear Before Christmas! (0)

Friday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: November 18th - 23rd (0)
11:00 Daily Deal: Black Friday Sales (3)

Wednesday

19:39 US Has Some Of The Most Expensive Mobile Data Prices In The Developed World (42)
15:36 Court To Law Enforcement: You Can't Seize A House For 15 Hours Before Obtaining A Warrant (46)
13:29 Corel Manages To Accuse A Totally Legit Customer Of Piracy (44)
12:07 FCC Accused Of Burying Data Highlighting Sorry State Of US Broadband (10)
10:40 MuckRock Release ALPR Dataset Covering 200 Gov't Agencies And 2.5 Billion License Plate Records (6)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.