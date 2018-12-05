New York Court Tells CBP Agent He's Not Allowed To Pretend He's A Traffic Cop
from the 'citizen's-arrest'-is-supposed-to-describe-the-person-making-the-arr dept
In a short decision, the Supreme Court of the State of New York reminds federal agents what they can and can't do while operating under the color of law. In this case (via The Newspaper) a CBP officer, who was supposed to be keeping an eye on the ultra-dangerous Canadians, decided he wanted to be a traffic cop instead.
Spotting a driver "engaging in dangerous maneuvers," the CBP agent (who is unnamed in the decision) decided to pursue the vehicle. He called the Buffalo (New York) Police Department to relay his observations. Deciding it would take too long for Buffalo PD officers to respond -- and supposedly concerned about the danger posed by the driver -- the CBP agent activated the lights on his vehicle and pulled the driver over.
The CBP agent did not approach the driver until a Buffalo police officer arrived -- not out of concern for the Constitution, but rather for his own personal safety. The CBP agent left after more police officers arrived. A gun was discovered during the stop and the driver was charged under New York law with illegal possession of a firearm.
The driver moved to suppress the evidence, arguing the stop itself was unlawful. The court found the CBP agent had the "powers of a peace officer," a fact that's relevant to its final determination. As such, the CBP agent can do certain things related to customs/border protection, but pulling drivers over for traffic violations isn't one of them. From the decision [PDF]:
In concluding that the agent unlawfully stopped the vehicle, the court determined that the agent had the powers of a peace officer, but that the traffic stop could not be justified on that basis because the agent was not acting pursuant to his special duties or within his geographical area of employment.
The state argued the CBP agent was not acting as a peace officer when he performed the stop. It claimed the agent was nothing more than a concerned citizen performing an ultra-rare "citizen's arrest." LOL, says the court. Even if the court had found that a CBP agent is not a peace officer, the agent's actions undercut any arguments construing this as a citizen's arrest.
Even assuming, arguendo, that the agent, as a marine interdiction agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and a deputized task force officer with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, is not a peace officer and does not possess the powers thereof [...] we conclude that the court properly determined that the agent did not effect a valid citizen’s arrest.
The agent, while contemporaneously reporting the incident to the police over the telephone and requesting the presence of a police unit, activated red and blue emergency lights in the grille of his truck and a light bar inside the windshield for the purpose of stopping the vehicle. A private person, however, is not authorized to display such emergency lights from his or her private vehicle (see Vehicle and Traffic Law § 375 [41]; People v Hesselink, 76 Misc 2d 418, 418-419 [Town of Brighton Just Ct 1973]). Moreover, a private person may not falsely express by words or actions that he or she is acting with approval or authority of a public agency or department with the intent to induce another to submit to such pretended official authority or to otherwise cause another to act in reliance upon that pretense (see Penal Law § 190.25 [3]; see generally People v LaFontaine, 235 AD2d 93, 106 [1st Dept 1997, Tom, J., dissenting], revd on other grounds 92 NY2d 470 [1998]).
Thus, the agent was not lawfully acting merely as a private person effectuating a citizen’s arrest when he activated emergency lights that were affixed to his truck by virtue of his position in law enforcement. Additionally, the agent was not acting merely as a private person when he approached the seized vehicle as backup in cooperation with the officer for safety purposes.
The state also tried to argue that even if the seizure was not lawful under New York law, it was not unconstitutional. The court says "you had us at 'illegal seizure.'"
Even if a violation of the citizen’s arrest statute is not necessarily a violation of a constitutional right, we conclude that adherence to the requirements of the statute implicates the constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures…
And away goes the evidence and the conviction. The lesson is: if you're a federal agent charged with keeping an eye on the border, do that. If you feel the need to act like a concerned citizen, try to do it without turning on your emergency lights and pulling them over. Otherwise, all you've done is waste a bunch of people's time.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Welcome to Buffalo!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Welcome to Buffalo!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
the long arm of the three letter agency/federal cops
With just about every federal agency these days these having its own armed police/security force, it can be confusing trying to figure out just what powers they have and exactly where they have them.
After the Bin Laden operation back in 2001, paranoid military police were frequently making arrests outside of their fenced-off bases of anyone deemed to be acting "suspicious" such as pulling over their car to snap a photo or whatever else.
The infamous Sierra Blanca "immigration" checkpoint on I-10 outside El Paso operates to a large degree as an excuse to search vehicles for illegal drugs, a job which is clearly outside the official scope of this agency. But it's been a cash cow for the virtually uninhabited Hudspeth County, whose police force, jail cells, and criminal court exist almost exclusively to assist ICE agents, in a mutually beneficial relationship (as neither has the authority to do the complete operation alone) as they shake down recreational drug users.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the long arm of the three letter agency/federal cops
Don't get me wrong, I think the whole within 100 miles of a border is not only stupid but unconstitutional. Feds doing traffic stops without probable cause is also unconstitutional. The problem is that the right cases haven't been brought before the right courts, yet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: the long arm of the three letter agency/federal cops
You wouldn't know that from watching drivers around here...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Set pedantics to "stun"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the long arm of the three letter agency/federal cops
> having its own armed police/security force, it can be
> confusing trying to figure out just what powers they have
> and exactly where they have them.
Every state has its own laws regarding how much authority it grants federal agents to enforce state and local laws.
Some states give federal agents no police power at all. Some states give them full police power, which would have made the traffic stop in this case completely lawful. Other states give federal agents partial police power. For example, in California, federal agents can make arrests for violations of state law if it's a felony committed in their presence.
It might have been helpful if Cushing had provided this information in his article, but admitting that the scenario presented in the article would have been perfectly legal if it happened in many other states in the nation would have undercut his finger-wagging lecture to federal agents.
And really, if someone is weaving and lurching around in traffic, exhibiting signs of being drunk behind the wheel, isn't stopping him and getting him off the road and protecting the lives of other drivers more important than whether the case ultimately gets thrown out by a judge for lack of jurisdiction? Would Cushing rather the ICE agent just have shrugged his shoulders for lack of jurisdiction and just let the guy go on down the road and iron out a family of five or something?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: the long arm of the three letter agency/federal cops
So he left his post to go after someone. Given all the terror and talk of the scary Muslims, we just showed that a distraction will make ICE officers leave post .
Now what if his leaving had let someone smuggle in something dangerous? Would the une be different?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: the long arm of the three letter agency/federal cops
Where was that established? He could have been commuting to or from work or engaged in some other duty-- heading to the range, driving to a training seminar, etc.-- when he saw the guy weaving around in traffic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can't be alone here in kinda wishing the court had just said that "OK, have it your way, it was in fact a valid citizen's arrest"... and then had the CBP "citizen" charged with impersonating an officer?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But it doesn't matter
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's called having influence, something Masnick and his pirate crew wishes they had but can't work for it, so they have to resort to making look like an idiot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
should be
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: should be
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: should be
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
An alien with an illegal gun, no problemo?
Anyone concerned about this part?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: An alien with an illegal gun, no problemo?
Yes. Still more concerned with the officers's inability to follow the law.
Also, article did not mention he is an alien, did you just make that up to make it sound more scary? Additionally, if he was an alien it's most likely he would be Canadian, which would actually make it less frightening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: An alien with an illegal gun, no problemo?
More likely, this was some CBP agent driving down the freeway to or from work who got annoyed at some (American) idiot driving like an idiot - and hit the lights even though he was not allowed to do that for traffic offenses that were strictly not up to him to enforce. (Hence, he called in the real cops)
And in the USA we Canadians presume that Americans having a gun is pretty much routine; the restrictions about licensing only apply to stop minorities from carrying them, since the second amendment, like voting rights, don't apply unless you're white.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: An alien with an illegal gun, no problemo?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: An alien with an illegal gun, no problemo?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: An alien with an illegal gun, no problemo?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: An alien with an illegal gun, no problemo?
..no problemo?
Not as much as a CBP agent who is ignorant about what his job entails.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So if he failed to pull over it wouldn't be fleeing and eluding then?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment