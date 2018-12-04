UK ISPs Demand Ad Watchdog Crack Down On... >>
<< Schlafly Family Loses Appeal To Block Schlafly...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Dec 4th 2018 3:23am


Filed Under:
association, boston, boston police department, citizen score, gang database, gangs

Companies:
aclue



Lawsuit: Boston PD's 'Gang Database' Says People Who Wear Nikes And Have Been Beat Up By Gang Members Are 'Gang Associates'

from the guilty-until-negatives-proven dept

The Chinese government uses a number of measures to keep tabs on citizens. One is what's known as a "citizen score" -- a compilation of all the good/bad habits the government can track that determines whether a person should be viewed as a contributor to society or someone the government should take out of circulation.

We do the same thing here in the US. Credit scores determine who gets to live where and what vehicle they can own. It also can affect employment opportunities. This version of a "citizen score" is compiled by private parties who have access to information Americans are given no choice in relinquishing.

But the government also uses point-based systems to determine what kind of citizen you are: one of the good OK guys or possible a menace II to society. The ACLU is currently suing the Boston Police Department over its ad hoc "citizen score." The BPD adds and subtracts points to add and (possibly?) subtract people from its "gang database." Things citizens actively do -- and even things they passively don't -- can put them on this watchlist.

From the ACLU's public records lawsuit [PDF]:

Under the point system, a person is designated as a "Gang Associate" if he is assessed six or more points, and a "Gang Member" if he is assessed ten or more points. See Exhibit A, Boston Police Department Rules and Procedures Rule 335.

The point system makes it possible to designate someone a Gang Associate or Gang Member without any allegation that he engaged in violence or criminal activity.

An individual may be assessed eight points for being the victim of gang-related violence.

Yes, you read that right: Boston residents magically become "Gang Associates" if they're shot at by gang members. Or carjacked. Or mugged. If this happens twice, it appears they'll be upgraded to "Gang Member" thanks to their inability to avoid being victimized by gang members.

There's more to the list -- things that assure plenty of other non-gang members will be treated like gang members by cops relying on this ridiculously-compiled database.

An individual may be assessed two points for each instance in which he is seen with an alleged gang member or associate, even in a photograph, and even if that alleged gang member or associate is a classmate, neighbor, or family member.

An individual may be assessed four points for each instance in which a police report describes him to have been "[w]alking, eating, recreating, communicating, or otherwise associating with" a gang member; for making a hand gesture believed to be a gang sign; and for wearing clothing that police deem to be gang-related.

Going to school that gang members attend: that's going to cost you. Being even distantly related to gang members? That's a few points.

If it wasn't all ridiculous enough already, here's the best part: cops can use calling a person a gang member to rack up points on the gangland score.

Other factors the BPD considers are circular. For example, an individual may be assessed eight points if another law enforcement agency determines he is a gang member, without regard to the evidence or criteria used, or nine points for being in possession of court or "investigative documents" that label him a gang member.

If a Boston resident is served with a summons from another law enforcement agency and it happens to say something about "suspected gang member" on them, that's nine points: "Gang Associate." If the documents say this designation was based on some sort of mystery database, that's 17 points and the full "Gang Member" designation with points to spare.

The ACLU's lawsuit is seeking a decision forcing the BPD to turn over documents on its gang database so the citizens affected by it can see what's being used to treat them as criminals, even when they haven't officially been accused of anything. As the suit notes, these designations -- based on bad/circular reasoning -- routinely ensnare people who've never been arrested, much less suspected of criminal activity. And yet, there they are, listed as associates or gang members in a database police officers have access to when making stops.

Just getting dressed in the morning is enough to turn someone's life upside down. The lawsuit points out the BPD has designated things like Chicago Bulls caps and Nike sneakers to be "gang apparel." Officers routinely surveil youths at parks, schools, and recreation centers -- places they're sure to see people wearing NBA merchandise and Nike shoes. And, because gang members are also human beings, they'll frequent public places to use those facilities, putting everyone else in the same location in danger of being deemed "gang associates."

The problems aren't just local. ICE has access to the BPD's database and makes deportation decisions based on this extremely faulty info.

The lawsuit pits the ACLU against the state with the most public-unfriendly public records laws in the nation. Overcoming the dozens of exemptions the BPD can use isn't going to be easy. Hopefully, though, the court will see the public interest outweighs the built-in excuses provided by the state's terrible laws and force the department to turn over the requested documents.

16 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    DB (profile), 4 Dec 2018 @ 3:47am

    I recall a few decades ago that the fascist stereotype (e.g. Nazi, Soviet) was the inspector on the train say "Papers please". Now we have the same thing with the TSA. We seem oblivious that freedom to travel without identifying ourselves to the government was one of the key ways we distinguished ourselves from totalitarian regimes.

    The Chinese "citizen scores" seem similarly oppressive, but the ACLU points out that we are doing even worse under a different name.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Shane Gang, 4 Dec 2018 @ 3:49am

    So the BPD are "ganging" up on the public now?

    That's got to be worth 17 points.

    See also:

    arrange (electrical devices or machines) together to work in coordination.
    "adjacent faders can be ganged for common manipulation"

    Don' be no DJ if yo's gonna wear yo Nikes, bruh!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2018 @ 4:18am

    This exists solely to classify everyone in Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan as either a gang associate or gang member plain and simple.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2018 @ 5:32am

      Re:

      I remember Roxbury and Mattapan as very Black and Dorchester as very Irish (many illegal immigrants) with a large underground economy that the government must have given at least tacit consent to as it was far too big not to notice. Probably much different now. Black and Latino communities were the only ones mentioned in the ACLU report though.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 4 Dec 2018 @ 4:20am

    Based on this, every parole officer is clearly a gang leader/organizer. These human-recruiting centers are causing all kinds of havoc and they should all be locked up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wshuff (profile), 4 Dec 2018 @ 4:20am

    Great. I just read this article so what’s that? Six points?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Narcissus (profile), 4 Dec 2018 @ 4:47am

    That was so stupid it made me laugh. To fill out the bingo card they should've added "being in possession of superfluous melanin" or "speaking Spanish" as 10 point criteria.

    However, at this point it would probably be easier if they just added everybody to the database. Seeing that basically existing will already net you enough points to get into it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 Dec 2018 @ 5:37am

      Re:

      And that really is the point, we have evidence you have gang ties and when we tell the Judge you are going away for much longer & part of a criminal conspiracy... you better take the deal.

      Cops get applauded by the citizens, that they are abusing, for getting gang members off the street... I mean its in an offical database that they don't want to reveal all the details of... gotta wonder what they are hiding.

      I wonder what would happen if someone had the criteria and sat outside a station... they wear colors to identify each other, they make hand signs, and they sure as hell act as a pack...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2018 @ 5:03am

    how about a secret SPLC-type list for gangs?

    If the Boston police had been smart, they would have out-sourced the gang database to some private nonprofit group. Let's keep in mind that many police forces and Federal agencies make regular use of the ADL and SPLC lists of "bad people" as well as their training and education programs. Then police agencies can not only point their fingers somewhere else when asked, taxpayers can save money by not having to cough up to multimillion dollar lawsuits whenever innocent people get falsely labeled as violent extremists and likely criminals, which is apparently very common.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/update-on-the-60-separate-defamation-lawsuits-against-the-splc-u nder-consideration/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 4 Dec 2018 @ 5:49am

    "... things like Chicago Bulls caps and Nike sneakers to be 'gang apparel.'"

    Some violent gangs wear blue uniforms and shiny black shoes. Hope they're on the list, too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2018 @ 6:03am

    In the interim....While we still have a Judge and Jury system....You still will need a reason to put someone (anyone(everyone?)) behind bars with a high unplayable bail.

    Got to keep those privately run publicly funded prisons fully booked up for maximum ROI.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 4 Dec 2018 @ 6:26am

    Probably a coat of paint

    Yes, you read that right: Boston residents magically become "Gang Associates" if they're shot at by gang members. Or carjacked. Or mugged. If this happens twice, it appears they'll be upgraded to "Gang Member" thanks to their inability to avoid being victimized by gang members.

    No, only certain people. Note that it says "may be assessed."

    I'll give you two tries to identify a characteristic of people who are almost never assessed these points, and two more tries to find a characteristic that almost always gets the person assessed.

    So, most likely, this is just a coat of paint over the demonstrated racism of BPD.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2018 @ 7:02am

      Re: Probably a coat of paint

      Since BPD likes gang related tags, we should all realize that BPD is the largest boston area gang of them all. They are organized and targetting anyone not in their gang.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
UK ISPs Demand Ad Watchdog Crack Down On... >>
<< Schlafly Family Loses Appeal To Block Schlafly...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

06:20 UK ISPs Demand Ad Watchdog Crack Down On 'Fake Fiber' Broadband (4)
03:23 Lawsuit: Boston PD's 'Gang Database' Says People Who Wear Nikes And Have Been Beat Up By Gang Members Are 'Gang Associates' (16)

Monday

20:00 Schlafly Family Loses Appeal To Block Schlafly Family Member's Brewery's Trademark Application (12)
15:47 Public Records Law Reforms Still Haven't Made Massachusetts Any Less Of A Hellhole For Records Requesters (10)
13:41 Tech Policy In Times Of Trouble (27)
12:07 Canada Rejects A Free Press: Supreme Court Says Journalist Must Hand Over Sources (37)
10:45 Woman Sues Georgia Deputies After Their Field Drug Test Said Her Cotton Candy Was Meth (66)
10:40 Daily Deal: AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case (0)
09:34 Congress Using Lame Duck Session To Push Through Awful Plan To Politicize The Copyright Office (50)
06:28 Facebook's Policy Team Steamrolled On FOSTA By Sheryl Sandberg's Personal Priorities (16)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.