Techdirt is off for Thanksgiving! We'll be back with our regular posts on Monday.
 
Order Now To Get Your Techdirt Gear Before Christmas!

from the give-a-gift dept

The holidays are approaching, and if you want to give the gift of Techdirt Gear to someone on your shopping list this year (or just treat yourself) then you've only got a couple weeks left to place your order with Teespring and ensure it ships in time!

The cutoff date to ensure delivery by Christmas with standard shipping is December 11th for US orders and December 4th for international orders! Rush shipping is also available in some locations for an extra fee, pushing the deadline to December 19th.

Be sure to check out our recent t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and stickers like the First Emojiment gear featuring an internet-ready translation of the first amendment:

And for those who are getting tired of a certain oft-repeated mantra about free speech that just happens to be completely incorrect and useless, check out our Free Speech Pro-Tip gear:

Free Speech Pro-Tip, By Techdirt

Also, earlier this year we took a treasure trove of old NSA propaganda posters that were obtained via a FOIA request from Government Attic and turned 24 of the best ones into t-shirts, hoodies and mugs. You can browse them all in our Teespring store or click on one of these thumbnails to head straight to the design of your choice:

Remember, US orders are due by December 11th for standard delivery by Christmas. Check out our store on Teespring for other great Techdirt gear!

