Privacy

by Karl Bode

Mon, Nov 26th 2018 6:40am


insurance, privacy, sleep apnea, surveillance

blue cross blue shield, health republic, home medical, medigy, resmed



Dystopia Now: Insurance Company Secretly Spying On Sleep Apnea Patients

from the tomorrow's-dystopia,-today dept

So for years digital rights activists have worried about insurance companies getting their hands on everything from your smart car data to your pacemaker information and using that to deny you coverage, charge you more money, or make an extra buck selling said data to the highest bidder. That's especially a problem in an era where consumer privacy rights are under constant siege, alongside the right to repair and open access these devices (and any data they might store about you).

If you thought this rather dystopian future was activist hyperbole or still a decade or so out, you may be disappointed.

Propublica recently released a rather interesting story about a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure, used to treat sleep apnea) user who found that their insurance company had been accessing sleep data generated by the device, and using it to deny coverage:

"Last March, Tony Schmidt discovered something unsettling about the machine that helps him breathe at night. Without his knowledge, it was spying on him. From his bedside, the device was tracking when he was using it and sending the information not just to his doctor, but to the maker of the machine, to the medical supply company that provided it and to his health insurer."

CPAP machines are essential to sleep apnea patients, whose health and quality of life is dramatically and negatively impacted by the fits and starts of interrupted sleep. But like so many health care sectors, these users already face all manner of hostile restrictions from their insurance companies, who often won't cover the machines if users don't rent them from specific companies at a steep premium. The insurance companies simply say they're trying to ensure that consumers actively use the machines as intended; critics say say insurance industry is simply trying to shift the cost of such services to unsuspecting patients.

"But the companies’ practices have spawned lawsuits and concerns by some doctors who say that policies that restrict access to the machines could have serious, or even deadly, consequences for patients with severe conditions. And privacy experts worry that data collected by insurers could be used to discriminate against patients or raise their costs."

“The doctors and providers are not in control of medicine anymore,” said Harry Lawrence, owner of Advanced Oxy-Med Services, a New York company that provides CPAP supplies. “It’s strictly the insurance companies. They call the shots."

In Schmidt's case, he quickly found that the device's manufacturer, ResMed, had access to his usage data. As did his supply company, Medigy. As did his health insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield. Of course because US privacy laws remain stuck in the era of the wild west this is all perfectly legal, resulting in Schmidt running into a brick wall when he began to complain about the privacy implications of being monitored and having his medical information shared with a bevy of companies. The Better Business Bureau wouldn't help. Neither would the federal government.

Again, insurance companies say they're simply monitoring usage and denying coverage to avoid paying for CPAP machines that aren't being used (which does happen, since adjusting to sleeping with a mask and tubes is often a challenge). But as the story makes clear, a lot of the system is structured (surely entirely coincidentally!) to ensure that health care patients are paying out far, far more money than the $500 hardware actually costs. Usually courtesy of deductible structures and mandated rental requirements that can making actually having insurance more expensive than going without:

"The rental fees can surpass the retail cost of the machine, patients and doctors say. Alan Levy, an attorney who lives in Rahway, New Jersey, bought an individual insurance plan through the now-defunct Health Republic Insurance of New Jersey in 2015. When his doctor prescribed a CPAP, the company that supplied his device, At Home Medical, told him he needed to rent the device for $104 a month for 15 months. The company told him the cost of the CPAP was $2,400.

Levy said he wouldn’t have worried about the cost if his insurance had paid it. But Levy’s plan required him to reach a $5,000 deductible before his insurance plan paid a dime. So Levy looked online and discovered the machine actually cost about $500."

Levy said he called At Home Medical to ask if he could avoid the rental fee and pay $500 up front for the machine, and a company representative said no. “I’m being overcharged simply because I have insurance,” Levy recalled protesting.

Of course as the internet of broken things, wireless, and other sectors make clear, once your data is collected and sold, you're part of a system where you have little control, since using this data to make an extra buck takes absolute priority over security, privacy, or consumer welfare. And as more and more sectors begin to gobble up your daily data (from driving habits to how many times you opened your smart refrigerator), there's an ocean of problems just over the horizon that current privacy laws and regulatory agencies are utterly ill-equipped (and usually unwilling) to address.

The First Word

“The doctors and providers are not in control of medicine anymore,” said Harry Lawrence, owner of Advanced Oxy-Med Services, a New York company that provides CPAP supplies. “It’s strictly the insurance companies. They call the shots."

This is what I've been saying for years. You know what you call the guy who pays all the bills? "Boss."

Insurance companies have been running a very dangerous scam for decades now, since the Nixon administration, to get into the position they're in today.

  1. Create the perception that health care is too expensive.
  2. Make it very easy to get people on health insurance by offering it, not to them, but to their employer as a benefit for employees.
  3. Once you reach a critical percentage of coverage, to the point that you're the major payer, use this leverage to make health care providers offer terms that are hostile to people not using your insurance. Higher prices, network restrictions, etc.
  4. Cry crocodile tears when a law is passed giving you a government-enforced monopoly by requiring all citizens to purchase health insurance, while secretly laughing all the way to the bank.
  5. Now that the competition (which is not other health insurance; it's people paying for healthcare without any insurance) is gone, you have essentially unlimited power. You get to play god, deciding who lives and who dies by denying treatments at a whim.

It's important to remember, health insurance is not a healthcare product; it's a financial product, produced and sold to us by Wall Street, and step 5 is where we are today. Their control over the details of our health is more scary than any of the other abuses they've perpetrated.

When campaigning for the ACA, President Obama talked about how we would end up with something like 30 million less uninsured people. Like so many things, he had this exactly backwards; what we need is not 30 million less uninsured people, but 300 million more. We need a health care system where people can afford their own health out-of-pocket, which is largely what we would have if it were not for Wall Street monopolists actively driving prices up.

—Mason Wheeler

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 6:54am

    Levy said he called At Home Medical to ask if he could avoid the rental fee and pay $500 up front for the machine, and a company representative said no. “I’m being overcharged simply because I have insurance,” Levy recalled protesting.

    Well, this is just CRAP.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 26 Nov 2018 @ 6:56am

    Tony claims to be in IT. Now, as an IT Professional for 20 years if you had told me that my CPAP machine needed to be connected to the internet, first thing I would ask is why. Second thing I would do after not believing what I was told is disconnect it from the internet.

    "Schmidt, an information technology specialist from Carrollton, Texas, was shocked. “I had no idea they were sending my information across the wire.”"

    The other article didn't mention but does the machine have wireless or cellular?

    Also:
    "A ResMed representative said once patients have given consent, it may share the data it gathers, which is encrypted, with the patients’ doctors, insurers and supply companies."

    Was this consent buried in legal mumbo jumbo? I have to sign all kinds of papers to let my doctors give info to my wife with all kinds of bold headers telling you what the document is. I cannot see how this does not violate HIPAA.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      John Peacock (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 7:27am

      Re:

      Yes, modern CPAP machines have always-on cellular access. Slightly older models had a SD card that had to be hand carried to the doctor for analysis. Even older models had nothing other than a counter for hours used (and the entire unit had to be brought in).

      I doubt that the type of summary data provided to the insurance company or suppliers (e.g. number of hours used per night), falls under HIPAA regulations. Those are strictly concerned with protecting the details of your medical information. Your doctor can't talk about those without explicit permission, hence the scary forms you have to fill out to let your wife know.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:31am

      Re:

      It's a bit strange, when I got my ResMed CPAP they told me it would send the data to my doctor (they didn't say anything about my insurance... I'll have to make a call about that) and I asked them if I needed to set up on Wi-Fi. They told me no, so I assume it has some other connection like cellular. Since I have severe apnea I kinda like the idea that my doctor can alert me if something is amiss.

      Of course my situation is slightly different from the article as I was able to buy my CPAP outright and don't remember having to sign any legal docs for it. And I wonder how does sending my info to my insurance not violate HIPAA?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        bob, 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:35am

        Re: Re:

        If you go into the settings menu y9u can disable transmitting of data. Instead it will only be saved on an SD card.

        I haven't verified if disabling the cellular connection really disables it but when you do it data doesn't show up on the tracking website available to users.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          zugmeister (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 2:22pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          About a week after I disabled mine the app (and email I think) started bugging me to know why I was no longer using my CPAP. So yeah, it probably does disable the data. If you were to be properly foil-hatted about it I seem to remember it had a removable SIM chip. YMMV.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 1:45pm

      Re:

      Some medical technology is connected to the Internet so your doctor can monitor it in real time, and at times make necessary adjustments (such as people with a Pacemaker).

      There's actually a fear that such technology could/has already been used to murder people. When Vice President Dick Cheney got a pacemaker from his heart conditions the Secret Service wouldn't allow it to be connected to the Internet because of the threat of someone assassinating him by hacking into it.

      That said, while I'm not a medical professional, I'm skeptical that there's any need for any real time data or adjustments in sleep apnea. I may be wrong, but I'm still deeply skeptical.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Zugmeister, 26 Nov 2018 @ 2:18pm

      Re: Tony claims to be in IT

      From my brief personal experience with a ResMed machine, it skips the wireless interface entirely but has a cellular connection turned on by default. Using this connection you can monitor your sleep time / quality and such through a phone app or their web site. If you get into the "administrative" settings of the CPAP (Google is your friend) you can turn that all off. About a week after I did that on mine I started getting prompts on my phone asking why I wasn't using my hardware.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 7:06am

    Don't sign the paperwork if you aren't going to read it. He agreed to that data sharing when he signed up for the device. Don't let your insurance company give you the run around. You can shop around to different suppliers if you aren't happy with the supplier you have. I went through a few and settled on American Home Patient. Never had a problem with them. And I love that I don't have to deal with taking the machine in or swapping out an SD card just for them to see if I need any adjustments in my pressure. The doctor gets regular updates on my sleep patterns and can adjust the settings without me even needing to make an appointment.
    Also, fight your insurance company if they insist that you rent. I bought my last machine outright and worked it out with insurance to reimburse me over 12 months. They want you to rent so they don't have the large outlay all at once. Especially if you aren't going to use it.
    As for getting used to a CPAP, everyone I've ever talked to that has had one had no issues adjusting. Sure it's a bit different the first few nights, but after that you can't sleep without it. Hell, I can be wide awake and I put that mask on and I'm out. Your brain just learns that the mask means sleep.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 7:25am

      Re:

      Also, fight your insurance company

      Good luck with that. Works well with any wild bears you may encounter also.

      Not.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:32am

      Re:

      So because you haven't had a problem means no one has any problems?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      DB (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:49am

      Re:

      "Don't sign the paperwork if you aren't going to read it."

      That's nearly worthless advice.

      Reading the paperwork won't inform you about the implications of the terms. Permission to share information "with your doctor, healthcare providers, hospital and other parties" covers... everyone.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 7:24am

    Why is it connected to the internet?
    There is no reason for this other than greed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Michael, 26 Nov 2018 @ 7:42am

      Re:

      It MUST be connected to the internet. For safety.

      Disconnecting it from the internet voids your insurance, kills a rainforest, and is harmful to honey bees.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 26 Nov 2018 @ 7:43am

      Re:

      Uh, what do you think an insurance company is based on? The whole point of its operation is netting more than it spends. It's not a charity. So greed is certainly good enough of a reason, like for most businesses. The question only is whether or not it crosses the border to obscenity.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:08am

        Re: Re:

        Uhhhh - I see your point and raise the fact that health insurance is simply a wealth extraction mechanism for the rich.

        People do not need health insurance, they need health coverage.

        Middle men extracting a toll, that is it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          David, 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:35am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Sure, that's the point of every insurance company. They are based on collecting from many and giving to fewer people, like a lottery. The difference is that the lottery gives to the lucky, and the insurance company gives to the unlucky.

          They mitigate the risk of health coverage by distributing it over all clients, not by taking it on themselves. On average, you pay more than you get out. But if the non-average case would cause disproportional damage to you (bankruptcy, death), it may still be worth the cost of insuring against it.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:57am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Yes, that is the concept of insurance everyone is supposed to believe. However - when you think about it, health happens every second of every day in every year doesn't it? It is not a one in a million occurrence which can be paid for via small fees levied upon everyone, it is something that will absolutely happen to everyone, every day of every year. The term "health insurance" is really stupid way in which to reference the horrible system in place today. It is a disgrace.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 1:45pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              You're conflating two things. Something that pays for occasional dental cleanings or an annual physical exam isn't "insurance", because it deals with a mundane predictable event. That would be like paying a home insurance company to pay your mortgage—nothing but pointless inefficiency, unless someone else (maybe your employer) handled the bill.

              Something like having a heart attack is very much like having your house washed away by a flood. It will happen to a relatively low number of people, with devastating financial consequences. Technically, insurance does make financial sense there, regardless of whether it's the best public policy.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 2:37pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Yes, so why do we pay an insurance co in order to visit a doctor for routine maintenance?

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 2:50pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  So there's at least some skin in the game so you don't take up doctor time because you totally had the sniffles for a few minutes after drinking a hot coffee.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Michael Long (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 11:35am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            They mitigate the risk of health coverage by distributing it over all clients... and all too often they maximize the profits by refusing said health coverage to as many of those clients in as many cases as possible.

            In an "ideal" world, they'd collect premiums and pay... nothing.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 2:14pm

      Re:

      Depends on what it's needed for. Some Class A drivers need to actively use them and have it be confirmed use in order to renew their medical certification. I imagine it's also used to provide coverage in a way that would have in the past required a more involved sleep study.

      Then...you also get the crap that happens in the above article. This is why we can't have anything nice.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 7:47am

    “The doctors and providers are not in control of medicine anymore,” said Harry Lawrence, owner of Advanced Oxy-Med Services, a New York company that provides CPAP supplies. “It’s strictly the insurance companies. They call the shots."

    This is what I've been saying for years. You know what you call the guy who pays all the bills? "Boss."

    Insurance companies have been running a very dangerous scam for decades now, since the Nixon administration, to get into the position they're in today.

    1. Create the perception that health care is too expensive.
    2. Make it very easy to get people on health insurance by offering it, not to them, but to their employer as a benefit for employees.
    3. Once you reach a critical percentage of coverage, to the point that you're the major payer, use this leverage to make health care providers offer terms that are hostile to people not using your insurance. Higher prices, network restrictions, etc.
    4. Cry crocodile tears when a law is passed giving you a government-enforced monopoly by requiring all citizens to purchase health insurance, while secretly laughing all the way to the bank.
    5. Now that the competition (which is not other health insurance; it's people paying for healthcare without any insurance) is gone, you have essentially unlimited power. You get to play god, deciding who lives and who dies by denying treatments at a whim.

    It's important to remember, health insurance is not a healthcare product; it's a financial product, produced and sold to us by Wall Street, and step 5 is where we are today. Their control over the details of our health is more scary than any of the other abuses they've perpetrated.

    When campaigning for the ACA, President Obama talked about how we would end up with something like 30 million less uninsured people. Like so many things, he had this exactly backwards; what we need is not 30 million less uninsured people, but 300 million more. We need a health care system where people can afford their own health out-of-pocket, which is largely what we would have if it were not for Wall Street monopolists actively driving prices up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:25am

      Re:

      1. Create the perception that health care is too expensive.

      Perception? It is. Why does it cost $13,000 US for am MRI and 4 hours in the hospital? Under pre-Obama"care" I paid $100 out of pocket. Yes, I had very good insurance coverage. Now? Instant $5000 dollar debt.

      2. 10 years ago my daughter was born. I got a $16,000 bill and almost fell over. Until I saw the 0 balance. My wife's insurance covered 100% of the bill.

      "We need a health care system where people can afford their own health out-of-pocket, which is largely what we would have if it were not for Wall Street monopolists actively driving prices up."

      This is what unraveled ACA for me. Well, one of many. Nowhere was the cost of heath care(not insurance) addressed. Nowhere was the cost of liability insurance addressed. Limits of liability, etc. None of it. It was, and still is a complete sham.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ninja (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:48am

        Re: Re:

        The players involved are artificially inflating the prices. I mean, you get charged $10 for a goddamn dipyrone dose when it costs less than 5% of it in a regular drugstore because they'll enter an arm wrestling with the insurance company and drive this way down (but still overpriced). When you reach such levels of insanity people go after insurance to protect themselves even if the scenario is entirely artificial. This is modern cronyism at its finest.

        Add public healthcare and you'll see this shit go down very quickly and provide dignity to the people. But this is too Communist, we'd rather spend stupid amounts of money playing war because cronyism as well.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 10:01am

        Re: Re:

        Your anecdotal story proves the point, health insurance is a scam.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        ShadowNinja (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 1:52pm

        Re: Re:

        Those stuff were a problem before then. The cause of the problem came during WW2, not Obama or Nixon. WW2 is what brought us the horrible employer based healthcare system, which locked us into a horribly inefficient system.

        The truth is insurance companies can't really get you a discount, the cost for the doctors or hospitals is the same regardless of if you have insurance or not. But insurance companies need to encourage people to get insurance by driving up the price, hence they force doctors and hospitals to raise the price on others without insurance, and then charge insurance their 'actual' price in effect. Then the average person needs insurance to avoid being raped by the artificial prices for those with no insurance.

        I find it most ironic how so many Americans demonize Canada's healthcare system (where the government is everyone's insurance provider), all while loving those Canadian cheap drug prices and thinking we should re-import those US made drugs we shipped to them.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mason Wheeler (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:27am

      Re:

      Perception? It is.

      It is now. Step 1 was decades ago.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 10:20am

      Re:

      We need a health care system where people can afford their own health out-of-pocket

      Or an insurance system where there's no dealing between the insurers and providers/industry. People pay for their care and send in the bill for reimbursement. Car and home insurance doesn't seem to be inflating prices there.

      Or a non-insurance system where people don't have to pay for certain health services. Canada's system is sometimes called "insurance", but it's mostly not. Actually, the US system has a lot of non-insurance too. Insurance covers rare, unpredictable, costly events; if your employer is covering annual checkups, that's a middleman-administered benefit, not insurance.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:27am

    This is really why we can't have nice things...

    Specifically I am talking about the opportunities we would have if not for this kind of privacy fuckery they insist on doing.
    You know, I would love to have my health data being sent to a doctor or service that could monitor for inconsistencies if I could trust they would treat that data as sacred.
    I would love a service that could proactively tell me if there was something I should be aware of with my car.
    I would love a service that could tell and show me everything in and about my home.
    I would love a fingerprint or DNA register to make it easier to catch criminals (combined with other evidence of course).

    There are so many options for great things we could do even with the internet we have today, but the constant misuse and sharing/selling of our data is destroying any possibility of this happening.
    Our health data is being sold to advertisers or insurance.
    Our vehicle data is being used with GPS to monitor movement and also insurance companies use it to deny paying.
    Our home data is laughably insecure on current devices.
    A DNA register would be misused by insurance to deny anyone who have the wrong genes (and who knows what else in the future) and I suspect our legal system would start to rely on in as a sure thing and the only evidence needed combined with that it would become smaller and smaller issues it would be used for.

    I wonder, is there any of these things that won't be corrupted? I love technology and have for many years, but these perversions of progress is not the result I ever foresaw or wanted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Richard M (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:34am

    There are options

    You can buy them online fairly easily if you want to pay out of pocket. I just replaced one that burnt up with the rest of my house. Fire insurance covered it so I just went online and purchased one. I paid for the first one in cash as well but it was a few years ago and if I remember correctly it was not quite as easy to just buy one back then.

    If you want to be able to track your stats online (which is actually fairly handy) but without everyone and their brother having the info you can just create an account with a false name which is what I did.

    It does take more time and money if you want to keep your private info private. If you do not think about what you are doing, are signing things without reading them then, and not putting forth any effort you really should not be bitching when your privacy is lost.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:34am

    Oh great, another thing to keep me up at night.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:42am

    If only you had GDPR and a NHS...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:44am

    Of course because US privacy laws remain stuck in the era of the wild west this is all perfectly legal

    Hmm. What was that TD article from last week?

    constant regulatory attacks by EU policymakers on the key elements of innovation in the digital age

    The European approach, consistently, appears to favor slowing (or stopping) innovation unless all possible "harms" are minimized, even if this comes at the expense of the benefits.

    Oh, right.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:36am

      Re:

      It is worth noting that the article you linked is written by Mike Masnick, while this article is written by Karl Bode. Different writers may have differing opinions on certain key things.

      It's also worth noting that part of the issue with the GDPR in particular is how it's written and the problematic, wide-ranging effects of the regulation. While it's ultimately for Karl and Mike to clarify the specifics of their positions (probably already fairly clear if you read the full articles) it's also entirely possible, and logical, to be critical of specific regulation while also critical of a lack of regulation, in different legal regimes, on the same sort of topic.

      For my own part, GDPR has some major issues that need redress. By the same token, I would support well-crafted privacy laws that bring the hammer down hard on abuse of the nature delineated in this article.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        hegemon13, 26 Nov 2018 @ 12:56pm

        Re: Re:

        Wait, what? Our opinions and beliefs can have nuance and carefully applied thought? It doesn't have to be all or nothing? What kind of pre-Internet-commenting world did you come from? /s

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    NeghVar (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:56am

    These ones that use an internet connection and/or cellular. What would happen if a firewall policy was made or the CPAP machine was in a faraday bag? Would it still function or not? What if you use in an area outside cell range or with no internet?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mason Wheeler (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:29am

      Re:

      This is all well and good for people tech-savvy enough to know about such things and how to implement them, but what about the other 98% of the populace?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        bob, 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:42am

        Re: Re:

        Its a simple on off setting in the device menu. No training needed other than 5 seconds when you get the device to know how to get to it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Richard M (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 12:13pm

      Re:

      They use a cellular connection or at least mine does not connect to my network as I have it locked down pretty hard.

      You can buy ones that do not phone home but keep track of your usage on an SD card. Then when you go back to the doctor you give them the card so they can check and see if any adjustments are needed.

      The thing is your insurance company probably gets the info anyway even if your machine does not phone home as they have access to your medical records.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 3:00pm

      Re:

      If it doesn't refuse to start without a working connection, expect that "feature" to pop up soon.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Hyman Rosen (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 8:57am

    CPAP "spying"

    It's not secret. I've known about this since I got my machine. Maybe it's just people who don't use CPAP who are surprised?

    I assume the point is to make sure that no one is signing up fake users in order to bill insurance companies for supplies that are never used.

    I find moral panics over privacy to be baffling, so the fact that my CPAP machine reports my sleep habits doesn't bother me at all. I have some vague hope that there is someone looking at the data who would notice a problem and notify me about it, and otherwise I don't care.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 10:25am

      Re: CPAP "spying"

      I assume the point is to make sure that no one is signing up fake users in order to bill insurance companies for supplies that are never used.

      Were that happening, wouldn't Levy have been able to easily find a cheap CPAP machine? A suspiciously cheap one, even.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:03am

    this article settles any question i might have about seeking this kind of treatment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:23am

    I have heard commercials about these machines where they state that 50% of the people who have them don't actually use them.

    So yeah, I think the insurance company has a right to know which people are not using it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mason Wheeler (profile), 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:31am

      Re:

      Why? Do they have the right to know whether or not you're taking medication that was prescribed to you? And how is this any different?

      Their job is to pay for the treatments that you need. Whether or not you take proper advantage of them is irrelevant.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:38am

        Re: Re:

        I find the fact that an Insurance Company is allowed to deny a claim for any reason other than actual fraud to be unconscionable.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          David, 26 Nov 2018 @ 9:56am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Fraud would be fewer people using the machine than insured, or more people using the machine than insured, or different people using the machine than insured.

          For example, get such a machine prescribed and then rent it out, or take shifts. If the machine is used more than 20 hours a day while a different medical machine is used for similar amounts of time on something incompatible, there may be insurance fraud at play.

          So there are fraud scenarios. Whether the prospective damage to the insurance company (consisting on increased machine wear and on one paying "person" needing disproportionate amounts of treatments) justifies that kind of surveillance is an entirely different question.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 26 Nov 2018 @ 10:11am

        Re: Re:

        Because thinking like this drives up the cost of healthcare, it isn't irrelevant.

        If you don't take medicines prescribed to you, and you have those prescriptions filled, you not only waste money but you put your health at risk. Is that irrelevant as well?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bob, 26 Nov 2018 @ 10:08am

    the real dangers of CPAP connectivity.

    I'm surprised no one has brought up the issue that these devices are normally connected to a cellular network and that doctors can adjust the pressure generated by the machine remotely.

    If the pressure is too high you can cause lung damage. What a nice potential vulnerability you could use to hurt or kill someone. But as we all know, the cellular network is safe and secure so this situation ccould never happen.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bobob, 26 Nov 2018 @ 12:44pm

    Wrap it in aluminum foil and ground the foil to the ground pin on the wall plug

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


