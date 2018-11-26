Dystopia Now: Insurance Company Secretly Spying On Sleep Apnea Patients
So for years digital rights activists have worried about insurance companies getting their hands on everything from your smart car data to your pacemaker information and using that to deny you coverage, charge you more money, or make an extra buck selling said data to the highest bidder. That's especially a problem in an era where consumer privacy rights are under constant siege, alongside the right to repair and open access these devices (and any data they might store about you).
If you thought this rather dystopian future was activist hyperbole or still a decade or so out, you may be disappointed.
Propublica recently released a rather interesting story about a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure, used to treat sleep apnea) user who found that their insurance company had been accessing sleep data generated by the device, and using it to deny coverage:
"Last March, Tony Schmidt discovered something unsettling about the machine that helps him breathe at night. Without his knowledge, it was spying on him. From his bedside, the device was tracking when he was using it and sending the information not just to his doctor, but to the maker of the machine, to the medical supply company that provided it and to his health insurer."
CPAP machines are essential to sleep apnea patients, whose health and quality of life is dramatically and negatively impacted by the fits and starts of interrupted sleep. But like so many health care sectors, these users already face all manner of hostile restrictions from their insurance companies, who often won't cover the machines if users don't rent them from specific companies at a steep premium. The insurance companies simply say they're trying to ensure that consumers actively use the machines as intended; critics say say insurance industry is simply trying to shift the cost of such services to unsuspecting patients.
"But the companies’ practices have spawned lawsuits and concerns by some doctors who say that policies that restrict access to the machines could have serious, or even deadly, consequences for patients with severe conditions. And privacy experts worry that data collected by insurers could be used to discriminate against patients or raise their costs."
“The doctors and providers are not in control of medicine anymore,” said Harry Lawrence, owner of Advanced Oxy-Med Services, a New York company that provides CPAP supplies. “It’s strictly the insurance companies. They call the shots."
In Schmidt's case, he quickly found that the device's manufacturer, ResMed, had access to his usage data. As did his supply company, Medigy. As did his health insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield. Of course because US privacy laws remain stuck in the era of the wild west this is all perfectly legal, resulting in Schmidt running into a brick wall when he began to complain about the privacy implications of being monitored and having his medical information shared with a bevy of companies. The Better Business Bureau wouldn't help. Neither would the federal government.
Again, insurance companies say they're simply monitoring usage and denying coverage to avoid paying for CPAP machines that aren't being used (which does happen, since adjusting to sleeping with a mask and tubes is often a challenge). But as the story makes clear, a lot of the system is structured (surely entirely coincidentally!) to ensure that health care patients are paying out far, far more money than the $500 hardware actually costs. Usually courtesy of deductible structures and mandated rental requirements that can making actually having insurance more expensive than going without:
"The rental fees can surpass the retail cost of the machine, patients and doctors say. Alan Levy, an attorney who lives in Rahway, New Jersey, bought an individual insurance plan through the now-defunct Health Republic Insurance of New Jersey in 2015. When his doctor prescribed a CPAP, the company that supplied his device, At Home Medical, told him he needed to rent the device for $104 a month for 15 months. The company told him the cost of the CPAP was $2,400.
Levy said he wouldn’t have worried about the cost if his insurance had paid it. But Levy’s plan required him to reach a $5,000 deductible before his insurance plan paid a dime. So Levy looked online and discovered the machine actually cost about $500."
Levy said he called At Home Medical to ask if he could avoid the rental fee and pay $500 up front for the machine, and a company representative said no. “I’m being overcharged simply because I have insurance,” Levy recalled protesting.
Of course as the internet of broken things, wireless, and other sectors make clear, once your data is collected and sold, you're part of a system where you have little control, since using this data to make an extra buck takes absolute priority over security, privacy, or consumer welfare. And as more and more sectors begin to gobble up your daily data (from driving habits to how many times you opened your smart refrigerator), there's an ocean of problems just over the horizon that current privacy laws and regulatory agencies are utterly ill-equipped (and usually unwilling) to address.
This is what I've been saying for years. You know what you call the guy who pays all the bills? "Boss."
Insurance companies have been running a very dangerous scam for decades now, since the Nixon administration, to get into the position they're in today.
It's important to remember, health insurance is not a healthcare product; it's a financial product, produced and sold to us by Wall Street, and step 5 is where we are today. Their control over the details of our health is more scary than any of the other abuses they've perpetrated.
When campaigning for the ACA, President Obama talked about how we would end up with something like 30 million less uninsured people. Like so many things, he had this exactly backwards; what we need is not 30 million less uninsured people, but 300 million more. We need a health care system where people can afford their own health out-of-pocket, which is largely what we would have if it were not for Wall Street monopolists actively driving prices up.
Well, this is just CRAP.
Re:
Re:
At Home Medical is a New Jersey company, and therefore not Scottish. So yeah.
"Schmidt, an information technology specialist from Carrollton, Texas, was shocked. “I had no idea they were sending my information across the wire.”"
The other article didn't mention but does the machine have wireless or cellular?
Also:
"A ResMed representative said once patients have given consent, it may share the data it gathers, which is encrypted, with the patients’ doctors, insurers and supply companies."
Was this consent buried in legal mumbo jumbo? I have to sign all kinds of papers to let my doctors give info to my wife with all kinds of bold headers telling you what the document is. I cannot see how this does not violate HIPAA.
Re:
Yes, modern CPAP machines have always-on cellular access. Slightly older models had a SD card that had to be hand carried to the doctor for analysis. Even older models had nothing other than a counter for hours used (and the entire unit had to be brought in).
I doubt that the type of summary data provided to the insurance company or suppliers (e.g. number of hours used per night), falls under HIPAA regulations. Those are strictly concerned with protecting the details of your medical information. Your doctor can't talk about those without explicit permission, hence the scary forms you have to fill out to let your wife know.
Re:
Of course my situation is slightly different from the article as I was able to buy my CPAP outright and don't remember having to sign any legal docs for it. And I wonder how does sending my info to my insurance not violate HIPAA?
Re: Re:
I haven't verified if disabling the cellular connection really disables it but when you do it data doesn't show up on the tracking website available to users.
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
There's actually a fear that such technology could/has already been used to murder people. When Vice President Dick Cheney got a pacemaker from his heart conditions the Secret Service wouldn't allow it to be connected to the Internet because of the threat of someone assassinating him by hacking into it.
That said, while I'm not a medical professional, I'm skeptical that there's any need for any real time data or adjustments in sleep apnea. I may be wrong, but I'm still deeply skeptical.
Re: Tony claims to be in IT
Also, fight your insurance company if they insist that you rent. I bought my last machine outright and worked it out with insurance to reimburse me over 12 months. They want you to rent so they don't have the large outlay all at once. Especially if you aren't going to use it.
As for getting used to a CPAP, everyone I've ever talked to that has had one had no issues adjusting. Sure it's a bit different the first few nights, but after that you can't sleep without it. Hell, I can be wide awake and I put that mask on and I'm out. Your brain just learns that the mask means sleep.
Re:
Good luck with that. Works well with any wild bears you may encounter also.
Not.
Re:
Re:
That's nearly worthless advice.
Reading the paperwork won't inform you about the implications of the terms. Permission to share information "with your doctor, healthcare providers, hospital and other parties" covers... everyone.
Re: Re:
There is no reason for this other than greed.
Re:
Disconnecting it from the internet voids your insurance, kills a rainforest, and is harmful to honey bees.
Re:
Re: Re:
People do not need health insurance, they need health coverage.
Middle men extracting a toll, that is it.
Re: Re: Re:
They mitigate the risk of health coverage by distributing it over all clients, not by taking it on themselves. On average, you pay more than you get out. But if the non-average case would cause disproportional damage to you (bankruptcy, death), it may still be worth the cost of insuring against it.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Something like having a heart attack is very much like having your house washed away by a flood. It will happen to a relatively low number of people, with devastating financial consequences. Technically, insurance does make financial sense there, regardless of whether it's the best public policy.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
In an "ideal" world, they'd collect premiums and pay... nothing.
Re:
Then...you also get the crap that happens in the above article. This is why we can't have anything nice.
Re:
Perception? It is. Why does it cost $13,000 US for am MRI and 4 hours in the hospital? Under pre-Obama"care" I paid $100 out of pocket. Yes, I had very good insurance coverage. Now? Instant $5000 dollar debt.
2. 10 years ago my daughter was born. I got a $16,000 bill and almost fell over. Until I saw the 0 balance. My wife's insurance covered 100% of the bill.
"We need a health care system where people can afford their own health out-of-pocket, which is largely what we would have if it were not for Wall Street monopolists actively driving prices up."
This is what unraveled ACA for me. Well, one of many. Nowhere was the cost of heath care(not insurance) addressed. Nowhere was the cost of liability insurance addressed. Limits of liability, etc. None of it. It was, and still is a complete sham.
Re: Re:
Add public healthcare and you'll see this shit go down very quickly and provide dignity to the people. But this is too Communist, we'd rather spend stupid amounts of money playing war because cronyism as well.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Those stuff were a problem before then. The cause of the problem came during WW2, not Obama or Nixon. WW2 is what brought us the horrible employer based healthcare system, which locked us into a horribly inefficient system.
The truth is insurance companies can't really get you a discount, the cost for the doctors or hospitals is the same regardless of if you have insurance or not. But insurance companies need to encourage people to get insurance by driving up the price, hence they force doctors and hospitals to raise the price on others without insurance, and then charge insurance their 'actual' price in effect. Then the average person needs insurance to avoid being raped by the artificial prices for those with no insurance.
I find it most ironic how so many Americans demonize Canada's healthcare system (where the government is everyone's insurance provider), all while loving those Canadian cheap drug prices and thinking we should re-import those US made drugs we shipped to them.
Re:
It is now. Step 1 was decades ago.
Re:
Or an insurance system where there's no dealing between the insurers and providers/industry. People pay for their care and send in the bill for reimbursement. Car and home insurance doesn't seem to be inflating prices there.
Or a non-insurance system where people don't have to pay for certain health services. Canada's system is sometimes called "insurance", but it's mostly not. Actually, the US system has a lot of non-insurance too. Insurance covers rare, unpredictable, costly events; if your employer is covering annual checkups, that's a middleman-administered benefit, not insurance.
This is really why we can't have nice things...
You know, I would love to have my health data being sent to a doctor or service that could monitor for inconsistencies if I could trust they would treat that data as sacred.
I would love a service that could proactively tell me if there was something I should be aware of with my car.
I would love a service that could tell and show me everything in and about my home.
I would love a fingerprint or DNA register to make it easier to catch criminals (combined with other evidence of course).
There are so many options for great things we could do even with the internet we have today, but the constant misuse and sharing/selling of our data is destroying any possibility of this happening.
Our health data is being sold to advertisers or insurance.
Our vehicle data is being used with GPS to monitor movement and also insurance companies use it to deny paying.
Our home data is laughably insecure on current devices.
A DNA register would be misused by insurance to deny anyone who have the wrong genes (and who knows what else in the future) and I suspect our legal system would start to rely on in as a sure thing and the only evidence needed combined with that it would become smaller and smaller issues it would be used for.
I wonder, is there any of these things that won't be corrupted? I love technology and have for many years, but these perversions of progress is not the result I ever foresaw or wanted.
There are options
If you want to be able to track your stats online (which is actually fairly handy) but without everyone and their brother having the info you can just create an account with a false name which is what I did.
It does take more time and money if you want to keep your private info private. If you do not think about what you are doing, are signing things without reading them then, and not putting forth any effort you really should not be bitching when your privacy is lost.
Hmm. What was that TD article from last week?
Oh, right.
Re:
It is worth noting that the article you linked is written by Mike Masnick, while this article is written by Karl Bode. Different writers may have differing opinions on certain key things.
It's also worth noting that part of the issue with the GDPR in particular is how it's written and the problematic, wide-ranging effects of the regulation. While it's ultimately for Karl and Mike to clarify the specifics of their positions (probably already fairly clear if you read the full articles) it's also entirely possible, and logical, to be critical of specific regulation while also critical of a lack of regulation, in different legal regimes, on the same sort of topic.
For my own part, GDPR has some major issues that need redress. By the same token, I would support well-crafted privacy laws that bring the hammer down hard on abuse of the nature delineated in this article.
Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
You can buy ones that do not phone home but keep track of your usage on an SD card. Then when you go back to the doctor you give them the card so they can check and see if any adjustments are needed.
The thing is your insurance company probably gets the info anyway even if your machine does not phone home as they have access to your medical records.
Re:
CPAP "spying"
I assume the point is to make sure that no one is signing up fake users in order to bill insurance companies for supplies that are never used.
I find moral panics over privacy to be baffling, so the fact that my CPAP machine reports my sleep habits doesn't bother me at all. I have some vague hope that there is someone looking at the data who would notice a problem and notify me about it, and otherwise I don't care.
Re: CPAP "spying"
Were that happening, wouldn't Levy have been able to easily find a cheap CPAP machine? A suspiciously cheap one, even.
So yeah, I think the insurance company has a right to know which people are not using it.
Re:
Their job is to pay for the treatments that you need. Whether or not you take proper advantage of them is irrelevant.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
For example, get such a machine prescribed and then rent it out, or take shifts. If the machine is used more than 20 hours a day while a different medical machine is used for similar amounts of time on something incompatible, there may be insurance fraud at play.
So there are fraud scenarios. Whether the prospective damage to the insurance company (consisting on increased machine wear and on one paying "person" needing disproportionate amounts of treatments) justifies that kind of surveillance is an entirely different question.
Re: Re:
If you don't take medicines prescribed to you, and you have those prescriptions filled, you not only waste money but you put your health at risk. Is that irrelevant as well?
the real dangers of CPAP connectivity.
If the pressure is too high you can cause lung damage. What a nice potential vulnerability you could use to hurt or kill someone. But as we all know, the cellular network is safe and secure so this situation ccould never happen.
Re:
