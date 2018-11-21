MuckRock Release ALPR Dataset Covering 200... >>
Wed, Nov 21st 2018 10:37am




Daily Deal: Mondly

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

We all remember our old language classes from high school, filled with dry vocabulary and rehearsed sentences that make you come off about as convincing as a gas station burrito. Mondly takes a different approach to getting you fluent with the language of your choosing. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, Mondly knows how to listen to your words and phrases and only gives positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly. Combine this with Mondly's roster of professional voice actors and its conversation-focused curriculum, and you'll be well on your way to sounding like a true native after working through its fun and quick lessons. Choose one language for $20, 3 for $40, or 5 for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

