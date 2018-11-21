HideTechdirt is off for Thanksgiving! We'll be back with our regular posts on Monday.
HideTechdirt is off for Thanksgiving! We'll be back with our regular posts on Monday.
 
<< Court To Law Enforcement: You Can't Seize...
 tdicon 

Wireless

by Karl Bode

Wed, Nov 21st 2018 7:39pm


Filed Under:
ajit pai, broadband, data, fcc, wireless

Companies:
at&t, centurylink, t-mobile, verizon



US Has Some Of The Most Expensive Mobile Data Prices In The Developed World

from the pay-more,-get-less dept

While the U.S. wireless industry likes to talk a lot about how ultra-competitive it is, that's generally not the case. While there's more competition in wireless than in the fixed-line broadband sector (where there's virtually no competition at faster speeds due to upgrade-phobic telcos and cable's growing broadband monopoly), much of the competition in wireless tends to be theatrical in nature. Most of the major four carriers still usually outright refuse to compete on price, something you don't get to have a choice about in a truly competitive market.

While T-Mobile's disruption of the market (which has its limits) has certainly helped improve some of the worst aspects of US wireless (like long term contracts and international roaming price gouging), Americans have long paid more money for mobile data than most of the developed world. A new report out of Finland by Rewheel has once again driven that point home. According to the firm's latest data, U.S consumers pay the fifth-highest rate on average per gigabyte for smartphone plans across OECD and European countries, and the highest prices on average for mobile data services provided via things like mobile hotspots.

All told, U.S. smartphone plans are more than four times higher than in most EU countries, and up to sixteen times higher across much of Europe:

The study comes on the heels of another important study showing that streaming video quality over U.S. networks is some of the worst quality in the developed world -- in large part because carriers have begun erecting artificial barriers consumers then have to pay even more to overcome. For example, Verizon now throttles all video by default on its unlimited data plans to 480p (or around 1.5 Mbps), requiring you jump to a more expensive tier if you want streaming to actually work like the originator intended.

The new Rewheel study was quick to point out that whereas the US market should see more serious price competition due to having four major carriers, that's not the case. US pricing tends to more directly compare to countries where there's just three major wireless competitors and real price competition is somewhat suppressed. And while the study doesn't explain why, we've noted repeatedly how much of this is thanks to the monopoly companies like AT&T, Verizon, and CenturyLink enjoy over the business data services (BDS) market that feeds everything from ATMs to cell towers.

In other words, even if you're a scrappy competitor like T-Mobile that somehow manages to beat back the giants at spectrum auction and in DC lobbying, you'll still need to pay them significant sums just to connect your towers to core networks, tightening your margins and driving up your costs. The FCC's own data has indicated that roughly 79% of the BDS market is dominated by just one company, usually AT&T, Verizon, or CenturyLink.

Meanwhile, having regulators like Ajit Pai who are now no more than giant rubber stamps for industry interests means none of these underlying problems are going to be fixed any time soon. In fact, Ajit Pai's "solution" to this problem was to literally redefine the word competition at the FCC to try and hide that the problem exists at all. With that kind of leadership, it shouldn't be too surprising why US consumer mobile bills are so high compared to their European counterparts.

And researchers at Rewheel were quick to hint that it's going to get worse with the looming merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, which actually will reduce the sector to three competitors, proportionally reducing any genuine incentive to actually compete on price. The firm was quick to pour a little cold water on the idea that merger mania and fifth generation (5G) upgrades will somehow fix the sector's deep-rooted issues:

"Judging from the excessive gigabyte prices, US operators are charging today for 4G mobile broadband (see Verizon’s striking $710 100 gigabyte hotspot plan--in Europe 100 gigabyte mobile broadband typically costs between €10 and €20) merger promises concerning affordable 5G home broadband should be critically reviewed and if verified must be made binding."

And this is all before you get to the real cost impact of killing things like the FCC's broadband privacy rules, net neutrality, and other consumer protections, which were some of the only things standing between US carriers and even more aggressive, creative nickel-and-diming of American consumers. Should ISPs and the FCC win the court challenge to the net neutrality repeal next Spring, you can expect a hell of a lot more "creative" efforts to jack up US consumer bills even higher.

32 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    rwalle, 21 Nov 2018 @ 8:39pm

    Is there anything wrong about it?

    I don't see a reason this is worth an article. This is just a matter of the use of infrastructure and competition (ok, plus some dirty politics, but that is a small factor). Continental US as a country/territory ranks 179th in terms of population density, which is lower than many European countries, and people have known for a long time that the denser the population is, the more infrastructure can be shared and the lower communication costs. Also, in a country as large as the US, only the biggest companies can afford to build infrastructures in very low-density areas, thus less competition. This also applies to broadband Internet. Hong Kong, for example, is famous for their low Internet prices.

    I think the discussion would be more meaningful if there were a graph for mobile data price vs population density.

    I mean, this is just a natural result, and people have accepted it for years. There is hardly anything you can do about it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      football, 21 Nov 2018 @ 9:03pm

      Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

      > lower than many European
      Excuses excuses. Those same countries still manage to have cheaper broadband, so your argument is really pointless.
      If you were right it would be much cheaper in cities, where most people live anyway, but guess what, it's still fucking expensive.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 7:33am

        Re: Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

        A national company can't make rural customers pay more for the same service. They have to share the costs of infrastructure between everyone, besides, service in rural areas is often bad.

        Your argument is specious

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 8:50am

          Re: Re: Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

          Except they can? Fedex/UPS do it regularly, and before walmart and amazon became so dominant even basic consumer goods changed in price depending on where you lived. They still do to a certain extent, though it's rather less common. Even Walmart still does it in some areas (though with them increasing e-commerce sales that may go away).

          Still, many other industries still do so widely.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 9:16am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

            I think it's worth noting here that the US would rank 34th of 54 European countries in population density, and that the overall population density of Europe is actually less than the population density of the US.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Amos, 23 Nov 2018 @ 7:57am

        Re: anything wrong about it?

        well, how does one determine what the price of anything "should" be ?

        Prices are determined by Supply & Demand, in a market economy.

        Prices are determined by Supply & Demand & Politicians, in a regulated-market economy.

        U.S. and Europe have highly regulated Broadband markets with many many complex variables -- so it is very easy to calculate what Mobile Data prices SHOULD be generally in any geographic area of U.S. or Europe (NOT!)

        (If prices on anything are lower in Europe -- then the U.S. prices on that stuff are obviously too high ??)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Atkray (profile), 21 Nov 2018 @ 10:49pm

      Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

      "Also, in a country as large as the US, only the biggest companies can afford to build infrastructures in very low-density areas, thus less competition.

      No.

      If this were true then the companies involved would welcome smaller companies and communities taking this on themselves instead of actively doing all they can to make sure they can't.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Scary Devil Monastery (profile), 22 Nov 2018 @ 1:05am

      Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

      I mean, this is just a natural result, and people have accepted it for years. There is hardly anything you can do about it.

      That's actually a long-disproven fallacy. It's a lie which certainly helps US broadband/mobile providers with excuses as to why their service is shitty, but there's no reason why consumers should accept that crap.

      http://www.circleid.com/posts/20130201_myth_of_population_density_and_the_high_cost_of_broadba nd/

      The key reason is that service costs are high because many providers have a monopoly situation and with the current lack of net neutrality standards, as the OP states, consumers are often forced into higher-paid tiers to obtain unthrottled services which should have run just fine on a lower-paid plan.

      The US legal climate incentivizes ISP monopoly, not a free market. And that's why the service is shitty and overly expensive compared to the EU.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        rwalle, 22 Nov 2018 @ 4:47am

        Re: Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

        That link looks like some short blog post with just few counterexamples, rather than a careful systematic study. I am not sure I would buy that.

        (I mean, of course there will be counterexamples. This is not a scientific argument, and I did not mean it in any absolute sense)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          techflaws (profile), 22 Nov 2018 @ 11:04pm

          Re: Re: Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

          > rather than a careful systematic study

          which you provided to back up your claim about population density being the culprit?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 4:23am

      Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

      Sweden have half the population density the US does.
      Do you still want to compare Broadband and wireless prices based on population density?
      (Finland and Norway are in a similar place while Denmark have a lot higher population density of course)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        rwalle, 22 Nov 2018 @ 4:42am

        Re: Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

        Using one or two outliers to counter a "generally speaking, ..." argument does not seem a great idea?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 4:52am

          Re: Re: Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

          I don't see this as being worth a comment, but I do not find the term "generally speaking" in your original comment. In fact it is specific in stating the subject country.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 4:49am

      Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

      How's your telcom stock doing these days?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 22 Nov 2018 @ 5:25am

      Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

      If you're going to use the population density excuse as your argument, what's your explanation for companies still having high prices, lower speeds and little competition in many densely populated areas?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 8:25am

      Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

      hmm., guess maybe they need to add a section on the profitability of the companies involved... assuming they are all publicly traded.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 11:42am

      Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

      Something constantly being forgotten to be mentioned is that these same major telcos have time and again received federal funding to do just what they have not done, expand their services to outlaying regions. This is not to mention all the tax breaks that so many states, counties, and cities have also provided to increase capability as well as increase infrastructure. This argument fails on that point as well.

      Just in the past year, major telcos have been sued over failing to provide expanded services they agreed to inside cities where these population densities are higher. Where the higher profits would be by this argument.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      NaBUru38 (profile), 22 Nov 2018 @ 1:53pm

      Re: Is there anything wrong about it?

      "in a country as large as the US, only the biggest companies can afford to build infrastructures in very low-density areas, thus less competition"

      On the contrary, local companies can deploy local networks in remote areas. That's what roaming was invented for.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    Coach Masters Academy (profile), 21 Nov 2018 @ 10:01pm

    Online Coaching Certification in Dubai

    Online coaching certification process is a time saving process to develop your learning skills and accelerate your thinking to others in a progressive way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Daydream, 21 Nov 2018 @ 10:11pm

    Am I reading that graph correctly?

    It looks to me like there's four plans which are LESS than 1 GB a month, in the US market. The cheapest of those plans is $11 a month while the most expensive is $29 (that's USD, not euro).

    ...I guess those are 'no internet, text only' plans or something?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    Emily Gosil (profile), 21 Nov 2018 @ 11:24pm

    Jets vs. Patriots on sunday [watching live] 25th November 2018

    The New York Jets take on the New England Patriots, on Sunday, November 25th at 1:00 p.m. at MetLife Stadium, presented by Pepsi.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    Andrew Garfield (profile), 22 Nov 2018 @ 2:50am

    Government action

    us government should take some action and launch a affordable SIM for citizens

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Capt ICE Enforcer, 22 Nov 2018 @ 5:37am

    Kool-Aide Drinking

    Woot. I knew the Trump administration would MAGA. Eat that all you people from other countries. Our prices are the highest, most glorious of all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 6:05am

    Don't worry - I'm sure prices will plummet once MuskNet(tm) is launched...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 6:14am

    Only Some Of The Most Expensive?

    That's unacceptable, the US must be number one! We must have ALL of the most expensive!

    Thank goodness Trump and Pai are working on it. Make America Great Again!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 6:35am

    "must be made binding"

    merger promises concerning affordable 5G home broadband should be critically reviewed and if verified must be made binding.

    They should add "for more than a few years". We've often seen the pattern that they promise to not screw people in the first 5 years after a merger, but then the condition expires and they're still merged...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Nov 2018 @ 6:37am

    According to the firm's latest data, U.S consumers pay the fifth-highest rate on average per gigabyte for smartphone plans across OECD and European countries

    Woo! Canada is #4! Eat that, Americans!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    unregistered, 22 Nov 2018 @ 7:38am

    Here in the UK i've got fttc unlimited for £46.99. ($60 approx). This includes the phoneline and value added tax. The fibre standalone price, without phoneline is £25.00.
    The linespeed is rated up to 60mb/s, but in over 2 years of having it, the speed has never dropped below 53mb/s.
    Your Government and regulators should be swamped with emails/snailmail decrying the state of what undoubably collusion in this state of affairs!
    I truly feel sad that no-ones voice ever seems to be heard.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 22 Nov 2018 @ 12:29pm

    Here's to wundering..

    If the EU service pay as much to lawyers, and lobbyists, and all the adverts that are in the USA..
    As well as most corps use a 2nd company to do customer service, so they can Charge for that and write it off taxes..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    instagramfollowersgh (profile), 23 Nov 2018 @ 3:05am

    Don't worry - I'm sure prices will plummet once MuskNet(tm) is launched..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ARSLAN AHMAD, 23 Nov 2018 @ 3:38am

    Please Visit My Blog i sure you like it and please share this.

    in this blog in will post daily a news tips and tricks

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Court To Law Enforcement: You Can't Seize...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

19:39 US Has Some Of The Most Expensive Mobile Data Prices In The Developed World (32)
15:36 Court To Law Enforcement: You Can't Seize A House For 15 Hours Before Obtaining A Warrant (38)
13:29 Corel Manages To Accuse A Totally Legit Customer Of Piracy (39)
12:07 FCC Accused Of Burying Data Highlighting Sorry State Of US Broadband (8)
10:40 MuckRock Release ALPR Dataset Covering 200 Gov't Agencies And 2.5 Billion License Plate Records (4)
10:37 Daily Deal: Mondly (0)
09:30 Senators Press Wireless Carriers On Streaming Video Throttling (5)
06:31 New White House Press Conference Rules Leave Door Open To Future Challenges (66)
03:28 Why Europe Will Never Build Its Own Digital Giants (40)

Tuesday

19:37 Kid Tracking 'Smart' Watches, Like Most IOT Devices, Prove Not So Smart, Easy To Hack (10)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.