Overhype

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Nov 20th 2018 1:33pm


Filed Under:
email, hillary clinton, ivanka trump



But Her Emails: Ivanka Trump Also Used A Private Email Account For Official Government Business

from the SAD! dept

As we near the midpoint of Trump's presidential term, White House renovations continue, including the erection of a glass-walled enclosure for stone-throwing.

Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails last year to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants using a personal account, many of them in violation of federal records rules, according to people familiar with a White House examination of her correspondence.

White House ethics officials learned of Trump’s repeated use of personal email when reviewing emails gathered last fall by five Cabinet agencies to respond to a public records lawsuit. That review revealed that throughout much of 2017, she often discussed or relayed official White House business using a private email account with a domain that she shares with her husband, Jared Kushner.

According to White House counsel, this was all a misunderstanding. Apparently, Ivanka Trump wasn't aware of the rules governing the discussion of official government business on private channels. This would only be excusable if her father hadn'tspent a great deal of time calling for Hillary Clinton to be locked up for the same behavior.

Given the (still!) ongoing excoriation of Clinton by Donald Trump, you'd think his administration would have tried to lead by example and make sure everyone was on official channels from day one. Instead, his admin team did the same thing Clinton did, minus the setup of a private server.

And there are a few differences between Ivanka Trump's personal email use and Clinton's. Some commenters will make this part of the post redundant as they seek to find something hypocritical in Techdirt's coverage of this story or simply demand it be known Ivanka's actions were far more acceptable than Clinton's. Nevertheless, here we go:

It appears no classified information made its way into her personal email account. She also did not set up her own server to handle all official communications. She is also now apparently using her official White House email account after being informed of the rules -- a corrective effort Hillary Clinton never made.

Since I'm sure this short post pointing out the hypocrisy of the Trump Administration will be viewed as biased, here's Techdirt's history on government officials and private email accounts:

Techdirt criticizes Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server

Techdirt criticizes James Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation

Techdirt criticizes Jame Comey's reopening of the Clinton email investigation

Techdirt criticizes Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's use of a private email account

Techdirt criticizes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's use of a private email account

Techdirt criticizes former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's use of a private email account

Techdirt criticizes VP Mike Pence's use of a private email account

If a government official has used private email accounts for official business, Techdirt has criticized them. Ivanka Trump doesn't get a pass and neither does anyone on the other side of the gaping political divide. She may not have known the specifics governing official communications but the Trump Administration has no one to blame but itself for the black eye it's now sporting.

HER EMAILS was a major plank in Trump's election platform. His administration team could have prevented this but was too busy keeping their own communications off the record to straighten out Ivanka Trump.

44 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

    Mason Wheeler (profile), 20 Nov 2018 @ 1:30pm

    Lock them both up. It would be a good start, if nothing else...

    justok (profile), 20 Nov 2018 @ 1:40pm

    Who else?

    Wonder if any other family members used the family server?

    Baron von Robber, 20 Nov 2018 @ 1:45pm

    My Irony-O-Meter just melted to the Earth's core.

    mcinsand, 20 Nov 2018 @ 1:47pm

    Yes, lock them up!

    I deal in information, and my employment rules are crystal clear. I don't handle state secrets, but, if I were to do a fraction of what Ivanka Trump and Hillary Clinton have done, I would be unemployed. We have these laws in place for a reason, though I'm sure that Trump and Clinton are and will be free for the same reason: prosecuting them could trigger a full-blown audit to lead to others going to jail. My belief is that the Republicans made just enough noise for political theater in 2016 while not raising the bar enough for them to get checked. I have no doubt the same will happen with Trump and the Democrats.

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    Val. D. Mort, 20 Nov 2018 @ 1:51pm

    Techdirt criticizes Blue Boy

    .. oh wait













    for the storm to start.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:14pm

      Re: Techdirt criticizes Blue Boy

      Blue boy isn't worth mention. Please don't bring him up when he's not even in this article yet.

    David, 20 Nov 2018 @ 1:59pm

    Election is over, deal with it.

    If people had ever wanted to hold any Trump to the same standard as other politicians, they'd have voted differently. I mean, have you heard the latest Trump statement regarding the Khashoggi murder? Only slightly paraphrased it was "murderer or not, we are not going to pass up immensively profitable business with the Saudi prince". Can you imagine the shitstorm for non-Trump politicians for a bald-faced statement like that?

    The way people are reacting, if newspapers/CIA published proof that it was Trump who suggested to bin Salman that Khashoggi was going to be bad business while alive, they'd be chanting "crooked Hillary".

    Trump and his family are above criticism. And to some degree, I'm inclined to say "thanks, Obama". Because Obama did a lot to raise the level of presidential privilege and public apathy towards it. "Hope and Change". What a riot.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:12pm

      Re: Election is over, this is how we deal with it.

      I did vote differently, bro. The election being over doesn't mean the winners get a free pass, regardless of who voted what. If an administration does something stupid, they should be called on it, regardless of the fact that they somehow won the election.

      Winning the election does not afford the winning party the right or privilege to be free of criticism. Ever.

      Thad (profile), 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:18pm

      Re: Election is over, deal with it.

      If people had ever wanted to hold any Trump to the same standard as other politicians, they'd have voted differently.

      Like, say, for Democrats to take control of the House?

      Mason Wheeler (profile), 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:20pm

      Re: Election is over, deal with it.

      If people had ever wanted to hold any Trump to the same standard as other politicians, they'd have voted differently.

      Really? When the alternative was Hillary Clinton, of all people?

      Literally the only good reason to vote for either one of them was to keep the other one out of the White House. I know the term "the lesser of two evils" has been overused in politics to the point of cliche, but in this particular case that's exactly what the 2016 election was about, and as bad as it was, I do honestly believe we ended up with the (slightly!) lesser evil this time.

        Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:33pm

        Re: Re: Election is over, deal with it.

        I personally disagree, but I also voted third party, as neither candidate was good for my gut.

        In any event, that's water under the bridge - can't go back and change the outcome of 2016.

        On the flip side, no reason to let Trump and his people do things without being called on them. Terrible people doing terrible things should be called out, regardless of whether we can stop it.

        And yes. I'd apply the same rubric to Clinton. Or even a third party candidate, if they'd won by some miracle.

    CyberKender, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:02pm

    SOP...

    Hypocrisy has been this administrations default setting for far too long now...

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:20pm

    Official of what?

    The thing I though about when I read this the other day was that the First Lady is not a government official. The position might have some political influence, but that position is not mentioned in the Constitution, or any law that I am aware of. The First Lady might be able to order White House staff around (that's domestic staff), but telling any other government employee what to do could only be contrued as a message from her husband, one that I would want to verify from the source.

    There was also a comment in that other article about Hillary's use of private email while she was Secretary of State. Well, the Secretary of State is in fact a government official, and has different rules than an unelected and/or unappointed person.

    So far as firing Ivanka, well I think they still call that divorce.

      James Burkhardt (profile), 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:43pm

      Re: Official of what?

      Ivanka is not his wife, no matter what Trump wants. Ivanka is his daughter. Since you are unclear on that, you might want to start researching this administration before you go commenting.

      Ivanka is a senior adviser in the white house, an actual employee of the government. Her emails discuss sensitive information and bonafide government business. The report makes that clear.

      Please do research before commenting.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:46pm

      Re: Official of what?

      Um...Ivanka isn't the first lady. She is the daughter of the Trump and holds some dubious but nonetheless officious job at the White House....so she is in fact bound by these laws and thus the hullabaloo...

        Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 3:37pm

        Re: Re: Official of what?

        There's not necessarily a substantial difference, even if the First Lady is legally an unpaid "housewife." and it's not like Ivanka or any of the Trump kids needs a salaried job to pay the bills.

        Upon becoming First Lady, Hillary Clinton was (or pretended to be) her husband's chief policy wonk, who went to work crafting the failed ClintonCare socialized medicine plan. She was also reportedly instrumental in convincing her husband to carpet-bomb the tiny country of Serbia because that country's president was a nationalist who said unkind things about Muslims (particularly those who took up arms against the government). And it was never hard to imagine that if Hillary got elected president, the First Gentleman would likely have become the most powerful presidential spouse in history.

      Re: Official of what?

      ...Ivanka is Donald Trump's daughter, AAC.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:35pm

    What classified information was conveyed from/to the Kushners? The conveyance of classified information is what was so problematic with what HRC did.

      Re:

      I mean, read the article you comment on? But since you had to ask:

      Depends on who you talk to. One of the notes made by the DOJ was that the information was not classified when she received it, and classified information was supposed to be sent elsewhere. Its the one thing I didn't have a problem with.

      As well, for many who are upset about this, the violations of the PRA are an issue in and of themselves. It might be what made it problematic for you, but its not what made it problematic for me. And I don't think I remember Donald Trump in the middle of those lock her up chants reminding his base about how it was perfectly fine to violate the PRA as long as you don't share information that might be classified.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:44pm

    Ivanka Trump e-mail

    Ivanka Trump is not a government official and as such should have no official government position.

    If she does hot have a government position she should not be able to conduct government business.

    If these propositions are true and they should be then it is impossible for her to send official government level e-mail.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:48pm

      Re: Ivanka Trump e-mail

      I stand corrected above. I though that Ivanka was his wife not his daughter.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:49pm

      Re: Ivanka Trump e-mail

      Wow, really?
      Ivanka Trump is employed by the Trump White House. She IS an employee/official no matter how ludacris and dubious that might be...
      You really didn't know that?!?

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:46pm

    I could be wrong, but I can't recall TheDonald ever making a specific promise that no one in his administration would ever use a private email server, unlike the way that Obama promised (many times over) that no one in his administration would be a former lobbyist. Yes, Trump is a huge hypocrite (among other things), but he hasn't broken anywhere near as many promises as Obama broke ... in large part because Trump's promises were comparatively few, and mostly involving things out of any president's hands (as in "make America great / make Mexico pay")

    On the other hand, we've seen how badly the Federal government's official email handling has been, with massive black holes throughout both the Bush and Obama eras, such as those involving former IRS Commissioner (and 5th Amendment pleading) Lois Lerner, who the D.O.J. under Jeff Sessions decided not to prosecute, but now that he's gone, maybe Lois Lerner will become a target.

      David, 20 Nov 2018 @ 2:54pm

      Re:

      It's a bit one-sided to blame just Obama for the Trumps' transgressions. Can't you blame Hillary too? That would be so much more balanced.

      Re:

      Who had "but Obama" on their Bingo card?

        Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 4:27pm

        Re: Re:

        At this point it’s the free space.

        Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 4:37pm

        Re: Re:

        Obama could have easily prevented Ivanka Trump's email shenanigans, as well as Hillary's, had he pushed for tough new laws against such email outsourcing, particularly in his first two years, when the Bush email disaster was still fresh on everyone's mind, during the time when the Democrats controlled the Senate, House, and presidency.

        Donald T had a similar missed opportunity.

          Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 20 Nov 2018 @ 5:00pm

          Re: Donald T had a similar missed opportunity.

          If they are agreed on what they want to do, why would it matter that they are from different political parties?

      Re:

      He doesn’t break promises he just lies straight up. Cuts out the middleman and passes the savings on to you.

    What's really sad...

    Anyone from administrations BEFORE Hillary Clinton on up could have said, "Hey, if the rank and file employees have to use government accounts/servers for government business, so should I."

    None of the higher ups did. The problem is obviously systematic, regardless of to whom you are currently pointing the blame finger. Be that the political system, technical system, the hoop-jumping system, or the ass kissing system in Washington.

    No one in Washington cares. They haven't for a long time. They have been fighting FOIA since it was passed. Although in Mrs. Trump's case, it's just as likely to be idiocy, as anything else.

    tom (profile), 20 Nov 2018 @ 3:53pm

    Who really needs to be criticized is the Transition Team put in place after the election. One of the first things made clear in the early meetings on "So you are about to be in the White House" should have been NO FRACKING PRIVATE EMAIL SERVERS. Especially considering HRC's misuse of email was one of Trump's major campaign points.

    So far Ivanka's use doesn't seem nearly as bad as HRC's turned out to be but it does need to be looked at to make sure.

      Re:

      There's absolutely no way Ivanka was unaware of the controversy surrounding Clinton's e-mail server. None.

      I'd say the odds the transition team told her not to do it and she did it anyway are pretty high. Her father's not exactly known for following advice or counsel.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 4:19pm

      Re:

      "So far Ivanka's use doesn't seem nearly as bad as HRC's turned out to be"

      People who write articles about government official's "private email servers" need to make the very big distinction between the use of email SERVERS THAT THEY CONTROL from the much lesser misdeed of using private SERVERS THAT THEY DO NOT CONTROL.

      By comparison, the Bush regime's email was much wider scandal than Hillary Clinton's or really the entire Obama staff, with dozens of Bush officials using the Republican National Committee's private email server. Obama should have made a bigger deal out of that scandal when he campaigned, and like so many Bush-era crimes, prosecuted everyone involved as well as pushed for much tougher penalties against such shenanigans in the future.

    Not The Same Thing

    Hillary did not just use a private (cloud-based with all emails saved) email account for inter-White House messages. She used a private email server stored in her bathroom to send classified information and then covered it up by wiping the hard drive. If the FOIA emails from Weiner's laptop are to be believed, she failed to turn over thousands of emails of that should have been turned over.

    The practice Ivanka undertook was exactly what Colin Powell and others have described doing with non-sensitive, communications.

    If the House Democrats (as reported) really do plan to investigate this next year, they will only serve to draw renewed scrutiny of Hillary's email server and it's destruction. So go for it.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 4:30pm

      Re: Not The Same Thing

      Except for the part where she didn’t send classified email. But hey thanks for signing up just to lie about it. Now our host will let you know what lovely parting gifts that you have won.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 7:27pm

      Re: Not The Same Thing

      You're literally just spreading lies.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Nov 2018 @ 8:57pm

    Her gets a pass, Her also did an end around of the DOJ, as did the DNC when their server got hacked.

