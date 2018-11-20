But Her Emails: Ivanka Trump Also Used A Private Email Account For Official Government Business
from the SAD! dept
As we near the midpoint of Trump's presidential term, White House renovations continue, including the erection of a glass-walled enclosure for stone-throwing.
Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails last year to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants using a personal account, many of them in violation of federal records rules, according to people familiar with a White House examination of her correspondence.
White House ethics officials learned of Trump’s repeated use of personal email when reviewing emails gathered last fall by five Cabinet agencies to respond to a public records lawsuit. That review revealed that throughout much of 2017, she often discussed or relayed official White House business using a private email account with a domain that she shares with her husband, Jared Kushner.
According to White House counsel, this was all a misunderstanding. Apparently, Ivanka Trump wasn't aware of the rules governing the discussion of official government business on private channels. This would only be excusable if her father hadn'tspent a great deal of time calling for Hillary Clinton to be locked up for the same behavior.
Given the (still!) ongoing excoriation of Clinton by Donald Trump, you'd think his administration would have tried to lead by example and make sure everyone was on official channels from day one. Instead, his admin team did the same thing Clinton did, minus the setup of a private server.
And there are a few differences between Ivanka Trump's personal email use and Clinton's. Some commenters will make this part of the post redundant as they seek to find something hypocritical in Techdirt's coverage of this story or simply demand it be known Ivanka's actions were far more acceptable than Clinton's. Nevertheless, here we go:
It appears no classified information made its way into her personal email account. She also did not set up her own server to handle all official communications. She is also now apparently using her official White House email account after being informed of the rules -- a corrective effort Hillary Clinton never made.
Since I'm sure this short post pointing out the hypocrisy of the Trump Administration will be viewed as biased, here's Techdirt's history on government officials and private email accounts:
Techdirt criticizes Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server
Techdirt criticizes James Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation
Techdirt criticizes Jame Comey's reopening of the Clinton email investigation
Techdirt criticizes Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's use of a private email account
Techdirt criticizes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's use of a private email account
Techdirt criticizes former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's use of a private email account
Techdirt criticizes VP Mike Pence's use of a private email account
If a government official has used private email accounts for official business, Techdirt has criticized them. Ivanka Trump doesn't get a pass and neither does anyone on the other side of the gaping political divide. She may not have known the specifics governing official communications but the Trump Administration has no one to blame but itself for the black eye it's now sporting.
HER EMAILS was a major plank in Trump's election platform. His administration team could have prevented this but was too busy keeping their own communications off the record to straighten out Ivanka Trump.
Reader Comments
The way people are reacting, if newspapers/CIA published proof that it was Trump who suggested to bin Salman that Khashoggi was going to be bad business while alive, they'd be chanting "crooked Hillary".
Trump and his family are above criticism. And to some degree, I'm inclined to say "thanks, Obama". Because Obama did a lot to raise the level of presidential privilege and public apathy towards it. "Hope and Change". What a riot.
Winning the election does not afford the winning party the right or privilege to be free of criticism. Ever.
Like, say, for Democrats to take control of the House?
Really? When the alternative was Hillary Clinton, of all people?
Literally the only good reason to vote for either one of them was to keep the other one out of the White House. I know the term "the lesser of two evils" has been overused in politics to the point of cliche, but in this particular case that's exactly what the 2016 election was about, and as bad as it was, I do honestly believe we ended up with the (slightly!) lesser evil this time.
In any event, that's water under the bridge - can't go back and change the outcome of 2016.
On the flip side, no reason to let Trump and his people do things without being called on them. Terrible people doing terrible things should be called out, regardless of whether we can stop it.
And yes. I'd apply the same rubric to Clinton. Or even a third party candidate, if they'd won by some miracle.
There was also a comment in that other article about Hillary's use of private email while she was Secretary of State. Well, the Secretary of State is in fact a government official, and has different rules than an unelected and/or unappointed person.
So far as firing Ivanka, well I think they still call that divorce.
Ivanka is a senior adviser in the white house, an actual employee of the government. Her emails discuss sensitive information and bonafide government business. The report makes that clear.
Please do research before commenting.
I'd trade that for people doing research before voting.
Upon becoming First Lady, Hillary Clinton was (or pretended to be) her husband's chief policy wonk, who went to work crafting the failed ClintonCare socialized medicine plan. She was also reportedly instrumental in convincing her husband to carpet-bomb the tiny country of Serbia because that country's president was a nationalist who said unkind things about Muslims (particularly those who took up arms against the government). And it was never hard to imagine that if Hillary got elected president, the First Gentleman would likely have become the most powerful presidential spouse in history.
...Ivanka is Donald Trump's daughter, AAC.
Depends on who you talk to. One of the notes made by the DOJ was that the information was not classified when she received it, and classified information was supposed to be sent elsewhere. Its the one thing I didn't have a problem with.
As well, for many who are upset about this, the violations of the PRA are an issue in and of themselves. It might be what made it problematic for you, but its not what made it problematic for me. And I don't think I remember Donald Trump in the middle of those lock her up chants reminding his base about how it was perfectly fine to violate the PRA as long as you don't share information that might be classified.
If she does hot have a government position she should not be able to conduct government business.
If these propositions are true and they should be then it is impossible for her to send official government level e-mail.
Ivanka Trump is employed by the Trump White House. She IS an employee/official no matter how ludacris and dubious that might be...
You really didn't know that?!?
Donald T had a similar missed opportunity.
None of the higher ups did. The problem is obviously systematic, regardless of to whom you are currently pointing the blame finger. Be that the political system, technical system, the hoop-jumping system, or the ass kissing system in Washington.
No one in Washington cares. They haven't for a long time. They have been fighting FOIA since it was passed. Although in Mrs. Trump's case, it's just as likely to be idiocy, as anything else.
I'd say the odds the transition team told her not to do it and she did it anyway are pretty high. Her father's not exactly known for following advice or counsel.
People who write articles about government official's "private email servers" need to make the very big distinction between the use of email SERVERS THAT THEY CONTROL from the much lesser misdeed of using private SERVERS THAT THEY DO NOT CONTROL.
By comparison, the Bush regime's email was much wider scandal than Hillary Clinton's or really the entire Obama staff, with dozens of Bush officials using the Republican National Committee's private email server. Obama should have made a bigger deal out of that scandal when he campaigned, and like so many Bush-era crimes, prosecuted everyone involved as well as pushed for much tougher penalties against such shenanigans in the future.
The practice Ivanka undertook was exactly what Colin Powell and others have described doing with non-sensitive, communications.
If the House Democrats (as reported) really do plan to investigate this next year, they will only serve to draw renewed scrutiny of Hillary's email server and it's destruction. So go for it.
