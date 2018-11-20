Apple, Amazon Team Up To 'Enhance Customer... >>
by Daily Deal

Tue, Nov 20th 2018 10:37am




Daily Deal: Samsung POWERbot Star Wars Robot Vacuum

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

With the ability to intelligently avoid obstacles, clean corners, and make dust disappear on any surface, we wouldn't blame you for thinking the POWERbot uses the Force to tidy up your living space. This Star Wars-themed vacuum combines Visionary Mapping technology with a FullView Senso to map the layout of your home and intelligently avoid obstacles. It boasts 20 times the suction power of its predecessor and automatically adjusts its suction power for any surface—all the while responding to commands with your favorite sound effects from the movies. The price has dropped from $372 to $350.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

