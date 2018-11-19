Cord Cutting Sets More Records, Yet Many Cable... >>
Daily Deal: The Complete C# Programming Bundle

from the daily-deal dept

Famed for its simplicity and ease of use, C# is a solid language to pick up if you're new to the world of coding. The Complete C# Programming Bundle will get you C#-savvy by walking you through the basic concepts, tools, and functions for building desktop and mobile apps. You will learn to create your own shooter game, a complete 2D multiplayer game, and more. You will also learn Unity and Xamarin. The bundle is on sale for $29. Use the coupon code BFBUNDLE75 for an additional 75% off.

