 
<< Blockchain Voting: Solves None Of The Actual...
 tdicon 

Techdirt

by Leigh Beadon

Sat, Nov 17th 2018 12:00pm


Filed Under:
history, look back



This Week In Techdirt History: November 11th - 17th

from the then-and-now dept

Five Years Ago

This week in 2013, we learned more about the UK's GCHQ and its use of a packet injection attack to hack an internet exchange, garnering a combined response of "no comment but by the way that would be totally legal" from the agency. John McCain said in an interview that Keith Alexander should be fired (for the wrong reasons) then nonsensically denied the comments. And while the author of the PATRIOT act was telling the EU Parliament that the NSA is out of control, some people were looking at the agency's customer list and noticing that its denials of economic espionage were suspect at best.

Meanwhile, this was also the week that the the TPP's IP chapter leaked for the first time, and it was as bad as expected (and even worse than ACTA). Law professors called on Obama to open up the TPP process while Congress was showing signs of being a bit more reluctant to grant fast track authority, and perhaps the most nefarious part of the chapter was its attempt to make copyright reform impossible.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2008, broadband providers were rolling out usage caps and patronizingly advertising the number of emails that could be sent under the limits, while the industry's apologists pushed the narrative that there was a growing bandwidth crunch (there wasn't). The EU was giving bogus excuses for keeping ACTA secret while another bad copyright deal, the Broadcasting Treaty, was apparently coming back from the dead again. China officially recognized the concept of internet addiction and it was quickly used as a defense in a murder trial. And the FBI's expensive crusade to catch the leakers of the Guns N' Roses album Chinese Democracy ended ignominiously with a blogger pleading guilty to a misdemeanor.

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2003, as we marked the 20th anniversary of the computer virus, and internet advertising started recovering from an early collapse, it was beginning to look like a lot of '90s promises about the internet were beginning to arrive, just a little late. Not every offering was impressive, of course, such as Sprint's introduction of TV on mobile phones... at two framers per second. People were blaming Microsoft for the failure of one new product category that wouldn't take off until Apple stepped in several years later: tablet computers. But there was also a new, curious and exciting trend on the rise, referred to sometimes as "social software" and sometimes "social networking". As you know, it never really took off.

1 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Nov 2018 @ 11:01pm

    This week in Techdirt history, five years ago... out_of_the_blue shills on behalf of government surveillance!

    Mind. BLOWN.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Blockchain Voting: Solves None Of The Actual...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: November 11th - 17th (1)

Friday

19:39 Blockchain Voting: Solves None Of The Actual Problems Of Online Voting; Leverages None Of The Benefits Of Blockchain (20)
15:39 Not Funny: The Conan O'Brien Joke-Stealing Lawsuit Is Still Going On (19)
13:37 Appeals Court: No Immunity For Shooting A Man Who Had His Hands Up And Twice Said He Surrendered (51)
12:06 If You Want The Government To Hand Over Documents, You Might Want To Retain A Lawyer (4)
10:31 Canadian Politician Hangs Out With Racists; Issues Legal Threats To People Calling Him A Racist (40)
10:26 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Raspberry Pi eBook Bundle (0)
09:31 Nintendo Gets Huge Settlement Against ROM Site Probably Just To Scare Other ROM Sites (28)
06:27 AT&T CEO Continues His Fake Calls For Real Privacy, Net Neutrality Laws (9)
03:28 Not Even Hiding It Any More: EU Council Explicitly Pushing For Mandatory Upload Filters (45)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.