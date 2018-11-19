After Being Hit With A 'Motion For Return... >>
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Nov 19th 2018 3:33am


Filed Under:
europe, gdpr, journalism, liviu dragnea, romania

Companies:
rise project, tel drum sa



Yet Another GDPR Disaster: Journalists Ordered To Hand Over Secret Sources Under 'Data Protection' Law

from the this-is-messed-up dept

When the GDPR was being debated, we warned that it would be a disaster for free speech. Now that it's been in effect for about six months, we're seeing that play out in all sorts of ways. We've talked about how it was used to disappear public court documents for an ongoing case, and then used to disappear a discussion about that disappearing court document. And we wrote about how it's been used against us to hide a still newsworthy story (and that leaves out one other GDPR demand we've received in an attempt to disappear a story that I can't even talk about yet).

When I wrote about all of this both here on Techdirt and on Twitter, I had a bunch of "data protection experts" in Europe completely freak out at me that I had no idea what I was talking about, and how any negative impact was simply the result of everyone misreading the GDPR. I kept trying to point out to them that even if that's true in theory, out here in the real world, the law was being used to disappear news stories and was creating massive chilling effects and burdens on journalists. And the response was the same: nah, you're reading the law wrong.

And now we have an even more horrifying story of the damage the GDPR is doing to journalism. There's a Romanian investigatory journalism publication called RISE Project that has reported on corruption in Romanian politics. Not surprisingly, not everyone is happy about that. OCCRP -- the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project -- a partner to RISE Project has the worrisome details about how the very Romanian government that RISE Project has been breaking corruption stories on has magically found the need to use the GDPR to demand the journalists turn over their sources.

The full story is a bit complex, but in reporting on Liviu Dragnea, the president of the ruling party in Romania, RISE Project made some connections between Dragnea and a local Romanian company, Tel Drum SA, "currently involved in a massive scandal in Romania."

RISE Project journalists found proof that Dragnea and his family benefited from Tel Drum SA money and had close relationships with the corporation’s executives. They spent holidays abroad together, went hunting together and Tel Drum SA paid for various construction, maintenance and beautification works at properties belonging to Dragnea’s family. Some of these were posted on RISE Project's Facebook page.

And, magically, soon after that, the Romanian Data Protection Authority (ANSPDCP), whose boss was appointed by Dragnea's party (and who is facing some corruption accusations as well), started demanding all sorts of info from RISE Project under the auspices of the GDPR.

Among the demands?

  • The purpose and legal basis of publishing on the Internet (Facebook) of personal data, at the adress https://www.facebook.com/notes/rise-project/teleormanleaks/1937024593056150;
  • The date/period of time when the said personal data was published on your Facebook account;
  • The source from where the personal data published on Facebook was obtained;
  • The support (electronic and/or physical) where you stored the documents/images published on Facebook;
  • If the mobile storage devices (tablet, HDD, memory stick) were/are password protected or encrypted;
  • If you have other information/documents containing personal data of the said people;
  • If the personal data or documents that contain personal data of the said people were revealed in other circumstances - with the specification of these circumstances;
  • The way in which you informed the said people, in conformity with Art. 13-14 of GDPR.
Now, I don't know about you, but given all of the circumstances, the idea that these demands have anything to do with "data protection," and not the government implicated by this reporting trying to find out who snitched on them, seems perhaps far fetched. But, the Data Protection Authority is warning RISE Project that if it fails to hand over all of the above information, it faces fines of up to €20,000,000. I am guessing that an independent investigative journalism operation doesn't have that much cash to spare.

This, of course, puts the organization is quite a tight spot. Giving up its sources is a massive journalistic sin, especially when the real reasons for the demands are so transparent. But the risk of being embroiled in deathly litigation can't be much fun either.

And I know (I know) those very same "data protection" geeks who were screaming at me a few weeks ago are already screaming about just how terrible this article is because clearly the GDPR has built in protections for media organizations, so obviously this is the Romanian Data Protection Authority abusing its powers. To paraphrase these GDPRbros, "the problem is clearly with the Romanian Data Protection Authority, not the law."

Once again, of course, this ignores the reality of what is actually happening today. Sure, it would be great if governments and the politically powerful didn't abuse the laws to their own advantage and against the public interest, but when has that happened recently? The backers of the GDPR brought us this mess, and created a law that can plausibly be used in a manner where the threats alone are chilling to journalism.

And if you think it's bad now, just wait until more and more powerful individuals and entities realize this. This (again) shouldn't surprise anyone. We've seen it for decades with the DMCA. Once it clicked in people's brains that "oh, hey, this is a tool for censorship," it got used widely as the tool to take down anything you didn't like. And it was pretty successful at that. The GDPR is an even more powerful tool, because the potential fines are orders of magnitude larger than a copyright infringement award. Anyone still insisting that the GDPR isn't a problem for journalists because they've written in exceptions -- after all this -- is not to be taken seriously. They are putting their heads in the sand and ignoring the reality around them to pretend that what they want to be true actually is.

38 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Tanner Andrews (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 3:58am

    Some Advantages to Off-Shore Operations

    For an entity like the Romanian investigatory journalism group, being off shore (or at least having the public face off shore) could be an advantage. It is less likely that a foreign court would be sensitive to the pain felt by the presidential cronies.

    On the other hand, for a US entity, it can be good to be somewhere not too closely allied to the US govt. Being off shore offers some real protections. It is certainly not impenetrable, if the host govt decides to turn you over you can still be cooked. But it is better than being within the easy reach of the feds.

    I can offer little specific guidance as to good places for relocation. (That's not my job. My job is to try to prise the information out of the govt in the first place.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 6:29am

      Re: Some Advantages to Off-Shore Operations

      As far as a US enity do not forget that Broward County Florida is in the US.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 7:04am

      Re: Some Advantages to Off-Shore Operations

      On the other hand, for a US entity, it can be good to be somewhere not too closely allied to the US govt. Being off shore offers some real protections.

      Considering that the US government considers it's authority to be worldwide, I don't see much "real protection" there.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 7:51am

        Re: Re: Some Advantages to Off-Shore Operations

        "Considering that the US government considers it's authority to be worldwide"

        Not everyone.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Narcissus (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 4:25am

    "the problem is clearly with the Romanian Data Protection Authority, not the law."

    Yes, it clearly is. However in a country where corruption is more a way of life than an exception (you even need to fork over some cash to get a doctor's appointment) it would've been nice if somebody built in some safeguards to prevent this from happening. I'm fairly sure the RDPA could find a "friendly" judge somewhere.

    Or we could not try to fix something that's not broken but who am I to stand in the way of the bureaucrats.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Noel Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 5:14am

    OCRAP

    You know that's how we all read that acronym.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 5:18am

    Sorry, but this is BS

    It shouldn't surprise anyone that a corrupt government tries to intimidate and punish journalists. The GDPR isn't causing this disaster, it's misused as leverage in an illegal way. If there wouldn't be the GDPR the government would use some other bogus way for putting pressure on the journalists. This is nothing new for corrupt Romanian politicians. Please check the facts before blaming an EU regulation just because you don't like it and it fits your political agenda.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 6:31am

      Re: Sorry, but this is BS

      Anyone still insisting that the GDPR isn't a problem for journalists because they've written in exceptions -- after all this -- is not to be taken seriously. They are putting their heads in the sand and ignoring the reality around them to pretend that what they want to be true actually is.

      You really called it, Mike. They're already out spewing their nonsense. :)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 7:03am

      Re: Sorry, but this is BS

      Granted, this government would have looked for any way to stop RISE.

      In this case, they've picked GDPR. Reasons for doing so are likely that it affords them the easiest and most punishing method to attack RISE.

      Now. Since GDPR is awesome, please advise what meaningful protections it has against being abused in this fashion. Is there a way to throw it back in the Romanian government's face? Some penalty for bad actors? What is RISE supposed to do when faced with the actions against under the GDPR?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 7:11am

      Re: Sorry, but this is BS

      misused as leverage in an illegal way...

      In that case, let me know when the order is cancelled and Interpol arrest warrants are issued for the government officials involved. Should be sometime later today, right?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 5:26am

    That is not all

    That is not the only disaster. One by one one the non main stream world news sites are locking people out if they can not track you, you will not accept their adds which move and shake all over your screen, and do not register.

    This week I lost two more non European sites. One due to adds and one that wants to spread some virus.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 5:29am

      Re: That is not all

      Oh! And I forgot to add from the biggest aggerator of all it increasingly appears that it will be only a matter of weeks before it too is gong.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 5:37am

    when is it going to dawn on people that, ever since the purposefully induced 'financial crisis' almost every country changed to having Conservative based governments and every one of those governments is interested in nothing other than protecting itself, it's members and associates, pluse very high positioned member of the security forces, the judicial services, the rich, the famous and the powerful while at the exact same time making sure that they all know everything about everyone else!! the planet has become nothing but a giant slavery organisation where we can be accused, arrested, tried, sentenced, then, if lucky, jailed, if unlucky 'disappeared'! the only way it will change is when the [people finally realise they are being royally screwed, grow some and start voting these governments and ultimately these people, their laws and mindsets out of ruling positions!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    John Smith, 19 Nov 2018 @ 5:54am

    And? I don't see a problem here. Masnick is angry because his lawyers can no longer hack the MPAA to dig up dirt on judges they don't like, such as Jim Hood. When Shiva rapes this rotting, festering corpse of a site I'll be laughing my head off.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 6:18am

      "No Problem Here"

      John Smith supports the suppression of corruption-exposing journalists by corrupt governments. He cheers as RISE gets threatened with a €20,000,000 fine.

      John Smith would love a dictator, it seems.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rocky, 19 Nov 2018 @ 6:50am

      Re:

      > When Shiva rapes this rotting, festering corpse

      So Shiva is a necrophiliac rapist in your opinion?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 6:32am

    The comments here make me wonder if the internet’s worth all the fuss.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 6:35am

      Re:

      It is.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      mcinsand, 19 Nov 2018 @ 6:55am

      Greatest, fastest library in history still very much a library

      The Internet makes finding articles, thoughts, documents much easier to find. We can find more faster in less than a second than we would ever find in a traditional library in days (at best). However, much like the brick-and-mortar paper libraries, not everything we can find is worth finding. The speed and volume do not eliminate the need for critical thought. This definitely applies to comments. The Anonymous Cowards and OOTBs really don't seem to have much going on between the ears, but Techdirt has a good number of intelligent contributors to the comments section. The latter group makes tolerating the former worthwhile.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 7:56am

      Re:

      All what fuss? Maybe all those knee jerk reactions that occurred when print newspapers were a new thing? Because everything is new on the internet and it never existed before.
      Amirite?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Peter (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 6:54am

    On a separate note ...

    The request is a pretty good template to send to any business you have a grudge with. Should cost them a pretty penny to compile all this information.

    And yes, while it is a pretty far-reaching interpretation, the GDPR does appear to provide a legal basis for requesting this information. Although it is not clear if a government office can blanket-request copies of these data without breaching data protection laws themselves. After all, the GDPR is about the relationship between individuals and businesses, with government agencies acting as referees or enforcers, but not data collection authorities.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 7:00am

      Re: On a separate note ...

      The question is, when governments do abuse the legislation, what kind of corrective action can be taken against the government? Is there a penalty for the abuse?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 8:45am

        Re: Re: On a separate note ...

        If it's anything like the DMCA penalties for abuse are entirely theoretical, requiring a near impossibly high bar to be met to kick in, and as such in practice don't exist.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 9:03am

          Re: Re: Re: On a separate note ...

          If that is the case, then the GDPR is bad legislation.

          GDPR proponents, come at me and clear this up. Are there strong protections, methods of redress, and penalties for abuse of the GDPR? Are they easily accessible and understood?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            That One Guy (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 9:23am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: On a separate note ...

            Are there strong protections, methods of redress, and penalties for abuse of the GDPR?

            Not just 'Are their penalties for abuse?', but 'Are the penalties(assuming they exist) even remotely similar in scale?'

            If one side faces potentially tens of millions in fines, and the other side only has to deal with penalties a fraction of that size(that they can simply offload to the taxpayers), then even if there are penalties for abuse they're worthless as a deterrent.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    rebrad (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 8:24am

    Watch What You Ask For

    You really have to watch what you ask for. When someone from the government offers to help, Be Very Afraid.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 9:18am

    'What do you mean they exploited the loopholes?!'

    The parallels with the DMCA grow ever larger, with the people insisting that the law's not to blame, it's those dastardly people exploiting it, ever so conveniently ignoring how easy to abuse it is and the people who were saying that before it was passed.

    If you pass a law with entirely one-sided penalties, where those on the receiving end either fold or go under due to ruinous fines/legal action and there's no similar penalty for abuse of the law, you don't get to be surprised when it's used/'abused' to go after people/organizations/companies that someone doesn't like.

    You might as well be shocked that a rock thrown in the air comes down on someone's head thanks to gravity. Everyone knew it would happen, they've seen it happen before, and if you somehow thought it wouldn't this time despite not putting in place anything to stop it from happening then you've nothing to blame but your own ignorance, willful or otherwise.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    oliver, 19 Nov 2018 @ 9:24am

    Story you can't talk about?

    Hi Mike,
    why, per chance, would you be bound by the GDPR?
    This is a purely european shitshow, that has no bearing on you.
    This is from a german, that really hates (with a capital H) the GDPR.
    GDPR delenda est!!!
    Cheers, oliver

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 10:24am

      Giving them enough rope to hang themselves

      Clearly it's a ploy to give the one making the demands time to come out with even more details TD can then use to mock them in a public post pointing out that, nah, they're not going to do any of that, because would you look at that, they aren't in the EU.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 9:46am

    and that leaves out one other GDPR demand we've received in an attempt to disappear a story that I can't even talk about yet

    Is this "I can't talk about the GDPR demand" or "there is a GDPR demand about a story, but I cannot talk about the story itself"?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Nov 2018 @ 10:09am

    Searches his bingo card...
    who had this as one of the horrible outcomes they EU kept saying would NEEEEEEEEEEVER happen.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Nov 2018 @ 10:39am

    "Bad people sometimes abuse laws, therefore we should just trust surveillance corporations like Google and Facebook to watch out for our best interests out of the goodness of their hearts" - Mike Masnick

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
After Being Hit With A 'Motion For Return... >>
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

10:40 Cord Cutting Sets More Records, Yet Many Cable Giants Still Refuse To Compete On Price (1)
10:35 Daily Deal: The Complete C# Programming Bundle (0)
09:36 Judge Blocks White House From Pulling Jim Acosta's Press Pass, But The Battle Continues (9)
06:40 After Being Hit With A 'Motion For Return Of Property,' Gov't Agrees To Delete Data Copied From A Traveler's Phone (6)
03:33 Yet Another GDPR Disaster: Journalists Ordered To Hand Over Secret Sources Under 'Data Protection' Law (38)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (31)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: November 11th - 17th (4)

Friday

19:39 Blockchain Voting: Solves None Of The Actual Problems Of Online Voting; Leverages None Of The Benefits Of Blockchain (54)
15:39 Not Funny: The Conan O'Brien Joke-Stealing Lawsuit Is Still Going On (25)
13:37 Appeals Court: No Immunity For Shooting A Man Who Had His Hands Up And Twice Said He Surrendered (57)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.