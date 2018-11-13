Techdirt Podcast Episode 189: What The Hell Is Initiative Q?
By now, there's a good chance you've received an invitation to join Initiative Q, and also a good chance that you took one look at it and thought "wow, this seems extremely sketchy." And indeed, there's little reason (other than hopefulness) to see the strange new proposed payment system as anything but a pyramid scheme. But it's got people talking, thanks in no small part to its viral marketing scheme, so this week's episode is all about trying to figure out just what Initiative Q really is.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Transcript of podcast?
Re: Transcript of podcast?
Is there a transcript available? I would rather read than listen.
We don't currently do transcripts. We have checked out a bunch of possible solutions, but they tend to either be (a) way too expensive or (b) not very good. At some point we're hoping to add transcripts, but it's simply not feasible right now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
