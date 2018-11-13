The US Refusing To Sign 'The Paris... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Nov 13th 2018 1:30pm


currency, money, podcast

initiative q



Techdirt Podcast Episode 189: What The Hell Is Initiative Q?

from the many-Qs-few-As dept

By now, there's a good chance you've received an invitation to join Initiative Q, and also a good chance that you took one look at it and thought "wow, this seems extremely sketchy." And indeed, there's little reason (other than hopefulness) to see the strange new proposed payment system as anything but a pyramid scheme. But it's got people talking, thanks in no small part to its viral marketing scheme, so this week's episode is all about trying to figure out just what Initiative Q really is.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    tawsenior (profile), 13 Nov 2018 @ 1:58pm

    Transcript of podcast?

    Is there a transcript available? I would rather read than listen.

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Barr DeDoor, 13 Nov 2018 @ 2:30pm

      Here's today's 65 month gap zombie!

      Yes, without slightest note of mouldering in the grave for OVER FIVE YEARS, UP POPS:

      tawsenior or Troy A. Wilson Sr. or Troy, 26 total comments (3 per year) all the way back to 11 Jun 2008!

      But the fanboys say I'm crazy for even noticing.

      • icon
        tawsenior (profile), 13 Nov 2018 @ 2:50pm

        Re: Here's today's 65 month gap zombie!

        Long time listener, first time caller here, Bob.

        Actually, I don't normally have a comment that hasn't already been said, so I read the newsfeed and move on with my day.

        Now, if you have an actual answer to my question, that would be great.

        I'll be in my bunker, away from the other extroverts and hiding out.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Nov 2018 @ 3:29pm

        Re: Here's today's 65 month gap zombie!

        Why do you give a shit about the posting habits of others? Get a hobby.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 13 Nov 2018 @ 5:13pm

          Re: Re: Here's today's 65 month gap zombie!

          Because he presumably has an untreated form of schizophrenia. What’s really funny is when his conspiracy targets clapback at him like tawsenior did. Which means he has to either drive deeper into crazy town or admit he’s full of shit. And I think we all know which one blue will choose.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 13 Nov 2018 @ 5:21pm

            Re: Re: Re: Here's today's 65 month gap zombie!

            It's no surprise.

            Between a scam artist, and the reporter reporting on that scam artist, we all know who blue would rather defend.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Nov 2018 @ 6:05pm

        Re: Here's today's 65 month gap zombie!

        Yes, you're crazy for creating, in your head, out of thin air, a conspiracy to randomly create accounts five years ago to occasionally post innocuous comments on random posts.

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 13 Nov 2018 @ 3:03pm

      Re: Transcript of podcast?

      Is there a transcript available? I would rather read than listen.

      We don't currently do transcripts. We have checked out a bunch of possible solutions, but they tend to either be (a) way too expensive or (b) not very good. At some point we're hoping to add transcripts, but it's simply not feasible right now.

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 13 Nov 2018 @ 1:59pm

    It's the new bitcoin! Invest, invest!

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Nov 2018 @ 3:25pm

    Initiative Q

    How dare they take the name of Q in vain.

