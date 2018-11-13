The Girl Scouts Sues The Boy Scouts Over... >>
by Mike Masnick

Tue, Nov 13th 2018 3:46pm


The US Refusing To Sign 'The Paris Call' Is Not As Big A Deal As Everyone Is Making It Out To Be

On Monday, a bunch of countries and companies officially announced and signed "The Paris Call," or more officially, "the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace." It's getting a fair bit of press coverage, with a lot of that coverage playing up the decision of the US not to sign the agreement, even as all of the EU countries and most of the major tech companies, including Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Cisco and many many more signed on.

But, most of those news stories don't actually explain what's in the agreement, beyond vague hand-waving around "creating international norms" concerning "cyberspace." And the reports have been all over the place. Some talk about preventing election hacking while others talk about fighting both "online censorship and hate speech." Of course, that's fascinating, because most of the ways that countries (especially in the EU) have gone about fighting "hate speech" is through outright censorship. So I'm not quite sure how they propose to fight both of those at the same time...

Indeed, if the Paris Call really did require such silly contradictory things it would be good not to sign it. But, the reality is that it's good not to sign it because it appears to be a mostly meaningless document of fluff. You can read the whole thing here, where it seems to just include a bunch of silly platitudes that most people already agree with and mean next to nothing. For example:

We reaffirm our support to an open, secure, stable, accessible and peaceful cyberspace, which has become an integral component of life in all its social, economic, cultural and political aspects.

We also reaffirm that international law, including the United Nations Charter in its entirety, international humanitarian law and customary international law is applicable to the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) by States.

I mean, great. But so what? The "measures" the agreement seeks to implement are almost equally as meaningless. Here's the entire list:

  • Prevent and recover from malicious cyber activities that threaten or cause significant, indiscriminate or systemic harm to individuals and critical infrastructure;
  • Prevent activity that intentionally and substantially damages the general availability or integrity of the public core of the Internet;
  • Strengthen our capacity to prevent malign interference by foreign actors aimed at undermining electoral processes through malicious cyber activities;
  • Prevent ICT-enabled theft of intellectual property, including trade secrets or other confidential business information, with the intent of providing competitive advantages to companies or commercial sector;
  • Develop ways to prevent the proliferation of malicious ICT tools and practices intended to cause harm;
  • Strengthen the security of digital processes, products and services, throughout their lifecycle and supply chain;
  • Support efforts to strengthen an advanced cyber hygiene for all actors;
  • Take steps to prevent non-State actors, including the private sector, from hacking-back, for their own purposes or those of other non-State actors;
  • Promote the widespread acceptance and implementation of international norms of responsible behavior as well as confidence-building measures in cyberspace.

I mean, sure? Some of that is meaningless. Some of that is silly. Some of it is obvious. But none of it actually matters because it's not binding. Could this lead to something that matters? Perhaps. But it seems silly to condemn the US for failing to sign onto a meaningless document of platitudes and meaningless fluff, rather than anything substantial. There's no problem with those who did choose to sign on, but it's hard to see how this is a meaningful document, rather than just an agreement among signatories to make them all feel like they've done something.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 13 Nov 2018 @ 3:50pm

    Half and Half

    So... One half meaningless "Be secure" and the rest "Be Censored."
    Are any of the nations (signing or not) planning on ignoring "cyber" security?

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Nov 2018 @ 3:51pm

    What exactly is "hacking-back"? Retaliatory hacking? Against whom, "the state"?

    That document is just word soup.

  • icon
    Moo (profile), 13 Nov 2018 @ 4:01pm

    But as it is so vague and meaningless, why not sign it? Because they disagree with some of those measures?

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    EU Mishimasho, 13 Nov 2018 @ 4:01pm

    So Trump yet again right. You just avoid the name.

    EU needs its own army, conscripts if necessary, to crack down on the rising "nationalists", and to open its borders to show the US the advantages of unlimited immigration from third world, and especially to fund generous welfare state. I'm all for it. Britain / Scotland shouldn't be allowed to escape, either, just cause everything the conspiracy kooks warned about with the EU has come true.

  • icon
    Killercool (profile), 13 Nov 2018 @ 4:08pm

    The answer is obvious...

    I'm not quite sure how they propose to fight {censorship and hate speech} at the same time

    It's easy: It's not censorship to suppress speech I don't like, and it's not hate speech if it's speech I do like.

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 13 Nov 2018 @ 4:25pm

    Melania

    He's waiting for Melania to tell him to make policy. Just like she's telling him who to fire.

    But I'm sure checks and balances'll fix that right up

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Nov 2018 @ 4:38pm

    US could not sign in good faith

    Several of those bullet points directly affirm principles that the NSA has violated on numerous occasions. It would be silly for the US to sign on without first committing to substantial reforms within the NSA.

    • Prevent activity that intentionally and substantially damages the general availability or integrity of the public core of the Internet;

    Compromising encryption standards and actively promoting bad encryption can compromise the integrity of the Internet.

    • Prevent ICT-enabled theft of intellectual property, including trade secrets or other confidential business information, with the intent of providing competitive advantages to companies or commercial sector;

    If I recall correctly, the Snowden documents made a good case that the NSA was involved in violating this one.

    • Develop ways to prevent the proliferation of malicious ICT tools and practices intended to cause harm;

    The NSA actively develops malicious ICT tools, and routinely practices conduct that runs counter to this bullet point.

    • Strengthen the security of digital processes, products and services, throughout their lifecycle and supply chain;

    Anti-encryption pushes, and pushes for compromised encryption, run counter to this.

    • Support efforts to strengthen an advanced cyber hygiene for all actors;

    This is a core part of NSA's stated mission, at least for actors the U.S. should want strengthened. However, per Techdirt's reporting, the NSA routinely neglects this mission because it interferes with the ability to be an offensive agency.

    • Promote the widespread acceptance and implementation of international norms of responsible behavior as well as confidence-building measures in cyberspace.

    NSA malfeasance certainly hurts confidence.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Nov 2018 @ 5:45pm

      Re: US could not sign in good faith

      I'm afraid to ask - when has the US ever signed a treaty in actual good faith as opposed to ignoring it whenever it suits them?

    • identicon
      Jordan Chandler, 13 Nov 2018 @ 6:03pm

      Re: US could not sign in good faith

      Of the 400 treaties signed with the Native Americans, the USA kept 0.

      Word is shit.

  • identicon
    Glenn, 13 Nov 2018 @ 6:35pm

    I hate "hate speech" so much that I think it should be censored... no, I don't.

