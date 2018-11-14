Judge Says Amazon Needs To Hand Over... >>
<< Judge Lets NRA's 1st Amendment Lawsuit...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Nov 14th 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Windscribe VPN

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Windscribe VPN is a VPN desktop application and browser extension that work together to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers that follow you across the websites you visit every day. There are 4 subscription lengths of access with unlimited data available for an unlimited number of devices: $12 for 1 year, $24 for 3 years, and $59 for lifetime access. Windscribe's privacy policy can be found here for more information.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Judge Says Amazon Needs To Hand Over... >>
<< Judge Lets NRA's 1st Amendment Lawsuit...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

20:00 Dear EU Politicians: You Really Don't Have To Wreck The Internet (0)
15:32 UCLA Flails Amid Pro-Palestine Group's Planned Conference, While L.A.'s City Council Goes Full Stupid (22)
13:31 Colorado Voters Continue To Opt Out Of State's Protectionist, ISP-Written Broadband Law (11)
12:03 Facebook Allowing French Censors To Embed With The Company, And Maybe That's A Good Thing? (26)
10:44 Judge Says Amazon Needs To Hand Over Recordings Created By Murder Victim's Echo Speaker (36)
10:39 Daily Deal: Windscribe VPN (0)
09:35 Judge Lets NRA's 1st Amendment Lawsuit Against Andrew Cuomo Move Forward (60)
06:10 House To Investigate Whether DOJ's AT&T Antitrust Lawsuit Was Political (22)
03:10 CNN Lawsuit Seeks To Show That Trump Can't Kick Reporters Out For Asking Tough Questions (147)

Tuesday

19:51 The Girl Scouts Sues The Boy Scouts Over Trademark (48)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.