Oh Look, Wireless Sector Investment Is... >>
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 
 
<< Governor Of Tanzania's Capital Announces...
 

Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Nov 13th 2018 3:29am


Filed Under:
censorship, chilling effects, free press, free speech, intimidation, maria ressa, philippines, rodrigo duterte, tax evasion

Companies:
omidyar network, rappler



Philippines Continues To Spit On Free Speech; Plans To Charge Key Media Critic With Bogus Claims Of Tax Evasion

from the enemy-of-the-people? dept

At the beginning of this year, we had a fairly long post about a dangerous situation brewing in the Philippines, where President Duterte was clearly trying to retaliate against one of his chief media critics, The Rappler, run by Maria Ressa. As I mentioned, I got to see Ressa speak at a conference last year, and the former CNN bureau chief is a force of nature who seems completely devoted to accurately reporting on President Duterte, no matter how much he dislikes it.

When we wrote about Ressa and Rappler in January, it was over some trumped up charges concerning claims of "foreign ownership." That story is a bit complex, but in order to get a grant from the philanthropic Omidyar Network, Rappler sold what are known as Philippine Depository Receipts (or PDRs). PDRs do have value, which are tied to the value of shares in the company, but which don't grant any of the related ownership rights. And yet, Duterte and the Filipino SEC have been arguing that Rappler committed tax evasion by somehow "not reporting" the PDR's.

Rappler notes that's a complete fabrication:

Tiglao argues that Rappler’s PDR sale “is not reported in its financial statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.” (SEC)

This does not seem right.

Rappler’s financial statements and SEC general information statements have been posted on the internet. You can compare these financial statements to those in the prospectuses of ABS-CBN and GMA in the years these media companies sold PDRs, which show how PDRs are recorded by top audit firms.

Furthermore, Rappler notes that the law is pretty clear that if you sell PDRs to fewer than 20 people, you are exempt from registration requirements.

But, of course, none of this is actually about taxes and financial statements. It's about intimidating and silencing a free (and critical) press. And that's what's happening. The government has announced that it is going to charge Rappler and Ressa with tax evasion charges that basically everyone can see is completely bogus. Here's the UN's free speech guru (and recent Techdirt podcast guest) David Kaye calling out what a travesty this is:

At a time when authoritarian leaders around the world are increasingly targeting and threatening the press, we should be extra vigilant over how these attacks are expanding in both scope and in brazenness.

Here is a case where it seems quite clear that the charges are being trumped up based on Rappler's reporting, rather than based on anything even remotely legitimate. And whether or not Ressa and Rappler continue is beyond the point. The message to anyone else who wants to follow in their shoes is "don't bother, we'll make your life a living hell." Obviously that won't (and shouldn't) stop many reporters, but it can have an enormous chilling effect on many, many people.

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    apex-md (profile), 13 Nov 2018 @ 4:25am

    weight loss centers near me

    The weight loss centers near Midlothian Va, Henrico Va, Glen Allen Va and Chesterfield Va are professionally managed by team of expert medical specialists of Apex-MD who provide appropriate treatment options for individuals having such health conditions. Visit us to treat condition by the medical experts in a cost effective manner.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Canuck, 13 Nov 2018 @ 4:47am

    I can't help but picture Trump eyeing this story with envy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Nov 2018 @ 5:34am

    "former CNN bureau chief" speaks volumes about what is happening.

    CNN an organization devoted to world totalitarianism, world slavery, and elicit power whose concept of news is lies, more lies, scams, and hate is no recommendation for his integrity.

    Thus I must assume he is guilty of everything he is charged with and a lot that the authorities do not have evidence of.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 13 Nov 2018 @ 5:34am

    Leader of the Free World

    Trump is setting an example of how he wants to eliminate the free press - no wonder that smaller countries are taking note. Duterte has gotten nothing but praise from Trump.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Oh Look, Wireless Sector Investment Is... >>
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 
 
<< Governor Of Tanzania's Capital Announces...
 
Follow Techdirt
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

03:29 Philippines Continues To Spit On Free Speech; Plans To Charge Key Media Critic With Bogus Claims Of Tax Evasion (6)

Friday

03:33 Governor Of Tanzania's Capital Announces Plan To Round Up Everyone Who Was Too Gay On Social Media (43)

Wednesday

09:27 New York Lawmakers Want Social Media History To Be Included In Gun Background Checks (122)
15:36 Cop Sued For Bogus Arrest Of Man Who Broke Up The PD's Distracted Driving Sting (89)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.