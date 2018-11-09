Qualcomm's Patent Nuclear War Turning Into... >>
by Mike Masnick

Fri, Nov 9th 2018 11:58am


Filed Under:
absentee voters, brian kemp, doxxing, elections, georgia, voter suppression



Georgia's Brian Kemp Decides To Dox Absentee Voters, Revealing Why They All Voted Absentee

from the voting-irregularities dept

Kind of a key part of the American election setup is the concept of a secret ballot for hopefully obvious reasons. We haven't gone quite so far as eliminating that, but down in Georgia, Secretary of State Brian Kemp (who was running for governor at the same time as he was overseeing the integrity of the election and also putting in place a bunch of attempts at voter suppression) has doxxed hundreds of thousands (291,164 to be exact) of absentee voters by posting an Excel file on the state's website listing out the names, addresses and reasons why they voted absentee.

In typical spokesperson Candice Broce fashion (see her previous nonsensical quotes defending her boss), Broce/Kemp denied that there's anything wrong with this at all. The systems, they are all working perfectly:

When reached, Georgia secretary of state’s press secretary Candice Broce told TechCrunch that all of the data “is clearly designated as public information under state law,” and denied that the data was “confidential or sensitive.”

“State law requires the public availability of voter lists, including names and address of registered voters,” she said in an email.

While it is true that voter name and address info is required to be made available, it is usually not made available in aggregate for anyone to just download without restrictions. And, it's especially concerning that they released the reasons for voting absentee just a day or so after the election -- as people pointed out that this could be quite useful info for criminals looking for who might be away from their homes.

More concerning, of course, is the idea that this could scare off future voters as well who don't want such info being released in such a manner.

Either way, the idea that the Secretary of State, who kept insisting how wonderful his electronic voting systems were, would then release a giant Excel spreadsheet should again raise questions about the technological skills of whoever set up the system, let alone Kemp for overseeing such a system.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:02pm

    Brian Kemp does not know what the term "conflict of interest" means.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    discordian_eris (profile), 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:22pm

    He's a Republican, did anyone, honestly, expect better?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      bob, 9 Nov 2018 @ 2:37pm

      Re: the turd just happens to be a Republican this time.

      Yes. Being a person in charge of running the election I would expect better regardless of party affiliation.

      However given his history I expected nothing good to come from him. But that expectation hhas nothing to do with his political leanings.

      Generalizing the party based on the few's actions won't be productive. Of course the other argument of it's just a few bad apples applies too.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 3:15pm

        Re: Re: the turd just happens to be a Republican this time.

        it's just a few bad apples

        If by "a few" you mean "damn near all of them" then yeah, I'm in total agreement.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Thad (profile), 9 Nov 2018 @ 3:39pm

        Re: tl;dr

        Generalizing the party based on the few's actions won't be productive.

        I like to evaluate each candidate individually.

        But given the current policies at the top of the Republican Party -- bigotry, environmental devastation, trickle-down economics, and dismantling the social safety net, to name a few -- any candidate still willing to identify themselves as a Republican gets some immediate skepticism from me at this point.

        I've voted Republican in the past. I may vote Republican in the future. But it won't be for any Republican who accepts the endorsement of Donald Trump.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Hub, 9 Nov 2018 @ 3:14pm

      Re: RepublicansDemocrats

      ... Kemp is a piker compared to the Democrat machine politics in Florida's Broward & Palm Beach Counties -- the criminality in the official election bureaucracy is breathtaking down there (almost ranks with Chicago, New Orleans and NY/NJ).
      *people who vote decide nothing -- people who count the vote decide everything

      names/addresses/party-affiliation of registered voters are public information (often online) most everywhere in U.S.
      More personal information is public depending on what you chose to include on your voter-registration form (phone#/email/etc)

      Political Parties & Official Candidates often can easily get your voting record history from the local government Board of Elections -- when, where you voted before and method of voting. Parties/Candidates know exactly who has not yet submitted their mail-in ballots -- and then aggressively bug those citizens to vote (for them) before the deadline.
      Plus, this voter metadata is extremely useful to Parties.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:22pm

    I can see the future article now:

    "Kemp promises to fix all voter irregularities once his terms as governor are completed and he has won his election as state Senator."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:24pm

      Re:

      Alternate article:

      "Newly elected Georgia Governor finally defeated his opponent in a hard-fought runoff earned 100% of the votes in every district. Facing allegations of voter suppression, and a complete failure of machines to register any Democrat votes, Kemp steps up and 'Does the right thing' by blaming all technological failures on his opponent."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:28pm

      Re:

      The sad thing is that would make more sense(and that is not saying much) that the spiteful pettiness it appears to be currently.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:48pm

    Seriously, it's not a contest

    Shooting the messenger for trying to inform him of a serious security flaw and trying to blame them for a hack that didn't happen, blatantly ignoring the massive conflict of interest in being involved in the same election he's running in, and now outing a bunch of people's information for what I can only assume are childishly petty reasons.

    It's as though he's doing everything possible to demonstrate how much he should be kept away from any position of power and/or authority.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:59pm

    Similar thing in Ottawa recently

    As was pointed out in Ottawa's recent election:

    First — and this is something not widely known — candidates have access to voters' lists in the ward in which they're running, and for mayoral candidates, everyone in the city. … Candidates about whom we know almost nothing…. have access to all voters' names and addresses, which some people go to great lengths to try to keep private.

    James T. Sheahan, for example, registered to run for mayor. He was not heard from in any way during the campaign.

    Who is he? No idea. Does he know where you live? Maybe.

    "Restrictions" (click-through agreements, background checks, etc.) on data like this are largely meaningless. It simply shouldn't be available at all, especially without telling people when they register to vote. Land ownership records are a similar situation. People mostly don't know anyone can grab that data (the people who do know, sometimes use shell companies to stay off those lists; can't really do that for voting, but one might avoid voting if that's the only option for privacy).

    As usual, it's political corruption. They know they'll need data when next campaigning, and they set the rules about what's public, so...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 1:18pm

    Ohio does the same

    thing and they have been doing it for years.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 1:32pm

    So Brian Kemp's details would be on a public list?

    ... for someone to make public?

    In the interests of transparency and equality of course.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 1:38pm

    and reasons why they voted absentee.

    If it was me, I'd just be more creative with my reason.

    For example:

    • Polling place is a veritable shithole, staffed by marginally retarded simpletons
    • Previous long lines because some dumb fuck overseeing the elections didn't think of power cords
    • I just wanted this ass-backwards state to have to cough up postage to support the USPS

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 2:29pm

    I know it will never happen, but I often find myself wishing that Criminal Incompetence was a recognized felony that only government officials could be charged with.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Christenson, 9 Nov 2018 @ 2:57pm

      Re: Not quite an indictment for Criminal incompetence

      lol, but I expect this to result in a lawsuit against Mr Kemp shortly.

      The ballot is supposed to be secret, the reason I voted early should also remain secret, and, as pointed out above, "I am travelling" is an invitation for a breakin, that is, real, actual damages.

      Now, as to the voter lists..the problem is that it is either a secret, or public in bulk, there is no in-between. Actual lists of who voted should of course be secret.

      Where the hell is the Civil Rights division???

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Nov 2018 @ 4:20pm

    It's almost like he is trying to prove the point that SCOTUS ending the laws that punished them for trying to suppress votes was a really bad idea, that there are still asshole who will use their position to not serve the people but to deny them their rights so they can move up the ladder of government at the expense of the people.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Smartassicus the Roman, 9 Nov 2018 @ 6:46pm

    Justa Thought

    Sounds like Muckrock needs to file a FOIA request on why the fuck this happened.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TruthHurts (profile), 9 Nov 2018 @ 7:04pm

    Before or after he'd resigned his position?

    If he did it after resigning, then he no longer had legal access to that data, which means each identity released is a charge of identity theft and illegal access to a computer system.

    How many thousands of "federal" charges can he withstand before being sent to prison, where he cannot assume the role he thinks he won?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Smith, 10 Nov 2018 @ 2:39am

    Doxing would never happen without Section 230, because the intermediaries would be liable for the invasion of privacy or incitement or whatever.

    Those who support Section 230 should not be concerned with any consequences of the above-mentioned "doxing" of voters, as voting records are public info and thus subject to the FOIA and other sunshine laws (absent any explicit legal authority to the contrary).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Nov 2018 @ 6:36am

      Re:

      That's your advice? Bitch about 230 regardless of relevance?

      No wonder you're not selling any self-help books...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Nov 2018 @ 6:36am

      Re:

      "Doxing would never happen without Section 230"
      - In general or only in this case?

      "the intermediaries would be liable for the invasion of privacy or incitement or whatever.
      - Only if the DA wanted to go after them, selective enforcement of the law is a well established unwritten policy but let's pretend it does not exist.

      I wonder if any other instances of "DOX" revealed public information about some folks who then got real upset about it, complained to someone and resulted in others getting in trouble - it is public information , right?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous, 10 Nov 2018 @ 5:57am

    So Kemp’s crime is what?

    Putting public information into an Excel spreadsheet? This is now something that is wrong?

    Techdirt has so many articles about how hard it is for government to make public records available. Just read any article about Muckrock and his attempt to get FOIA records. Now they are complaining about government making records easily accessible.

    If you are going to advocate for open government, at least be consistent.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Banana Republic here we come, 10 Nov 2018 @ 6:43am

      Re: So Kemp’s crime is what?

      "Putting public information into an Excel spreadsheet"

      Are you daft?
      Have you read up on the issues impacting the election in GA?

      Disenfranchisement is a really cool way to get what you want regardless of what everyone else wants - amirite?

      Daylight come and me wan' go home

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


