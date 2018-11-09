Georgia's Brian Kemp Decides To Dox Absentee Voters, Revealing Why They All Voted Absentee
from the voting-irregularities dept
Kind of a key part of the American election setup is the concept of a secret ballot for hopefully obvious reasons. We haven't gone quite so far as eliminating that, but down in Georgia, Secretary of State Brian Kemp (who was running for governor at the same time as he was overseeing the integrity of the election and also putting in place a bunch of attempts at voter suppression) has doxxed hundreds of thousands (291,164 to be exact) of absentee voters by posting an Excel file on the state's website listing out the names, addresses and reasons why they voted absentee.
In typical spokesperson Candice Broce fashion (see her previous nonsensical quotes defending her boss), Broce/Kemp denied that there's anything wrong with this at all. The systems, they are all working perfectly:
When reached, Georgia secretary of state’s press secretary Candice Broce told TechCrunch that all of the data “is clearly designated as public information under state law,” and denied that the data was “confidential or sensitive.”
“State law requires the public availability of voter lists, including names and address of registered voters,” she said in an email.
While it is true that voter name and address info is required to be made available, it is usually not made available in aggregate for anyone to just download without restrictions. And, it's especially concerning that they released the reasons for voting absentee just a day or so after the election -- as people pointed out that this could be quite useful info for criminals looking for who might be away from their homes.
More concerning, of course, is the idea that this could scare off future voters as well who don't want such info being released in such a manner.
Either way, the idea that the Secretary of State, who kept insisting how wonderful his electronic voting systems were, would then release a giant Excel spreadsheet should again raise questions about the technological skills of whoever set up the system, let alone Kemp for overseeing such a system.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the turd just happens to be a Republican this time.
However given his history I expected nothing good to come from him. But that expectation hhas nothing to do with his political leanings.
Generalizing the party based on the few's actions won't be productive. Of course the other argument of it's just a few bad apples applies too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: the turd just happens to be a Republican this time.
If by "a few" you mean "damn near all of them" then yeah, I'm in total agreement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: tl;dr
I like to evaluate each candidate individually.
But given the current policies at the top of the Republican Party -- bigotry, environmental devastation, trickle-down economics, and dismantling the social safety net, to name a few -- any candidate still willing to identify themselves as a Republican gets some immediate skepticism from me at this point.
I've voted Republican in the past. I may vote Republican in the future. But it won't be for any Republican who accepts the endorsement of Donald Trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: tl;dr
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: tl;dr
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: RepublicansDemocrats
*people who vote decide nothing -- people who count the vote decide everything
names/addresses/party-affiliation of registered voters are public information (often online) most everywhere in U.S.
More personal information is public depending on what you chose to include on your voter-registration form (phone#/email/etc)
Political Parties & Official Candidates often can easily get your voting record history from the local government Board of Elections -- when, where you voted before and method of voting. Parties/Candidates know exactly who has not yet submitted their mail-in ballots -- and then aggressively bug those citizens to vote (for them) before the deadline.
Plus, this voter metadata is extremely useful to Parties.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: RepublicansDemocrats
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Kemp promises to fix all voter irregularities once his terms as governor are completed and he has won his election as state Senator."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Newly elected Georgia Governor finally defeated his opponent in a hard-fought runoff earned 100% of the votes in every district. Facing allegations of voter suppression, and a complete failure of machines to register any Democrat votes, Kemp steps up and 'Does the right thing' by blaming all technological failures on his opponent."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The sad thing is that would make more sense(and that is not saying much) that the spiteful pettiness it appears to be currently.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seriously, it's not a contest
Shooting the messenger for trying to inform him of a serious security flaw and trying to blame them for a hack that didn't happen, blatantly ignoring the massive conflict of interest in being involved in the same election he's running in, and now outing a bunch of people's information for what I can only assume are childishly petty reasons.
It's as though he's doing everything possible to demonstrate how much he should be kept away from any position of power and/or authority.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Similar thing in Ottawa recently
As was pointed out in Ottawa's recent election:
"Restrictions" (click-through agreements, background checks, etc.) on data like this are largely meaningless. It simply shouldn't be available at all, especially without telling people when they register to vote. Land ownership records are a similar situation. People mostly don't know anyone can grab that data (the people who do know, sometimes use shell companies to stay off those lists; can't really do that for voting, but one might avoid voting if that's the only option for privacy).
As usual, it's political corruption. They know they'll need data when next campaigning, and they set the rules about what's public, so...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ohio does the same
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So Brian Kemp's details would be on a public list?
In the interests of transparency and equality of course.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
and reasons why they voted absentee.
If it was me, I'd just be more creative with my reason.
For example:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not quite an indictment for Criminal incompetence
The ballot is supposed to be secret, the reason I voted early should also remain secret, and, as pointed out above, "I am travelling" is an invitation for a breakin, that is, real, actual damages.
Now, as to the voter lists..the problem is that it is either a secret, or public in bulk, there is no in-between. Actual lists of who voted should of course be secret.
Where the hell is the Civil Rights division???
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Justa Thought
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Before or after he'd resigned his position?
How many thousands of "federal" charges can he withstand before being sent to prison, where he cannot assume the role he thinks he won?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Those who support Section 230 should not be concerned with any consequences of the above-mentioned "doxing" of voters, as voting records are public info and thus subject to the FOIA and other sunshine laws (absent any explicit legal authority to the contrary).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No wonder you're not selling any self-help books...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
- In general or only in this case?
"the intermediaries would be liable for the invasion of privacy or incitement or whatever.
- Only if the DA wanted to go after them, selective enforcement of the law is a well established unwritten policy but let's pretend it does not exist.
I wonder if any other instances of "DOX" revealed public information about some folks who then got real upset about it, complained to someone and resulted in others getting in trouble - it is public information , right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So Kemp’s crime is what?
Techdirt has so many articles about how hard it is for government to make public records available. Just read any article about Muckrock and his attempt to get FOIA records. Now they are complaining about government making records easily accessible.
If you are going to advocate for open government, at least be consistent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So Kemp’s crime is what?
Are you daft?
Have you read up on the issues impacting the election in GA?
Disenfranchisement is a really cool way to get what you want regardless of what everyone else wants - amirite?
Daylight come and me wan' go home
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment