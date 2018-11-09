 
<< Manhattan DA Cy Vance Says The Only Solution...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Nov 9th 2018 11:58am


Filed Under:
absentee voters, brian kemp, doxxing, elections, georgia, voter suppression



Georgia's Brian Kemp Decides To Dox Absentee Voters, Revealing Why They All Voted Absentee

from the voting-irregularities dept

Kind of a key part of the American election setup is the concept of a secret ballot for hopefully obvious reasons. We haven't gone quite so far as eliminating that, but down in Georgia, Secretary of State Brian Kemp (who was running for governor at the same time as he was overseeing the integrity of the election and also putting in place a bunch of attempts at voter suppression) has doxxed hundreds of thousands (291,164 to be exact) of absentee voters by posting an Excel file on the state's website listing out the names, addresses and reasons why they voted absentee.

In typical spokesperson Candice Broce fashion (see her previous nonsensical quotes defending her boss), Broce/Kemp denied that there's anything wrong with this at all. The systems, they are all working perfectly:

When reached, Georgia secretary of state’s press secretary Candice Broce told TechCrunch that all of the data “is clearly designated as public information under state law,” and denied that the data was “confidential or sensitive.”

“State law requires the public availability of voter lists, including names and address of registered voters,” she said in an email.

While it is true that voter name and address info is required to be made available, it is usually not made available in aggregate for anyone to just download without restrictions. And, it's especially concerning that they released the reasons for voting absentee just a day or so after the election -- as people pointed out that this could be quite useful info for criminals looking for who might be away from their homes.

More concerning, of course, is the idea that this could scare off future voters as well who don't want such info being released in such a manner.

Either way, the idea that the Secretary of State, who kept insisting how wonderful his electronic voting systems were, would then release a giant Excel spreadsheet should again raise questions about the technological skills of whoever set up the system, let alone Kemp for overseeing such a system.

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:02pm

    Brian Kemp does not know what the term "conflict of interest" means.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      CyberCowboy, 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:10pm

      Re:

      Sure he does, it's clear he's interested in stirring up as much conflict as he can since his win is starting to be in question.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    discordian_eris (profile), 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:22pm

    He's a Republican, did anyone, honestly, expect better?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:22pm

    I can see the future article now:

    "Kemp promises to fix all voter irregularities once his terms as governor are completed and he has won his election as state Senator."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:24pm

      Re:

      Alternate article:

      "Newly elected Georgia Governor finally defeated his opponent in a hard-fought runoff earned 100% of the votes in every district. Facing allegations of voter suppression, and a complete failure of machines to register any Democrat votes, Kemp steps up and 'Does the right thing' by blaming all technological failures on his opponent."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 9 Nov 2018 @ 12:28pm

      Re:

      The sad thing is that would make more sense(and that is not saying much) that the spiteful pettiness it appears to be currently.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Manhattan DA Cy Vance Says The Only Solution...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:58 Georgia's Brian Kemp Decides To Dox Absentee Voters, Revealing Why They All Voted Absentee (6)
10:46 Manhattan DA Cy Vance Says The Only Solution To Device Encryption Is Federally-Mandated Backdoors (10)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Agile Expert Project Management Bundle (0)
09:38 The Satanic Temple Apparently Believes In Copyright And Is Suing Netflix For $50 Million It Will Not Get (7)
06:39 AT&T Ignores Numerous Pitfalls, Begins Kicking Pirates Off Of The Internet (34)
03:33 Governor Of Tanzania's Capital Announces Plan To Round Up Everyone Who Was Too Gay On Social Media (28)

Thursday

19:01 Leading Open Access Supporters Ask EU To Investigate Elsevier's Alleged 'Anti-Competitive Practices' (9)
14:52 CDA 230 Doesn't Support Habeus Petition by 'Revenge Pornographer' (26)
12:05 Motel 6 Agrees To Pay $7.6 Million Settlement For Sending Guest Lists To ICE (26)
10:40 New Acting Attorney General Part Of A Patent Scam Company Recently Shut Down By The FTC And Fined Millions (44)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.