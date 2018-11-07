Daily Deal: Parallels Access 1 Year... >>
Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Nov 7th 2018 9:27am


New York Lawmakers Want Social Media History To Be Included In Gun Background Checks

from the get-you-a-constitutional-violation-that-can-do-both dept

Legislation arising from tragedies is almost uniformly bad. One need only look at the domestic surveillance growth industry kick started by the Patriot Act to see that fear-based legislation works out very badly for constituents.

A few New York lawmakers are reacting to the horrific Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a gun control bill that makes zero sense. Expanding on criminal background checks, these legislators are hoping to give law enforcement the opportunity to dig through gun buyers' online history.

Eric Adams, the president of Brooklyn Borough, and state Senator Kevin Palmer are currently writing the proposed legislation, which would give law enforcement authorities the power to check up to three years of an individual’s social media accounts and internet search history before they are allowed to buy a gun, WCBS Newsradio 880 reported. One of the main aims is to identify any hate speech shared by the users, as the politicians noted that such offensive comments are generally only discovered after mass shootings occur.

The facile explanation for this ridiculous piece of legislation is this: somehow the Pittsburgh shooter might have been prevented from buying a gun because he posted anti-Semitic content to a social media platform.

This premise will only make sense to those incapable of giving it more than a superficial examination. First off, gun ownership is Constitutionally-protected, whether these legislators like it or not. It doesn't make sense to abridge someone's rights over social media posts, even if the posts contain bigoted speech. That speech is also protected by the Constitution, so combining the two simply doubles the chance the law will be struck down as unconstitutional. Plenty of people engage in ignorant bigotry. Not all of them are would-be criminals.

This law would treat every gun buyer as a suspected criminal who may only take advantage of their guaranteed rights by engaging in government-approved speech. That's completely the wrong way around. This Brooklyn lawmaker doesn't seem to understand this inversion even when he directly, if inadvertently, addresses it.

“If the police department is reviewing a gang assault, a robbery, some type of shooting, they go and do a social media profile investigation,” the borough president pointed out.

Yes. But in these cases, a criminal act has occurred and an investigation is warranted. This legislative proposal treats gun buying as a crime and people's social media history as some weird form of evidence. That's fucked up, no matter how you might feel about the Second Amendment. Lots of shitposting and venting can look dangerous if viewed solely in the context of finding a reason to deny someone a gun.

Then there's the still unaddressed question of what law enforcement is supposed to do if it decides someone's social media posts are worrying enough they should be denied gun ownership. Are officers supposed to head out and arrest this person for being aggressively racist? Is that where this is headed? Are these legislators actually going to enable literal policing of speech?

And how is this supposed to be accomplished? Would potential gun buyers be forced to relinquish account info and passwords to ensure law enforcement is able to see everything purchasers have posted?

These are all worrying questions, none of which anyone involved with this bill seems to have answers for. Sure, it's still early the legislative process, but these lawmakers are speaking about it publicly using specious reasoning and inapt comparisons. This suggests they like the idea they've had, but haven't really thought about it past the point of "the Pittsburgh shooter posted racist memes, therefore this would definitely work."

This quote, given to the New York Post, adds more words but no more clarity. And it certainly doesn't do what Eric Adams claims it does:

Adams said the bills take the First Amendment right to free speech and the Second Amendment right to bear arms into the equation.

“We’re not talking about a person advertising ‘I hate a particular elected official. I hate a policy that’s passed,’” Adams said. “If there’s something that a law enforcement officer of a reasonable mind reviewed that shows this person does not hold the mental capacity to own a gun, then he should not be able to get a permit. We should use the same standard that determines whether a police officer can carry a gun.”

It doesn't take either of those rights into account. It simply says police will now be allowed to view three years of social media history (along with search history from Google, Yahoo, and Bing) to determine gun ownership eligibility. All Adams says is it won't be used to punish certain protected speech. (And it will be used to punish this specific protected speech because any law that can be abused by the government will be abused by it.)

To add to surreality of the proposal, Twitter For Bigots Gab won't be included in the social media monitoring despite this being the site where the Pittsburgh shooter posted the comments these legislators point to as the impetus for this terrible legislation.

No matter how it's pitched, it all comes down to this: no Second Amendment rights for New Yorkers if they don't use their First Amendment rights in a way their government approves.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 8:07am

    Guns! Guns for EVERYONE!

    “If there’s something that a law enforcement officer of a reasonable mind reviewed that shows this person does not hold the mental capacity to own a gun, then he should not be able to get a permit. We should use the same standard that determines whether a police officer can carry a gun.”

    If you're going to set the standard the same as what police are held to, then who isn't allowed to have a gun would likely be a much shorter list than who is, by a significant margin.

    The bar isn't exactly very high after all.

    To add to surreality of the proposal, Twitter For Bigots Gab won't be included in the social media monitoring despite this being the site where the Pittsburgh shooter posted the comments these legislators point to as the impetus for this terrible legislation.

    Which, if you want to be very generous, leaves the ones writing the bill looking extremely incompetent in that they wrote a bill to allow trawling through social media history, but forgot to include the very one that (theoretically) would have mattered.

    More likely it just highlights this as nothing more than a cheap PR stunt, a 'Look at us, we're Doing Something!'

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      stderric (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:52am

      Re: Guns! Guns for EVERYONE!

      We should use the same standard that determines whether a police officer can carry a gun.

      I just thought he meant that gun ownership should be allowed if you promise to only shoot unarmed black men, the mentally ill, and the poor.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 11:23am

        Re: Re: Guns! Guns for EVERYONE!

        I just thought he meant that gun ownership should be allowed if you promise to only shoot unarmed black men, the mentally ill, and the poor.

        What about shooting people holding cell phones and Xbox controllers?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          DeputyDickwad, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:30pm

          Re: Re: Re: Guns! Guns for EVERYONE!

          ...well, if they are brown, poor, or retarded then they have to go.

          It is not about what I think, I just enforce the law, as I understand it.

          Not sorry.

          They should get PlayStations, just sayin.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      btr1701 (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:53am

      Re: Guns! Guns for EVERYONE!

      > Would potential gun buyers be forced to relinquish
      > account info and passwords to ensure law enforcement is
      > able to see everything purchasers have posted?

      And what if you don't use social media? Not everyone does. Is the government going to believe you when you put N/A on the form under "List all your social media accounts"?

      Or is not participating in social going to be automatically deemed a red flag? Almost everyone does participate, so if you don't there must either be something mentally or socially wrong with you, or you're avoiding using social media (or closed your accounts) in anticipation of buying a gun, so you're trying to hide something from the authorities.

      > One of the main aims is to identify any hate speech
      > shared by the users

      Just wanted to reiterate that what is commonly referred to as 'hate speech' is in reality constitutionally protected speech, and there's no f'n way any court will allow the government to justify denying 2nd Amendment rights to someone for exercising his 1st Amendment rights.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Gwiz (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:27pm

        Re: Re: Guns! Guns for EVERYONE!

        And what if you don't use social media? Not everyone does.

        Like me. I've never had a Facebook or Twitter account and I don't often do Google searches while logged into Google.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 8:19am

    The problem are not the guns but rather the complete failure at educating our children towards tolerance and providing proper mental care regardless of if the people can afford it or not. Regarding the mental care part I'd say most of the world is struggling with it but the US is in a pretty special spot since even access to the regular health system is a joke there.

    Sure we need better control over gun ownership but this is just focusing at the symptoms.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:55am

      Re:

      "Sure we need better control over gun ownership"

      Ironically, many places with strict gun control and low gun ownership have some of the worst gun violence in the world, particularly in Latin America. Brazil's new president seems to think that increased gun ownership will be a solution to the country's worsening epidemic of violent crime.

      https://www.businessinsider.com/most-violent-cities-in-the-world-2018-3

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:24pm

      Re: The problem are not the guns

      Other places have the same intolerance and mental-health issues, yet they don’t have the same level of gun violence.

      So yes, the problem is the guns.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 9:45am

    Wow, a twofer!

    Infringing on the 2nd Amendment rights of The People by infringing on their 1st Amendment rights.

    What's next, housing troops in the homes of anyone who owns a gun?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:20am

      Re: Wow, a twofer!

      What's next, housing troops in the homes of anyone who owns a gun?

      Yes, infringing on the Third would be a nice next step from a numerology perspective. We could say that the quartered soldier is responsible for the custody of the weapon when it's not in active use. Quartered soldiers make awfully expensive gun safes.

      Infringing the Fourth is much more likely though, probably through some sort of "Implied consent to search the house for unlawful contraband" to make sure the gun isn't being stored near illegal objects.

      Infringing the Fifth in this context takes a little more imagination, but luckily the Fifth covers several distinct areas. The most straightforward infringement would be a due-process-free way to be denied, like declaring that people on the TSA's No Fly list automatically fail a background check. Since getting on that list is ridiculously easy and getting off it is ridiculously difficult, we can say that there's no due process in that list, so any decision stemming from it likewise lacks due process.

      The Sixth deals with criminal trials, and the would-be buyer hasn't been charged at this stage, so it's hard to see how to infringe the Sixth here. Most of the ideas I had fall more into "no due process" than they do in the Sixth. Perhaps the community can help with this one.

      For the Seventh - if you have to sue the government to seek redress when they incorrectly deny you, we might be able to work in a Seventh infringement if the suit is before an administrative officer instead of an impartial judge and impaneled jury.

      The Eighth is easy. We set a ridiculously punitive fine for even the most irrelevant of mistakes in filling out the application.

      The Ninth is easy. Declare that no one has a right to defend third parties. It's not explicitly in the Constitution, so infringing on it can be said to infringe on the Ninth's acknowledgment that the Constitution isn't an exhaustive list.

      The Tenth is not too hard. Any Federal gun control that isn't strongly grounded in the Constitution is an infringement of the Tenth because the Tenth can be read as saying that such controls ought to be done by the states, if done at all.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:25am

      Re: Wow, a twofer!

      This could work! The troops could escort them to the presbyterian church (or the mosque....) every week--at the very least, keep them away from synagogues and voting booths; regularly check their closets for untaxed cigarettes and their computers for DRM-free episodes of "Game of Thrones".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      stderric (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:46am

      Re: Wow, a twofer!

      Infringing on the 2nd Amendment rights of The People by infringing on their 1st Amendment rights.

      Maybe they think it works like a double negative.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:08pm

      Re: Wow, a twofer!

      Infringing on the 2nd Amendment rights of The People by infringing on their 1st Amendment rights.

      Not really.

      Contrary to public opinion due to multiple generations of political propaganda, the second amendment DOES NOT apply to individuals, it ONLY applies to militias. Don't believe me? Read the 2nd amendment:

      A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

      An individual American who isn't a part of a state militia is NOT a 'militia', and therefore is not protected under the 2nd amendment.

      Besides, the whole idea of banning gun ownership in the founding father's times would have been as absurd as the idea of the government banning automobiles today. If we were rewriting the constitution would anyone seriously suggest "We need a constitutional right to own automobiles?", and would anyone take it seriously enough to put in the constitution? People depended on guns for their livelihoods at the time of the Founding Fathers. Many had to hunt for food with guns out in the frontiers, and other areas lived under the very real threat of Native Americans attacking their homes.

      Oh and to those saying that the SCOTUS recognizes it as an individual right to own a gun, guess when they did that? It wasn't in the founding father's days, nope. It was in the 'ancient' days of 2008 after decades of propaganda by gun rights advocates on the subject.

      The SCOTUS gets stuff about the constitution wrong from time to time. Just look at Plessy v Ferguson which said Separate but Equal was perfectly constitutional despite the 14th amendment. The SCOTUS eventually recognized the 14th amendment exists and overturned that in Brown vs Board of Education.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        bhull242 (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:26pm

        Re: Re: Wow, a twofer!

        While you’re not exactly wrong there (except that I’m pretty sure the case you’re talking about was before 2008), and I think that case was wrongly decided, unless the Supreme Court decides to overturn that precedent, the Second Amendment does give individuals the right to bear arms.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        James Burkhardt (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:40pm

        Re: Re: Wow, a twofer!

        I would note the actual construction of the sentence leaves much to be desired.

        >>A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State**,** the right of **the people** to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

        See, while historical records do suggest this was intended to provide a collection of pre-armed people to be drafted (a curious reason and method to grant this right), the construction leads to argument that the introductory phrase should not be factored in when reading the text of the right being granted, that because of the construction the sentence grammatically should stand on it's own. Therefore it was the right of the people, not the militia, to bear arms. Combined with the history of the British denying the right of gun ownership, its not a hard sell that this language was intended to provide for individual ownership, because otherwise the militia should bear them, not the people. The deadly character count game hurting the authors intent even 200 years ago.

        As well, the arguments you make against SCOTUS also serve to note the idea that the SCOTUS has, for a long time, expanded understandings from their constitutional roots. Free speech has gone back and forth, but the general trend has been expansion for instance.

        Not saying you are wrong, but your rhetoric could be worked on. Insulting people for not reading the letters of a founding father or understanding grammatical shifts over 200 years doesn't generally make for a good read.

        PS, Plessy v Ferguson was not decided in spite of the 14th amendment. The point of the "Equal" part was to line up with the 14th amendment. SCOTUS overturned it when the court was convinced not that the 14th amendment exists, but that separate facilities even if equal were discriminatory, and that in practice they never were.

        Then we just used housing and lending laws to implement it anyway, because now its 'fair'.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 9:57am

    Another failing

    Setting aside both the (un)constitutionality and the (lack of) wisdom of the idea, the implementation is poorly defined too. As Techdirt points out, the bill fails to explain how exactly law enforcement is supposed to obtain the information needed to conduct the investigation. This leads into another problem: suppose the police decide that, as some extra diligence, they'll run the buyer's name through common searches looking for social media accounts that the buyer didn't point them to. Suppose further that they find an account. How exactly are they supposed to be sure that this account is one they even should be reviewing as relevant to the investigation? We already know human names get reused, and if you're going with a partial match rather than an official record, it gets even hazier. How many John Smiths will be mistaken for each other? Do we treat Bob Jones and Robert Jones as the same person? What if the would-be buyer has a favorite nickname (not necessarily derived from any part of the legal name), and submitted his/her legal name on the application, but creates some or all of his/her social media accounts with the nickname that his/her friends use in conversation?

    If a social media account is found through independent searches, and was not otherwise disclosed by the would-be purchaser, is there or should there be any sanction? What if the purchaser did not disclose the account because he isn't actually the account holder (see name confusion, above)? How can he prove that he isn't the account holder? This is especially nasty in the case that someone else has deliberately created these accounts with the intent of misrepresenting them as being owned by the would-be purchaser. (I once dealt with a man who warned me that his name was, through no fault of his own, associated with some very NSFW sites in Google. Since he didn't cause the association, he couldn't get rid of it either. What if instead of being NSFW, those associations had been Not-Safe-For-New-York-Gun-Purchasing?) For purposes of potential sanctions, does it matter if the account thus found is completely innocuous, and would not have been disqualifying if it were disclosed on the application?

    Overall, this is a mess even if it somehow managed to be lawful.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      btr1701 (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:57am

      Re: Another failing

      Or what happens if you already have a gun, then go on a racist rant on Twitter?

      Does that mean the cops can come confiscate?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 11:14am

        Re: Re: Another failing

        In places like Chicago (already a 2nd-Amendment Free Zone) police can now confiscate guns from anyone they think might pose some kind of threat. It's not hard to imagine that internet rants will be used as justification.

        https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-met-illinois-gun-violence-laws-o rders-of-protection-20180713-story.html

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Bamboo Harvester (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 11:15am

        Prior Ownership....

        ...they're working on exactly that. The Form 4473 everyone is required to fill out when purchasing any firearm has a "new" question on it (thank you, obama...).

        If you have a Medical Permit for Marijuana, you're barred from purchasing a firearm, as it's still Criminal Federally, regardless of what your State claims.

        As soon as they figure out how to get around the ban on Ex Post Facto laws, expect that to mean you have to surrender any legal firearms if you have cancer or any other disease that allows you the surcease of THC.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:03am

    Equations

    "Adams said the bills take the First Amendment right to free speech and the Second Amendment right to bear arms into the equation."

    Our inalienable rights are not parts of an equation to be traded back and forth, bandied against each other, weighted like the blind scales of justice, or bartered.

    Our first amendment rights to not have the government impinge our rights to free expression mean exactly that. If the government punishes me for something I said on social media that violates my rights. It doesn't matter if "gun" or if "driver's license" or if "right to ride a train in China." It's a violation of my first amendment rights.

    The second amendment has some guarantees (yes, I see some posters up above have already done the usual trope of "guns moare guns" and sadly these are part of the problem) and those guarantees are not predicated on WHAT I SAY or WHERE I'M FROM or WHO I VOTE FOR. Making my "right to bear arms" dependent on what I said (or didn't say) on social media violates that right as well.

    Remember. TODAY it might be about all the bad things you said on social media, and why you shouldn't buy a firearm (oh, sorry "gun").

    TOMORROW it might be how you DIDN'T speak up in support of the [choose class of people here] and therefore you're a complete a-hole... and shouldn't be allowed to drive a car. Or post on facebook, or instagram,
    or techd...
    [disconnected]
    [no longer allowed to drive]
    [or own a "guhn"]

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:22am

    like the old "two sets of books" rule

    Remember when everyone blamed shooting video games as the root of all evil? Now it's social media sites, and who knows what will be the next flavor of the month.

    This could well be the least intrusive "gun control" law ever devised, and the easiest one to evade.

    It's been an old tradition among both tax-cheating and money-laundering business owners to maintain two sets of books: a fake one for government eyes and the other for private personal use. Internet Social media "loose cannons" could just as easily adjust to living a double life, secretly spewing hatred at night while publicly putting on an exemplary life during the day.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:37pm

      Re: like the old "two sets of books" rule

      We've already turned into communist Russia where we can only say certain things online and speak our minds only to those around us who we trust.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:27am

    (victim posts support for "cops should stop murdering so many people in cold blood" movement)

    Well obviously that means they're an anti-law-enforcement terrorist that must be stopped.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:33am

      Re:

      (victim posts support for "cops should stop murdering so many people in cold blood" movement)

      That would never happen. Dead people post no opinions.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:41am

    Dead people post only facts

    How would you know? Your dataset likely includes exactly zero dead people who have responded to your polls.

    I, on the other hand, have surveyed many dead people, and asked them about the opinions they posted. Well, to be scientifically precise I said "If you posted an opinion and not a proven fact please let me know."

    100% of dead people post facts.

    E

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:52am

      Re: Dead people post only facts

      They also make comments to the FCC about Net Neutrality, which they were not in favor of.

      Oh wait, those might be construed as opinions.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 10:49am

    What do you mean you have no Facebook page or Twitter?

    Are they going to call me a liar when I tell them I have no social media accounts and I use DuckDuckGo (they keep no logs) for my search engine? I also set my browser to delete history on close and regularilyt wipe all my cookies. Would that be contrued as destruction of evidence?

    Not that I really care as I do not live in New York (anymore) and have no intention of buying a gun, but I bet there is someone who might want to buy a gun and has similar Internet and computer security (or even more restrictive) habits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 11:21am

    "...law enforcement officer of a reasonable mind..."

    Does this even exist?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:22pm

    Lawrence’s Law Of Gun-Control Debates

    No discussion about the harms of guns can go on very long without somebody trying to conflate guns with cars.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:26pm

    Any reason...

    Any reason to create another policing agency..
    But that isnt going to work.

    It didnt work with a military person released from military for mental problems, BECAUSE there wasnt any place to Tell.
    No one knew where to send the info.
    Medical records are PRIVATE..
    The person was not sent to a doctor, to be responsible and get things recorded..

    Making Everything Public only means people will go private..
    How many games can you goto and Hide in chat??
    Social net is nothing..its public(mostly)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:34pm

    A compromise would be that anyone identified as a "hothead" shou'd perhaps be required to undergo a round of anger-management training and affirmatively state that they understand that guns are not to be fired in anger, etc.

    This is like when they didn't want to ban smoking so they just raised the tax on cigs so ridiculously high that they might as well have, while many mentally ill who are truly addicted now pay $14 a pack in New York.

    I do think talking about owning a weapon should be the legal equivalent of brandishing that weapon. Some places already deny permits to people with histories for disorderly conduct etc.

    The problem with censorship (which this is) is the same as with locking up the mentally ill (which we used to do on less than what they're trying to do here), in that the cure is worse than the disease. No one can be trusted with that type of power in either case.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 12:39pm

    "Something MUST be done. THIS is something, therefore we MUST do it."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


