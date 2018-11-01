Verizon Just Obliterated Ajit Pai's Justification For Killing Net Neutrality
If you'll recall, FCC boss Ajit Pai has spent the better part of the last few years insisting that giving the telecom industry whatever it wants will somehow magically boost sector investment, jobs, and competition. Of course if you've paid attention to history you'll probably notice that in telecom, it never actually works that way. Former FCC boss Mike Powell (now the top lobbyist for the cable industry) engaged in much of the same behavior in the early aughts, promising that if you obliterate consumer protections and regulatory oversight of ISPs, telecom Uptopia magically springs forth from the sidewalk. Instead, we got Comcast.
It's a cycle of dysfunction Americans just can't seem to learn anything from.
Since the start of his tenure, Ajit Pai and the GOP have taken a flamethrower to numerous, basic consumer protections ranging from basic privacy rules governing the sale and collection of your private data, to net neutrality rules that protect consumers and competitors from being nickel-and-dimed by lumbering telecom monopolies. He's also attacked efforts to bring competition to cable boxes, has slowly dismantled broadband programs for the poor, attacked states rights' to protect consumers or build their own networks, and basically neutered the FCC's ability to protect you from monopoly power.
More recently, you'll recall the massive tax cuts were supposed to spur investment, the telecom sector included. As was Ajit Pai's recent policy order neutering local authority over cellular tower placement. Both, like net neutrality, were supposed to result in a dramatic spike in next-gen "5G" network deployment, and a big boost in sector investment overall. This week, Verizon made it clear that none of those things would actually be happening, despite the $2 billion in savings Pai's 5G "reform" alone provided Verizon:
"Verizon Wireless says it will not move faster on building its 5G cellular network despite a Federal Communications Commission decision that erased $2 billion dollars' worth of fees for the purpose of spurring faster 5G deployment...in an earnings call last week, Verizon CFO Matt Ellis told investors that the FCC decision won't have any effect on the speed of its 5G deployment. Verizon also said that it is reducing overall capital expenditures—despite a variety of FCC decisions, including the net neutrality repeal, that the FCC claimed would increase broadband network investment.
That net neutrality hampered broadband industry investment has been the cornerstone of Ajit Pai's entire justification for removing those rules, despite this claim never being adequately supported by the facts. Again, that claim was directly contradicted by SEC filings, earnings reports, and more than a dozen public CEO statements. And here it is again being disproved by the industry itself, just as they were by Powell's empty promises in the early aughts. All the bogus, massaged ISP economist claims to the contrary can't save this turd of an argument when the evidence is sitting right in front of you.
Telecom sector investment doesn't magically explode just because you let AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast directly dictate your tech policy agenda. Gutting essential consumer protections doesn't magically "unhinder the free market," it simply lets lumbering, politically-powerful giants double down on a generation of nickel-and-diming captive customers, with neither regulatory oversight nor healthy competition acting as guide rails.
Targeted deregulation can help healthy markets if it's aimed at eliminating bureaucracy that hinders competition or innovation, but anybody claiming that mindless deregulation can cure telecom either is lying to you for financial gain, or doesn't understand how the U.S. telecom market works. People tend to take Libertarian or free market theories cultivated from other sectors, and apply them to a telecom sector that's uniquely broken and corrupt, failing to understand that blind deregulation won't work here. Steadily weakened antitrust protections similarly aren't the panacea these folks believe.
What the telecom sector desperately needs is even-handed, intelligent tech policy and regulatory solutions with an unwavering focus on one thing: driving broadband competition in whatever form that takes. There's a million ways to accomplish this, from eliminating ISP-written, protectionist state laws banning your town and city from exploring creative alternatives to purely private networks (like public/private options), to actually holding giant ISPs accountable when they try to hamstring both direct broadband or streaming video competitors.
What you don't do is let companies with an obvious, vested interest in less competition and no guard rails completely dictate tech policy, then repeatedly lie about the amazing net benefits this mindless fealty will have. For whatever reason, despite history repeatedly and painfully illustrating the perils of this approach in the form of some of the worst service of any kind available in America (call Comcast customer support or spend a week using a West Virginian Frontier DSL line if you need first-hand experience on this front), it's a lesson the United States stubbornly refuses to learn.
Reader Comments
How?
Oh, wait, I see, you mean the justification he *claimed*, not the *real* one. Got it.
You can apply that to just about any topic though.
OK, go tell your congress critter
Re: OK, go tell your congress critter
Three things. Facebook and Twitter aren't 'regulated carriers' like I think you are meaning. They do not provide access to the Internet.
Second. Facebook and Twitter are private companies and as such you have to play by whatever rules they write to use their services. If those rules include 'selectively censoring viewpoints' that go against the rules you agreed to follow, then tough luck.
Third. They tried a "Fairness Doctrine" a couple of decades ago when it came to political advertising and news coverage. It didn't work and got dropped.
Hey now!
That’s my schtick, get your own! 😛
Re: OK, go tell your congress critter
How is regulating a communications medium somehow beyond the scope of the government department set up specifically to regulate communications systems?
As for Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc they are NOT carriers. They don't connect you to another location, they merely take information you send them, and display it on their website. Any sort of regulation on what they can, cannot, or must include on their site is going to be running face first into the first amendment.
Re: Re: OK, go tell your congress critter
What we need to do is fix that definition... such that broadband companies are treated as common carriers.
Just them huh?
They are not the only ones that need a serious history lesson.
Keep bitching and losing no matter how many politicians you throw at the problem. It's working out damn good, right?
Re: Just them huh?
Re: Just them huh?
How do you propose to fix the problem, then?
Fairness and even hand?
And the useless FCC at that?
What is needed is someone who asks nicely with a smile while holding a hammer.
What I want is a Judge Dread or Martial Law type whose only jurisdiction is the 1%.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Got your rant down pat. To hell with facts.
Bode's standard is "some of the worst service of any kind available in America" -- but that's actually a high level. Oh, sure, America-haters will try to push same notion with phony measures of densely packed European cities. You don't grasp the urban sprawl of America. Even with up to 20% illegal immigrants, it's only about three times the population of England in over fifty times the area. Nearly all houses are FULLY "detached", dozens to hundreds of feet (often MILES on the nearby "country" roads) between. I'd bet in even "urban" areas that at least thrice the actual materials are required for any given level of service, and "high-speed" has more steeply increasing cost-per-mile. You can't directly compare dense apartments to vast sprawl, any more than can compare wiring my office to doing the entire neighborhood.
That's fact. I consider it nailed down that Bode's loaded phrase fizzles.
Now, "it's a lesson the United States stubbornly refuses to learn" fizzles too because service is mostly OKAY. Out here on the edge of the prairie we don't complain. We don't really care about teh internets, don't just sit around watching TV and playing games and WHINING how awful the country is.
You should. Get loud, get angry, get your local corporate jackoffs shaking in their boots that you could cut off their revenue stream. You will never see better service if you settle for mediocrity, for “fine”, for “good enough”.
Re: Got your rant down pat. To hell with facts.
This is some awesome self-parody from you.
Re: Got your rant down pat. To hell with facts.
If you think ISP service is "actually a high level", then you are obviously lying because ISPs are the absolute worst rated for customer service in America. LITERALLY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE LIST. ISPs in other countries have a much higher customer service rating.
Just because you don't care, doesn't mean other people don't and why should the rest of us sink down to your level? If you want to live out in wide open plains with barely even electricity or running water, that's fine, you just can't force the rest of us to join you.
'Also if you could somehow shoot our competition again...'
Pai and similar ISP stooges: 'Deregulation and massive tax cuts will enable the companies like Verizon to invest heavily in speeding up deployment of truly cutting edge networks, giving the american pubic a better, fast and cheaper service!'
Verizon: 'Yeah... we're not going to do any of that. More tax cuts and less rules would be nice though.'
Re: 'Also if you could somehow shoot our competition again...'
"Deregulation" as a word is about as useful as "Regulation" as a word. Worthless platitude yapping making you every bit as useful as Pai and a politician making empty promises.
What kind of regulation or deregulation are we talking about here?
Until we remove the faux natural monopoly that the FCC grants these ISP's you are wasting 100% of your time fighting for crumbs from the table.
Re: Re: 'Also if you could somehow shoot our competition again...'
How exactly is the FCC granting them a "faux natural monopoly"?
Re: Re: 'Also if you could somehow shoot our competition again...'
.......So it doesn't cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars to start an ISP? And there is unlimited ground space to run fiber lines across public and private property?
Wow, I never knew! Hold on guys! Guess what! ISPs aren't natural monopolies! That means I can solve our internet access issues overnight! I'll just start up a brand new ISP for a few hundred bucks, hire somebody to wire up all of America for another few hundred and we'll be good to go! Your savior has arrived!
if it's not a monopoly
Cable tv is obsolete. It could've stayed competitive, but the industry is a lazy fat cat. I cut the cord 10 years ago. Good riddance and great savings.
wonderful.
For all that the President does, or is supposed to do...
WE dont give those OTHER JOBS, the president selects who is in charge of all these other sectors..
How many have Quit? how many fired? how many of those sectors have anyone in charge? How many were selected by the Political CORP controlled groups..
Many of the older people have noticed that WE, dont get to select who we vote for. Its for the FEW groups we have that have the MONEY.. Which is only about 1/3 of all the USA..gets to select WHO the RESt of us get to THINK we choose..
All of us may KNOW that we Dont want EITHER of the selected.
Why do we only get to select the Better of 2 evils..
With all the claims of those THAT arnt voting, I can hardly see the 2 groups with a total of 33% of the population, getting another 20% of the people to vote, and get 53% every time..
Bother sides are subsidized by the gov...as well as the Corps giving them money...then they create sub groups that send money to the Persons that they support..Under the table..
WE keep electing RICH PEOPLE..those that have Never been middle class or lower..
How can you call a group RELIGIOUS RIGHT, conservative...when the Corps are backing them to the HILT?? they have so many favors to pay back its stupid. And considering that the NEW testament is the epitomy of Socialism and communism...I REALLY dont see it.
somehow a few people still shocked that once again Lucy pulled the football away yet again....
Re:
he has the solution..
just the same old
mumble mumble, we must look forward, mumble mumble, stronger controls need to be put in place, mumble mumble, learn from our mistakes, etc...
Please feel free to copy and paste this post into just about any issue that the government has royally fucked up.
Add Your Comment