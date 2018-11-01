Georgia Government Officials Celebrate Halloween By Engaging In Pointless Hassling Of Sex Offenders
Across the state of Georgia (and in other places around the nation), idiots in power are scoring points with the idiots in the electorate by engaging in "for the children" bullshit targeting sex offenders. The Sheriff of Butts County (not a typo) decided to plant signs in the yards of all registered sex offenders, which should ensure only pleasant things happen to parolees following the terms of their release.
As Sheriff, there is nothing more important to me than the safety of your children. This Halloween, my office has placed signs in front of every registered sex offender's house to notify the public that it's a house to avoid. Georgia law forbids registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween, to include decorations on their property. With the Halloween on the square not taking place this year, I fully expect the neighborhoods to be very active with children trick-or-treating. Make sure to avoid houses which are marked with the attached posted signs in front of their residents. I hope you and your children have a safe and enjoyable Halloween. It is an honor and privilege to serve as your sheriff.
(These signs are placed In accordance with Georgia Law O.C.G.A. 42-1-12-i(5) which states the Sheriff shall inform the public of the presence of sexual offenders in each community)
Sheriff Gary Long isn't making anyone safer by doing this, no matter what his self-congratulatory post says. The law he cites doesn't require the placement of signs in sex offenders' yards. If it did, these signs would already be in place and there'd be no reason for Sheriff Long to brag about his pointless waste of time on Facebook.
The state already has a law in place banning sex offenders from decorating their houses, handing out candy to children, or even turning their outside lights on. All of that should be enough to deter trick-or-treaters from visiting sex offenders' residences. The planting of signs is an unjustified additional punishment handed down for specious reasons that provides an opportunity for everyone who agrees with Long's self-serving idiocy to hurl invective, garbage, or whatever else in on hand in the general direction of property bearing these signs.
This won't make the kids safer. A 2009 study showed no spike in sex offender activity around Halloween.
States, municipalities, and parole departments have adopted policies banning known sex offenders from Halloween activities, based on the worry that there is unusual risk on these days. The existence of this risk has not been empirically established. National Incident-Base Reporting System crime report data from 1997 through 2005 were used to examine daily population adjusted rates from 67,045 nonfamilial sex crimes against children aged 12 years and less. Halloween rates were compared with expectations based on time, seasonality, and weekday periodicity. Rates did not differ from expectation, no increased rate on or just before Halloween was found, and Halloween incidents did not evidence unusual case characteristics. Findings were invariant across years, both prior to and after these policies became popular. These findings raise questions about the wisdom of diverting law enforcement resources to attend to a problem that does not appear to exist.
Law enforcement resources are better used ensuring children are safe by patrolling neighborhoods and increasing law enforcement presence in heavily-trafficked areas. Children are hundreds of times more likely to be hit by cars than snagged by a sex offender on Halloween (and, indeed, any day of the year). Additional officers deployed to neighborhoods might also deter something that actually happens far more often on Halloween than other holidays.
According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. And as for keeping the general pubic safe, vandalism spikes by 24% on Halloween, making it the night with the most vandalism of the year.
Even more absurd than Sheriff Long's plan is Grovetown, Georgia Mayor Gary E. Jones' idea. He just going to lock the "problem" up for the night.
Paroled sex offenders won’t have the chance to encounter trick-or-treaters in Grovetown, Ga., this Halloween.
That’s because Mayor Gary E. Jones plans to round them up. Jones this week revealed his plan to keep 25 to 30 local paroled sex offenders under the watchful eyes of five law enforcement officers at city hall for three hours next Wednesday as kids go door to door for candy.
Technically, this may be legal under the state's expansive sex offender laws. It doesn't sound all that Constitutional, which may result in a courtroom challenge in the near future. Mayor Jones has a perfectly good reason to do this, though: a long history of zero incidents on Halloween in his town. Jones claims this is being done "across the state," but WQAD reports "no other surrounding counties" are engaging in this technically-legal roundup.
If Jones was really concerned about safety and crime during Halloween, he would have his law enforcement out on the streets, rather than sitting guard at City Hall. And if criminals who've already paid their debt to society can be locked up for nebulous reasons, why isn't Jones tossing everyone ever picked up on vandalism charges into the ad hoc lockup for the night? It seems like they might pose more of a safety issue than the sex offenders Mayor Jones believes -- without a shred of evidence -- would kidnap trick-or-treaters if not otherwise detained.
And all of this doesn't even get to the problems of the sex offender registry itself and the fact it contains people who did nothing more than have sex with a 17-year-old when they were 20 or engaged in sexting with another teen. Or the fact that kids are far more likely to be abused by someone they know and trust, rather than some stranger offering Halloween candy on Halloween. All of this is willfully ignored by law-and-order types like Sheriff Long and Mayor Jones to score points with constituents who are equally as oblivious. It's just another form of security theater -- one that has a lot to say about safety, but actually does nothing to make anyone safer.
Appropriate place of work
There's just something fitting about the sherrif of Butts County being such a public ass.
Rather than do something productive but that wouldn't allow him to brag, he instead goes out of his way to waste time ensuring that just because someone's out of jail doesn't mean the punishment stops, because clearly that's the best way for someone to integrate back into society and become a product member of it.
Tim, and three other people on this site, are objecting to what the rest of the population would see as a good thing.
Welcome to mob mentality. Now, little article, go sit yourself in a corner because no one's going to give a shit about your message of wrong doing.
PS: I agree with you Tim, but you can't fix fucking stupid.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
If sex offenders are really so dangerous to our communities that we need to keep them on lists, them maybe we should just give life sentences to them if they're really that heinous so that we don't have to worry about how dangerous our neighbors might be.
Letting actually dangerous sex offenders free and putting a ton of restrictions on them & the non-dangerous people on the list that make it super difficult to live a normal live (such as bans on 'social media sites' which the SCOTUS struck down a few years ago for being too vague) doesn't help anyone.
Re:
It reads like I read this off of a right wing nut site, right wing nuts are typically religious, religious leaders do a lot to children but right wing nuts will continue to defend those religious leaders tooth and nail. Gaslight, hand wave, anything and everything.
You don't care about sensible policies, you don't even actually care about pedophiles, you just have some insane Christian fetish to punish people that aren't you and you don't identify with. Which is why you would defend family, friends, religious and political leaders for doing what you seem to abhor but turn on a dime to condemn and try to punish harder and faster for anyone you can identify as a stranger.
a) offender actually opens the door and violates parole.
b) offender doesn't answer the door and "child" vandalizes their property.
The signs might, maybe, help to reduce the first case. I suspect the vandalism would probably be a wash with people encouraged to damage the property of an "animal".
With a little more thought, this could have been a useful service. Change from a "WARNING" to a "NOTICE", remove the "community safety" blurb, and have the signs available for pick-up by any citizen who doesn't want to participate in trick or treating, not just the offenders.
Re:
How about:
c) child knocks on door and yells "police officer (etc)" and offender either opens door and violates parole or risks having door busted down ...
(Door peepholes are of little help, as children may be below the viewing range, while cops who knock on doors generally stand off to the side of the door while they wait.)
"Butts County"?
By the way, how many sex offender live in that county with less than 25.000 people? Just an imaginary one?
Re:
Registered sex offenders. Not actual ones. Let's say you used a phone camera (which are pushed at children in kindergarten age already these times) in connection with your adolescence's consensual doctor games. That can easily net you a sex offender registration.
Or you were 17 with a girlfriend aged 15 and you turned 18 before she turned 16 (something like that, I forgot the details) without breaking off with her.
Or somebody suggested you did anything like that and you did not have the money to defend yourself in court (and pay bail and whatever else) and had to accept a plea deal.
protecting the children
State Sex Offender laws sprang up just after the last of the anti-sodomy laws were dying off, but it would have been interesting if the two had coexisted, and convicted homosexuals would have had to have signs posted in their yards, or maybe even being required to wear some sort of identifying mark in public.
Though it wouldn't require much thought to figure out how that situation probably would have played out in rural Georgia back then (or probably even today, despite the recent trend of "intersectionality").
Nobody is going to assault your kid on halloween
Cases like these signs and other draconian and far reaching sex offender laws are really about pandering to fearful people. It's the easiest political score to say you're being tough on perverts. In actuality, authorities are often doing basically nothing at all. There hasn't been much in the way of legitimate studies to prove that common sex offender penalties do anything at all to reduce recidivism or assault rates at all. If we don't know if these kinds of tactics are effective, why do them at all? There's no point. But it makes people who don't want to think very hard feel better.
Much ado about ... nothing...
State law already forbids RSO's from participating in Halloween at their homes. The signs mean and do nothing other than give the Sheriff "points" come election season.
The disturbing part is the way the Mayor's "lock 'em up" idea is misrepresented in the article.
He's NOT trying to lock up RSO's, but *PAROLEES* convicted of sex crimes.
People on parole don't have much in the way of Rights. They're voluntarily forfeited as a condition of Parole. Cops can sweep them up and hold them on a whim.
There's zero Constitutional question on any of this. Much like there's zero tech involved....
Re:
But I'd put Tim Cushing up there with Radley Balko as a writer who really cares about the things he writes about, as both took a special interest in the topic of police injustice long before it became "cool."
Re:
We should all have “issues” with authority figures. Accepting their authority with no questions asked is basically kissing their ass and thanking them for the privilege.
Finally! An easy way to spot sex offenders (at least in Georgia). Just look for the houses without decorations, and there you go! If by some off-chance you're not some kind of sex offender creep (probable pedo) and you haven't yet decorated, you better do so immediately to let people know you're knot! Maybe even put a sign in your yard reading "I am NOT a sex offender!" (Hmm, I wonder if there might be a market for such signs)
Based upon law enforcement's track record of being able to identify and locate proper addresses, I do not think this is a good idea.
Imagine a fine upstanding non-sex-offender family being subjected to the self righteous indignation of neighbors who having seen said misplaced sign now think all sorts of silly things. This will end up in court no doubt.
