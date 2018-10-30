Pharrell Is Not At All Happy About Trump Using 'Happy' At His Rally... And He Might Actually Have A Case
It happens basically every election cycle: at a political event or rally a politician that a musician dislikes uses one of that musician's songs to get the crowd excited. The musician gets upset and speaks out about it, and maybe even sends a legal threat letter. We've written about this many, many times before going back many years. And in most cases, the complaints are bullshit. Most event venues and and most competent campaigns have the appropriate blanket performance licenses from BMI and/or ASCAP, and that allows them to play whatever they want at the events, and the musicians really can't do much about it (other than complain publicly, which makes lots of news -- and which is why we're still amazed that campaigns don't first check to make sure they play music of musicians who support them).
But... there are some rare exceptions to this general rule, and not only have we found one, but it involves quite an impressive legal threat. It appears that on Saturday evening, just hours after 11 people were murdered in Pittsburgh, President Donald Trump decided to still hold a political rally, because when the choice is put in front of Trump between "appropriate silence" and "pointless spectacle that makes Trump feel worshiped" he will always choose the latter*. But at this highly inappropriate rally, Trump apparently played Pharrell Williams' incredibly upbeat earworm of a pop song "Happy."
* Hey, I get that some of you are going to be upset about this line, and will come up with all sorts of bullshit rationalizing and excuses for why the rally was appropriate, and all I will say to you is: make better life choices, and maybe, take a serious look at yourself in the mirror and ask "what the fuck happened to me?"
And, yes, such a song on such a day at such a stupid rally certainly feels inappropriate to anyone with even the slightest sense of decorum or empathy. But, for Williams, it went a bit further. Because, as reporter Eriq Gardner notes, unlike most popular musicians, Pharrell ditched ASCAP four years ago and moved all his music to Irving Azoff's "Global Music Rights" organization (GMR). GMR is kind of sketchy, and feels like a giant shakedown play for internet sites, but, ignoring that, what is known is that neither the venue nor the campaign have a license from GMR.
And that enabled Pharrell's lawyers to send quite the letter to President Trump. It doesn't just talk about the infringement, but the sheer insanity of playing such a song on such a day.
WOWZA. Check out this cease and desist sent by Pharrell Williams to Donald Trump for using “Happy” on “the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings,” as the letter puts it. pic.twitter.com/Mst83Vp0kO
— Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) October 29, 2018
If you can't read that, it says:
Dear Mr. Trump:
We write you on behalf of our client, Pharrell Williams, composer and performer of the hit song "Happy." On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged "nationalist," you played his song "Happy" to a crowd at a political event in Indiana. There was nothing "happy" about the tragedy inflicted on our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.
Pharrell Williams is the owner of the copyright in "Happy," with the exclusive right to exploit same. Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music. The use of "Happy" without permission constitutes copyright infringement in violation of 17 U.S.C. § 501. This also violates Pharrell's trademark rights under the Lanham Act.
I guess it's possible that Trump could claim fair use in the use of the song, but I doubt that would fly. The trademark claim seems incredibly unlikely, but if the lawyers actually pursued the copyright claim, it seems like they'd have a chance to make it stick.
Who puts on the event?
Why are they sending it to the President? Presumably, the people sponsoring and supporting the would either be the Republican party or the President's election campaign. They surely must put some firewall between the campaign and the candidate? Then again, they surely should pay attention to venue licenses.
Re: Who puts on the event?
Re: Who puts on the event?
Re: Who puts on the event?
Why are they sending it to the President? Presumably, the people sponsoring and supporting the would either be the Republican party or the President's election campaign.
It's the campaign, but it's pretty standard to send notifications about a campaign to the politician the campaign is about. That's fairly typical.
Re:
He may be willing to accept a settlement, or he may refuse and demand a trial. Ultimately it's up to him.
Re: Re:
If you want Standing in a case and want to win it, you've gotta file against the correct entities.
This is no different than suing the Bride at a wedding because her wedding planner didn't get permission from the copyright holder to play the particular song used for the first dance.
Re: Re: Re:
Assuming you’re correct, and Trump wasn’t responsible, the fact is that most people wouldn’t know who was responsible, but Trump, presumably, does. Therefore, sending a letter to Trump is probably the best way to find out.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The letter was a publicity stunt. The law firm that sent it has the resources to find out exactly who is liable in a suit over it.
It's also a simple Cease and Desist letter, not a Filing.
So long as no Republican uses any of that guy's songs for public consumption, there will be no law suit.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
At this point, it should be obvious who to send the C&D to, as they've said who they are.
If this didn't happen at THIS rally, then it would be the office of the person who's name is on the bill that they contact, in this case, the office of Donald Trump.
However, if Trump uses Williams' IP again in the future, this can result in lawsuit as they can definitely say that his campaign was previously made aware of the situation.
So... stunt, yes; but also sets some legal groundwork for potential future abuses.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's a C&D. Which is basically a warning that you'll be sued if you do it again.
Since it's such an obvious publicity stunt, expect ANYTHING by the performer to be flagged in the Do Not Use column.
I'm kinda wondering if the original performer even holds the copyright - as the article mentioned, it was pulled from ASCAP / BMI and turned over to a "shady" organization.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
As to Pharrell's ownership, the copyright was not pulled from ASCAP/BMI, the licensing rights were pulled. The licencing of music through an intermediary is done without relinquishing the copyright, rather you contract ASCAP/BMI to licence music on your behalf for a cut of the royalties.
GMR is an ASCAP/BMI alternative, and many including Techdirt believe that one of the purposes of it's formation was to once again renegotiate Internet Radio 'market rates'. That is the only shady thing going on.
Yes, its designed to draw eyeballs. Thats the point, he wants everyone to know he does not support Trump or his politics. It does serve as valid legal notice the the Donald Trump Presidential Campaign, 2020.
Re: Re: Re:
This is no different than suing the Bride at a wedding because her wedding planner didn't get permission from the copyright holder to play the particular song used for the first dance.
Except, of course, that the Bride has no other relationship with the wedding planner, whereas Trump is quite literally in charge of the Trump election campaign. Best practice, of course, would be to direct the cease and desist letter to the Trump Campaign's legal department, but that's a courtesy rather than a legal requirement and directing it to the CEO equivalent is perfectly acceptable. Honestly, the entire cease and desist letter is basically a courtesy, and is barely related to any theoretical court filing.
Or in other words, this type of letter is normally a courtesy, sometimes a PR stunt, and never a legal document which contains specific information about real or theoretical court filings. So yes, suing "Donald Trump, Individual" won't go anywhere, but informing "Donold Trump, head of the Trump Election Campaign" that he does not have permission to make use of your work is a normal opening move (with no other legal significance).
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Full letter URL
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/5024418/Copy-of-Pharrell-Williams-cease-and-desist.pdf
(It really only adds a one-sentence demand to the twitter-pic of the first page... but hey, for completeness...)
Ehud
Re: Full letter URL
Re:
Re: Re:
Between the campaign trail and the golf course, Obama and Trump obviously had little time left to be actually working and earning their pay. It's amazing that more people are not outraged when their president (or "not my president") turns out to be such a freeloader.
Hopefully it would not take a Constitutional Amendment (or even a pretty, young intern) to get the president to spend more time in his White House office and less on the golf course and campaign trail.
Re:
How about we don’t pass a law that would infringe upon the Constitutionally-protected right of an elected official to speak freely to the general public on practically any given subject.
Re: Re:
lol
Re:
As if no other president had ever done such a thing.
Re: Re:
Even Obama-friendly ABC News called his guerilla campaigning "unparalleled in modern U.S. history."
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/president-obamas-campaign-blitz-hillary-clinton-histo ric/story?id=43249593
ButObama
Re:
How about we pass a law that says a sitting President is barred from campaigning except the year of his re-election?
The 1st Amendment would like to have a word with you.
Obama started a terrible trend when he spent most of his last year in office traveling across the country in Air Force One campaigning for Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, and this past year Trump has been as bad or worse with his constant barnstorming on the public dime.
Sure. And the proper response is to (a) call that out and (b) make your voice heard at the ballot box. Not pass an unconstitutional law that restricts freedom of expression, no matter which party is in control.
Hopefully it would not take a Constitutional Amendment (or even a pretty, young intern) to get the president to spend more time in his White House office and less on the golf course and campaign trail.
Of course, there are some who will argue that having the President doing non-Presidential things... may actually be good for the country in the long run....
As for the C&D, it is surprising that counsel does not appear to have considered either the proper legal party (as already noted almost certainly a corporate entity) or the possibility that the event was arguably for a dual purpose (I.e., to rally voters and communicate with the public on a matter of national importance...the latter raising the question of 28 USC 1498 applying).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re:
That said, the ignorance of how the legal system in the US work, from arrests, bail, civil filings, etc. that I see here daily is, to coin a phrase, "deplorable".
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
The event was set up weeks ago, and the playlist probably hasn't been gone over since.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm suggesting that the GOP does/did not care.
I'll try that "oversight" excuse next time my ignorant self indulgence causes me to "overlook" something that I should've known was important to the populace but I really don't give a shit about.
Re:
"A shame there is no option to flag the article as “abusive/trolling/spam”."
Indeed, I had to scroll up to the top of the page to re-check to see who wrote the article, as it didn't seem at all like the Mike Masnick I once knew to be so brazenly attacking his own fans and supporters like that. But unless this page was somehow hacked, those comments were indeed his. Sad.
Maybe it's a symptom of living in the Age of Trump, when civil, level-headed people are increasingly becoming more and more uncivil.
Also, it's generally unwise to reveal that you're being upset by critical comments. That's the very thing that trolls hunger for more than life itself. Of course we've all heard that a million times over, and sorry, but it's still worth repeating. Injecting snarky trollbait comments into the body of an article is more likely to draw flack than silence dissenters.
While that's often the whole intent of baiting the audience, and a common tactic of young upstarts to get a flurry of page views and instant popularity (or notoriety, either way the pays the same), it's simply out of place for a respected author with an established history.
Re:
A shame there is no option to flag the article as “abusive/trolling/spam”.
Is it really?
As for the C&D, it is surprising that counsel does not appear to have considered either the proper legal party (as already noted almost certainly a corporate entity)
Sending a C&D to the politician for a campaign is not surprising. Any lawsuit (if there is one, which there may not be) would certainly be against the correct entity.
the possibility that the event was arguably for a dual purpose (I.e., to rally voters and communicate with the public on a matter of national importance...the latter raising the question of 28 USC 1498 applying).
OMG. You're not serious, are you? This would get laughed out of court so fast...
Re:
Playing unlicensed music at his rally is just icing on the cake. I hope the RNC gets sued hard. Our political leaders need to be held to a higher standard than the public they supposedly serve.
Re: Re:
TD would be wise to stick with what it has some measure of expertise in, and to avoid partisan political statements that denigrate members of its community.
Re: Re: Re:
ButbutbutBengazi
Re:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism
Re:
Which is of course ridiculous.
Re:
Why would anyone be happy after having heard of such a horrific needless slaughter of innocent lives. Because they are demented soul less little people.
Re:
People are killed every day, and it is tragic, every time. What about those people, who aren't killed in so-called mass shootings?
What about them?
What is the line? How many people have to die in a place at a time for it to be inappropriate?
If you can't tell when it is and when it is not appropriate to hold a celebratory rally, you don't belong in politics. Full stop. It does no good to play the trollish game you are playing, other than make you look like a rationalizing asshole.
It is not merely the fact that people were killed, but the facts surrounding the murder. Most people get that. Rationalizing assholes don't.
Don't be the latter.
Does Mr. Williams believes his music can never be played again, since it dishonors the memory of those murdered?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Automobiles, suicide by gun, alcohol, drug ODs...heart disease, cancer....
But if you agree we are going to share this outbreak of terrorism, it is nothing to be happy about.
Re: Re: There *is* a problem....
Re:
Re:
Re:
* Hey, I get that some of you are going to be upset about this line, and will come up with all sorts of bullshit rationalizing and excuses for why the rally was appropriate, and all I will say to you is: make better life choices, and maybe, take a serious look at yourself in the mirror and ask "what the fuck happened to me?"
this is exactly the sort of tone modern media needs to start taking towards trump supporters non-stop, because holy shit, look what you idiots did to the country
