Fri, Oct 26th 2018 10:39am


Daily Deal: Microsoft Azure Mastery Bundle

Microsoft Azure is in high-demand in today's business, as it's used by 85% of Fortune 500 companies, particularly in conjunction with the Microsoft Office 365 Suite. The Microsoft Azure Mastery Bundle will take you through training for three certification exams: 70-532, 70-533, and 70-535. You'll learn about Azure virtual networks, managed identities, Azure web apps and much more. The bundle is on sale for $34.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

