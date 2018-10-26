Another Terrible Court Decision In Europe: Insulting A Religion Is Not Free Speech
Let's start off with the basics, because if I don't, I know we'll be flooded with these comments: no, the European concept of "free speech" differs quite a bit from the American one. The American 1st Amendment creates extremely strong protections for all sorts of expression -- including insulting or offending expression. Europe has always been a bit more willing to shove various exceptions into the right of freedom of expression, while mostly paying lip service to the concept. Article 10 of the Human Rights Act says that you have the right to your own opinions and the freedom to share them without government interference but, in practice, Europe has always been much quicker in brushing that aside in order to engage in all sorts of censorship from prior restraint to rewriting history.
And, according to a new ruling from the European Court of Human Rights, another exception to free expression is that you can't disparage religions because it might hurt the feelings of religious practitioners. No, really.
The case, which was originally brought in Austria, involved a woman who hosted an event where she made a bunch of silly and misleading claims about Muslims and the Prophet Muhammad, in particular, claiming that because one of his marriages was to a very young girl, there was an implication that he was a pedophile (and further, strongly implying that other Muslims sought to emulate Muhammad). I'm not entirely clear as to why anyone cares what someone did over a thousand years ago (nor could anyone know with any real certainly what actually happened), but either way, some were offended by these comments -- and that's fine. If someone says offensive things, it's reasonable for some to take offense.
But to claim its a human rights violation?
Multiple lower courts found that such comments could not be permitted, and it finally went up to the European Court of Human Rights, where much of the discussion centered around what the court believed was a clash, of sorts, between freedom to express opinions and freedom to manifest religion. And, the court comes down in this with an argument that would be laughed out of any US court, in that it sets up a "balancing" test. As Ken White has explained multiple times, the Supreme Court in the US doesn't recognize any "balancing" test when it comes to free speech. In US v. Stevens, the Supreme Court explicitly rejected any sort of balancing test:
The Government's proposed test would broadly balance the value of the speech against its societal costs to determine whether the First Amendment even applies. But the First Amendment's free speech guarantee does not extend only to categories of speech that survive an ad hoc balancing of relative social costs and benefits. The Amendment itself reflects a judgment by the American people that the benefits of its restrictions on the Government outweigh the costs.
With this ruling, the ECHR has clearly stated that it's going in the exact opposite direction. It directly argues that one’s free speech can be limited by law if it somehow interferes with someone else's "religious feelings."
While the applicant stressed that her statements had never been aimed at disparaging Muhammad, she did not dispute the legitimate purpose of criminal convictions under Article 188 of the Criminal Code, namely to protect religious peace. The Court endorses the Government’s assessment that the impugned interference pursued the aim of preventing disorder by safeguarding religious peace, as well as protecting religious feelings, which corresponds to protecting the rights of others...
And, while Europeans may argue, this is madness. It is exceptionally dangerous to free speech. I'm not advocating that anyone should be running around spewing ignorant arguments about religious figures that people adore, but saying that you can block free speech if it will "prevent disorder" or "protect religious feelings," means that you've created a massive heckler's veto. All you need to do is claim that hearing the speech will make you and your friends riot, or say it's truly insulted your religious "feelings", and suddenly it means the speech is not allowed. That's crazy and will lead to lots of abuse and questionable situations where people censor themselves to avoid any liability at all.
There's also some truly bizarre and incomprehensible language about how, because free expression includes "duties and responsibilities", that also means you must "ensure the peaceful enjoyment" of others’ religious beliefs. And the court states this right after noting that freedom of expression should allow for offensive, shocking and disturbing comments from non-believers about a religion:
The Court reiterates the fundamental principles underlying its judgments relating to Article 10 .... Freedom of expression constitutes one of the essential foundations of a democratic society and one of the basic conditions for its progress and for each individual’s self-fulfilment. Subject to paragraph 2 of Article 10, it is applicable not only to “information” or “ideas” that are favourably received or regarded as inoffensive or as a matter of indifference, but also to those that offend, shock or disturb. The Court further notes that there is little scope... for restrictions on political speech or on debate on questions of public interest.... Those who choose to exercise the freedom to manifest their religion under Article 9 of the Convention, irrespective of whether they do so as members of a religious majority or a minority, therefore cannot expect to be exempt from criticism. They must tolerate and accept the denial by others of their religious beliefs and even the propagation by others of doctrines hostile to their faith
So, while that sounds reasonable, in the very next paragraph the court pulls out a "however..." and then proceeds to basically rip to shreds everything in the paragraph above.
... however, the exercise of the freedom of expression carries with it duties and responsibilities. Amongst them, in the context of religious beliefs, is the general requirement to ensure the peaceful enjoyment of the rights guaranteed under Article 9 to the holders of such beliefs including a duty to avoid as far as possible an expression that is, in regard to objects of veneration, gratuitously offensive to others and profane
And then it's right back to the old balancing game:
The issue before the Court therefore involves weighing up the conflicting interests of the exercise of two fundamental freedoms, namely the right of the applicant to impart to the public her views on religious doctrine on the one hand, and the right of others to respect for their freedom of thought, conscience and religion on the other
The Court, towards the end, tries to argue that it's really only the truly egregious insults that will matter, but gives little guidance at all on that:
The Court reiterates that a religious group must tolerate the denial by others of their religious beliefs and even the propagation by others of doctrines hostile to their faith, as long as the statements at issue do not incite hatred or religious intolerance. Article 188 of the Criminal Code (see paragraph 24 above) in fact does not incriminate all behaviour that is likely to hurt religious feelings or amounts to blasphemy, but additionally requires that the circumstances of such behaviour were able to arouse justified indignation, therefore aiming at the protection of religious peace and tolerance. The Court notes that the domestic courts extensively explained why they considered that the applicant’s statements had been capable of arousing justified indignation, namely that they had not been made in an objective manner aiming at contributing to a debate of public interest, but could only be understood as having been aimed at demonstrating that Muhammad was not a worthy subject of worship... The Court endorses this assessment.
And what if I were to join a religion focused on worshiping free speech -- and declared that this ridiculous ruling harmed my religious feelings by suggesting such worship was not only misplaced, but illegal? Would I then be able to claim the Court itself had violated my apparent rights to not have my religious feelings offended?
Again, no matter what you think of the nameless plaintiff's statements, which were silly, the idea that (1) that should be balanced against how upset it might make people and (2) that the balance should weigh against her, seems crazy and outright offensive to freedom of expression.
Reader Comments
The hell its not.
Well - that is easy to define and will in no way ever be twisted into something that was not originally intended.
In addition, it is quite apparent from past history which religion will benefit, and which will not, from this legislation.
What then?
And vice versa. To christianity you're being an asshole for NOT saying he's the son of god.
And to some religions you're an asshole for not yelling this from the streets, converting the heathens on a daily basis.
So which is it?
In that case, I'm afraid we're going to need to place you under citizens' arrest.
If your god/religious figure is so insulted by my blasphemy, let him take his own revenge upon me, otherwise, go f*ck off. I went to bible school too, I'm not afraid to use those lessons to contradict your own messed up interpretation of scripture.
By not saying Anything??
and I REALLY love Christians(and other) that dont know their OWN religious history..
Or their own religious teachings.
A poll from a half decade ago found that a majority of Christians in Western countries believe that non-Christians who live a good & moral life can get into heaven. But if they read the bible or listened to their preacher they'd realize that such beliefs contradict their own religion. (they worship other gods a sin in Christianity & haven't been baptized)
Another piece of irony, when they polled a ton of Americans on their knowledge of Christianity and other major religions, the ones who knew the most about those religions were... Atheists. And the Christian denomination that scored highest on knowledge of Christianity? Mormons, even though a lot of Christians don't consider them a part of Christianity.
Happens everywhere, but as a Christian, I will agree that most of my fellow Christians don't know anything about their own religion. But the claim that Atheists (on average) have greater knowledge than any other Christian (on average) is pretty specious, in my opinion most atheists are just as ignorant as their religious counter parts.
example: the sky is NOT an upturned copper bowl with holes poked in it (stars) where the light of heaven shines through
It's not right to take slaves or beat your wife.
It's not a "moral duty" for a woman to sacrifice two pigeons every month to atone for menstruation.
People with crushed testicles are NOT utterly beyond redemption.
and of course the Bibles ULTIMATE SIN: waking up every single morning without fail and praising god as your first thought. - thats the big unforgivable the victorians decided to remove because it was eating into the levels of church attendance.
In general, slavery is not okay, any servants you had were to be treated fairly. Men were to cherish their wives not beat them. The whole testicle crushing thing... well which one are you referring too, because there was a shocking amount of chatter over testicle crushing. many laws passed down in the Old testament were decided upon by mankind and God just allowed a few of them, even though He did not specifically agree that it should be done that way.
And the Bible says what the ultimate sin is... and that is Blasphemy. Failing to praise God every morning you get up is not Blasphemy and neither is taking God's name in vain though that is not wise to be doing either. Speaking against God and mocking God is blasphemy. Sins that are not forgiven in this life or the next.
Depending on which denomination you follow, I am non-denominational, they have all concocted all sorts of sins and evils that we should not be allowed for pretty shakey reasons.
Pre-Marital sex is not a major sin for example, though many Christians advance that notion.
Being naked is only people seeing your shame, not some hell worthy trespass.
There is no such thing as the 10 commandments... there are actually more than that given to the Israelites by Moses, and there are only 2 great commandments as put for by Christ.
Dancing, drinking, and partaking of herbs are not sins, they were given with purpose by God for our use, it's just that their misuse is what causes the sin.
In most cases... Christianity is just like Atheism... a system of false believes based on what people think about life. They will happily take the parts they like and use them as an excuse to mistreat people and will eschew the parts they hate that accuse them of iniquity.
God does not want people to have a religion... religion is the institution of man and how false God's and prophets are made. You will know ever false religion by the fact that they create Seminary and then one man must get another man's blessing to lead their religion in their God's name.
What true religion would think they have the authority or wisdom to decide who is a worthy prophet? Only God creates those... and often times God has used terrible people to become prophets.
Our religion consists of making fun of all other religions as there can be only one. We will rule them all with an iron spork to the eye if anyone objects (don't be offended, it's the highest honor of our religion to be sporked).
If we say the Pope is a lying devil on a rope, it's just how we feel (and we use pope on a rope soap exclusively... so we would know).
If we say that Muhammad fellow seems to prefer the younger girls (and boys), we only speak from conjecture as it's been passed down in our hymns for at least a couple days...
I am a special snowflake and I will sue anyone and everyone who tries to stop the spread of MY RELIGION...
The Court notes that the domestic courts extensively explained why they considered that the applicant’s statements had been capable of arousing justified indignation, namely that they had not been made in an objective manner aiming at contributing to a debate of public interest
This decision doesn't seem all that bad, and really shouldn't affect many people: after all, most discussions of a religious nature I've ever read or heard have all been quite objective and contributed greatly to public harmony.
Or the religion I just thought up called "don't go to church ever againism". The primary rules are you never go to church ever again for any reason and don't give ANY money to anyone religious ever.
Amen/women/gender choice.
Until some people band together and declare it religious attire, like the people who wear colanders while getting a driver's license photo taken.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution
...in hindsight, I should expand on that.
The First Amendment does not, itself, protect individuals from religious discrimination by private entities such as a private employer.
However, it's relevant because it establishes freedom of religion as a foundational principle of the US. (As does the no religious test clause in Article VI.)
That's useful for understanding the context of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and why it includes religion as a protected class alongside race, color, sex, and national origin. Protection from religious discrimination is a foundational principle of the United States; hence, its inclusion in the Civil Rights Act is unsurprising.
"trust me..under here is luscious wavy hair" ?
If there is a legitimate job performance reason it's OK to discriminate. For example - OSHA says you must wear this helmet. If that's not compatible with your turban, you can choose to wear the helmet or you can choose to not have this job. Another example - this role is for a black man. Discrimination for the job on the basis of sex and race is fine.
The UK is so lucky to only have a few months left, and we can basically ignore this religious bigoted, self-serving evil non-elected pile of freedom of speech hating twats.
but now you get prosecuted for pointing out the damn truth.
You have references for these facts then?
> where she made a bunch of silly and misleading claims about Muslims and the Prophet Muhammad
Silly and misleading as in written down in the Quoran and the Haddith?
> in particular, claiming that because one of his marriages was to a very young girl,
> there was an implication that he was a pedophile
Yeah that's what you get when you're married to an underage girl *and have sex with her*! You're a pedophile. Period.
> (and further, strongly implying that other Muslims sought to emulate Muhammad).
Which might be related to the idea in islam that Muhammad is 'the perfect man' who has to be adored and must not be critized by anyone. Nice example for this, see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TvsaOC3v38
Also, do you really think Rotherham just came out of nowhere?
> I'm not entirely clear as to why anyone cares what someone did over a thousand years ago
How about the fact that more than a billion people in 2018 (!) care enough to organize their life around what happened back then and will do so with your life too as soon as they are in the majority? This can be witnessed by looking at countries with such demographics and realizing the state of free speech and the rights of apostates, homosexuals, women...
It's sad to see that even Masnick has succumbed to drinking the leftist Kool-Aid.
Here's Article 9:Article 9 – Freedom of thought, conscience and religion 1. Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief, in worship, teaching, practice and observance. 2. Freedom to manifest one's religion or beliefs shall be subject only to such limitations as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of public safety, for the protection of public order, health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.
I don't see anything about a right to not be offended. I guess the EU court likes to just make up rights like US courts do. Unless they're saying insulting someone's religion infringes on their right to practice it. Which would be just idiotic.
/s
