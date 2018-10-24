Google Says Our Article On The Difficulty Of... >>
Daily Deal: Disconnect Subscription

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Web tracking ranges from innocuous to deeply serious, and it's more important than ever to take precautions to ensure your internet security. Disconnect blocks trackers and malware across your entire device, allowing you to browse up to 44% faster, using up to 39% less bandwidth, and greatly improve battery life. A one year subscription is $19, 3 years for $29, or lifetime for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
