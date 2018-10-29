Court Tells Deputy He Can't Lie About Reasons For A Traffic Stop And Expect To Keep His Evidence
The nation's courts don't have a problem with pretextual traffic stops. Any traffic violation -- real or imagined -- can trigger an investigatory stop. There are limits, of course. The Supreme Court's Rodriguez decision says officers can't extend stops past the objective of the stop if reasonable suspicion of additional criminal activity fails to materialize.
It's perfectly legal to pull someone over for crossing a fog line when all you really want to do is search their vehicle for contraband. But you have to stick to the pretext… at least for the most part. A host of excuses and exceptions (good faith, plain view, "I smelled marijuana," etc.) salvage most stops-turned-searches but if a defendant can show the stop itself was bogus, all bets are off.
This short federal court decision [PDF] ordered the suppression of evidence obtained during a pretextual stop, and calls out a sheriff's deputy for lying about the reason for the stop, one that resulted in the discovery of drugs and weapons. (via The Newspaper)
According to the police narrative, a stop was performed on Cedric Gordon's vehicle because his rear license plate wasn't properly illuminated.
In his narrative, Deputy Forbert maintains that he attempted to read the vehicle’s license tag number but was unable to do so because the vehicle’s tag lights were out. Deputy Forbert followed the Defendant’s vehicle for approximately two minutes, or one-half mile, before initiating the traffic stop because the tag lights were out. After initiating the traffic stop, Deputy Forbert approached the Defendant’s vehicle and claims he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputy Forbert ran the vehicle’s tag number and the Defendant’s criminal history came back positive. Deputy Forbert subsequently arrested the Defendant and the vehicle was searched, revealing a firearm and controlled substances.
This story might have held up anywhere but in court, where actual evidence needs to be presented. Gordon presented his, which included photos of his vehicle during the traffic stop -- photos that clearly showed his rear license plate was illuminated.
Faced with actual evidence, Deputy Forbert began backtracking on his original testimony, covering up his lies with more lies. The court details the Forbert's attempts to move the goalposts.
At the hearing on this Motion [14], Deputy Forbert repeatedly contradicted the statements contained in his narrative and provided implausible testimony regarding the reasonable suspicion he had at the time of initiating the traffic stop. For example, Deputy Forbert’s narrative stated that he initiated the traffic stop because the vehicle’s tag lights were not working, but when questioned by the Court, Deputy Forbert admitted that the Defendant’s tag lights were working on the night in question. Instead, Deputy Forbert explained that he initiated the traffic stop because the Defendant’s license tag was not illuminated brightly enough. Deputy Forbert claimed that he was unable to read the darkened tag from fifty feet away, as required under the statute. When questioned further by the Court, Deputy Forbert maintained that the tag was too dimly lit to read even forty feet away. However, Deputy Forbert eventually admitted at the hearing that he was able to see that the tag lights were in fact working and that the tag was illuminated once he stopped the vehicle.
With the license plate story destroyed, Deputy Forbert tried to bring in a new set of goalposts. The court wants nothing to do with them.
The Government also argues that even if the Defendant’s tag lights were working properly, Deputy Forbert had reasonable suspicion to initiate a traffic stop because the seatbelt violation alone was sufficient to justify the stop. At the suppression hearing, Deputy Forbert stated that he intended to perform a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation, contrary to the narrative he prepared the day of the traffic stop. Deputy Forbert maintained that he had reasonable suspicion to initiate the traffic stop because he was able to see the passenger attempting to put her seatbelt on through the tinted windows. However, when questioned by the Court, Deputy Forbert admitted that the windows were darkly tinted and stated that he did not actually view the passenger without her seatbelt on. Based on the evidence and testimony presented at the hearing on this matter, the Court finds the evidence of a seatbelt violation unconvincing.
In other words, the court believes the officer is lying. Of course, it's never phrased this way, but a court stating it does not find an officer's testimony credible is about as close to calling them a liar as a federal court will ever get. The end result is the suppression of evidence, the only thing supporting Cedric Gordon's conviction. Without the gun and drugs, all the government's left with is what it had to begin with: a vehicle with properly-illuminated license plates.
Not just lying
The court believes they're lying under oath, which is a crime (perjury). Even if the prosecutor won't touch them, no police department should either; that should be the end of that career.
Re: Not just lying
You really shouldn't say anything to the police!!! Some will, in fact, tell you this!!! Keep quiet. Keep your hands on the wheel where they can see them as they walk up. Roll down the window just enough to pass your drivers license and other things when they ask. Keep your answers short. Refuse to let them search your car, even when you have nothing to hide.
ALways good to have a working Dashcam, and one that points both the front and back is better. Especially if it records audio, big plus as if can be recording everything they are saying to you. That way when they LIE in court, you have proof. For whatever reason, courts believe lying police. I really don't think they're any better than a real criminal with facts.
You want to learn something, watch thing Video, Part One and then watch Part 2. Learn a little something!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8z7NC5sgik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08fZQWjDVKE
Re: Re: Not just lying
Re: Re: Re: Not just lying
Hahahahaha - sure
Re: Not just lying
Re: Not just lying
But we all know that's not a happening thing - he;ll make more questionable stops and defendants less knowledgeable than Cedric Gordon will be found guilty.
Re: Not just lying
Re: Re: Not just lying
Assuming it wasn't just a straight Yes/No question, I'd have gone with 'No more than any other witness', though given they had that question at all I suspect that even that would have resulted in a boot from the jury pool.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Some do.
Re: Re:
Hey presto! massive lawsuit for back pain + whiplash.
Re: Re: Re:
Quick trio to jail and permanent lock up for trying to kill a cop by vehicle homicide.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
How is one supposed to be doing the speed limit when there are thousands of vehicles in front of you that are not? Do you even commute?
The typical commute consists of doing the speed that everyone else is doing in front of you because it is bumper to bumper from here to eternity - some folk leave some room between vehicles because it is a wise thing to do. Slowing down a bit in order to attain said room is not going to net you a ticket - what a stupid thing to say.
The good, the bad, and the twisting the knife
It's good that the court found that an officer repeatedly lying under oath made the resulting search illegal, and tossed the case.
It's bad that such a thing happening is not even remotely surprising at this point.
And it's twisting the knife being all but certain that other than costing the department a legal win the officer in question will likely face absolutely zero penalties for their actions(in court or out), such that they and others will be free to try again in the future, though perhaps being a little more careful about the lies they tell.
Re: The good, the bad, and the twisting the knife
Once this officer gets back from his PAID suspension in the Bahamas, the defendant will be shot in the back from 100 foot away due to the combined offences of "contempt of cop" "makin' me look foolish" and "I thought it was a black man coming right fer me"
Re: Re: The good, the bad, and the twisting the knife
Re: Re: Re: The good, the bad, and the twisting the knife
I thought the rule was one lie.
Juries are informed that if a witness is caught in one lie then it is acceptable to distrust anything else he / she says.
If a police officer lies once, then not only should his testimony be distrusted, but he should be charged with perjury. His job should depend on him telling the truth in court at all times.
That this isn't the case should serve as evidence to challenge the legitimacy of the court.
Re: I thought the rule was one lie.
Well, at least he can't loose his job!
One might think that perjury before a court as a sworn law officer would at least carry the same penalties as perjury if you were just an average defendant.
Re: bawk
Re: Re: bawk
Today's Episode of Rule of Man or Rule of Law
There are limits, of course. The Supreme Court's Rodriguez decision says officers can't extend stops past the objective of the stop if reasonable suspicion of additional criminal activity fails to materialize.
How does a traffic violation equate to criminal activity?
According to the Supreme Court so long as law enforcement's fishing expedition (ie tyranny) is light and transient it is A-OK to harass any/all persons they decide to encounter based wholly upon a law enforcement officer's arbitrary pretext of the moment.
When a law enforcement officer uses an arbitrary pretext to stop and harass any/all persons they decide to encounter is that:
Rule of Man?
Or
Rule of Law?
What good is a Bill of Rights if law enforcement can circumvent the various limits placed upon their actions with federal/state courts aiding/abetting the tyranny?
Cedric Gordon was forced to play jurisprudence roulette with his money and his liberty in order to fend off the tyranny of law enforcement's arbitrary pretextual stop.
This time the court decided in favor of liberty but alas the court could have easily decided to quash Cedric's motion to suppress the evidence gained during law enforcement's fishing expedition thus paving the way for some possible jail time.
Rule of Man or Rule of Law
It's all rule of man.
Laws are not enforced consistently. Laws are not prosecuted consistently. Prosecutorial discretion is an accepted norm in the United States.
Oh and then an officer can arrest you for what he believes is a law. Psychology, law enforcement officers decide first whether you're a good guy or a bad guy, and if he chooses the latter, he looks for something to book you for.
So no, it's never rule of law in the United States of America.
Re: Rule of Man or Rule of Law
Ummmm...so he arrested the driver for having a criminal history and then searched the vehicle, finding the weapon and drugs?
What was he originally arrested for in order to justify the search?
Deputy Forbert: His tag lights were out. I mean dim! Umm... kinda a little dim? Definitely dim. OK, they were fine, but, errr... His passenger wasn't wearing a seatbelt? Yeah! Not wearing a seatbelt. Probably. I mean, maybe, maybe not, I couldn't tell 'til after the stop, but, umm, yeah.
Judge [to court stenographer]: Let the transcript reflect the fact that I've facepalmed my way to major cranial trauma... And please call 911 when you get a chance, thanks.
