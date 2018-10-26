 
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Oct 26th 2018 3:36pm


Filed Under:
atf, bias, daryle lamont sellers, entrapment, jacqueline nguyen, stash house, stings



Appeals Court Judge Tears Into ATF's Life-Wrecking, Discriminatory Stash House Stings

from the more-of-this-please dept

The ATF's stash house stings are one of the worst things about federal law enforcement. And it's a crowded field! Sure, the FBI routinely engages in something approaching entrapment when it turns people with self-esteem problems and/or serious mental health issues into terrorists. But the FBI can't tell a judge how much terrorism to charge defendants with. The ATF stings -- involving imaginary drugs hidden in fictitious stash houses -- give the government the ability to trigger mandatory minimum sentences simply by claiming the fake stash of drugs was more than five kilos -- automatically setting up defendants for 20-year prison terms.

Another victim of the ATF's stash house stings is fighting his conviction in court. Daryle Lamont Sellers hopes to prove the ATF's stash house stings are racially-biased. There's some evidence this is the case. Researchers found sting operations in Chicago netted a disproportionate number of minority suspects. A review of hundreds of court cases by the USA Today showed the ATF targeted minorities 91% of the time.

Sellers says the ATF is engaging in selective enforcement. To do that, he needs information the ATF has on hand, but is refusing to hand over. The Ninth Circuit Appeals Court has declared Sellers should have access to this information because the claim he's making isn't the same as selective prosecution, which requires Sellers to show more than he has in this case. From the decision [PDF]:

To succeed on his selective enforcement claim, Sellers must show that the enforcement had a discriminatory effect and was motivated by a discriminatory purpose. He is unlikely to meet this demanding standard without information that only the government has. Sellers can obtain this information through discovery if he makes a threshold showing. We must decide what that showing is. We hold that in these stash house reverse-sting cases, claims of selective enforcement are governed by a less rigorous standard than that applied to claims of selective prosecution under United States v. Armstrong, 517 U.S. 456 (1996).

This is good news for Sellers. And it's potentially good news for others roped in by ATF stings. If he obtains information showing discriminatory motivation, minority suspects are going to have another way to fight these charges in court.

But the entire opinion is worth reading past the opening declaration in favor of Sellers. Judge Jacqueline Nguyen tees off on the ATF in her concurring opinion, pointing out biased enforcement is only a small part of stash house sting operations' problems.

While these operations do “not . . . reduc[e] the actual flow of drugs,”2 the government touts them as an important tool “to catch people inclined to commit home invasions.” United States v. Hudson, 3 F. Supp. 3d 772, 786 (C.D. Cal. 2014), rev’d sub nom. United States v. Dunlap, 593 F. App’x 619 (9th Cir. 2014). But when the government fails to target known criminal enterprises or people suspected of engaging in serious crimes, the practice is highly questionable and raises troubling questions about race-based targeting.

There is no legitimate dispute that these stings primarily affect people of color, but the government has steadfastly resisted any defense attempt to determine whether enforcement is racially biased.

She goes on to point out the government outsources the target selection to informants -- ones who have their own interests to serve and protect. This makes it clear the ATF is searching for dangerous criminals to talk into fake stash house robberies. It's more than willing to take whoever -- which more often than not is a minority with no history of violent crime or armed robbery. From there, the government gets to decide how many years of a suspect's life it's willing to try to take away. Invariably, every fake drug stash is large enough to demand 20-year minimum sentences.

Then she gets right to the heart of the matter: of course the ATF's sting operations are racially-biased. They're based on a bunch of lies, which gives the ATF the opportunity to pick anyone as its fall guy. But the agency always seems to end up arresting the same sort of people.

Law enforcement agents, on the other hand, do not deal with a closed universe of criminal suspects. When conducting a reverse sting, literally anyone could be a target. See Black, 733 F.3d at 315 (Noonan, J., dissenting) (“In the population of this country, there is an indefinite number of persons who dream of clever and unlawful schemes to make money. Does their dreamy amorality cast them all as fit candidates for a sting by their government?”). There is no reason to suspect that persons of a particular race are more likely to agree to commit a stash house robbery unless one believes that persons of that race are inherently more prone to committing violent crime for profit—a dangerously racist view that has no place in the law. If law enforcement agents target potential stash house robbers in a race-neutral way, then the racial breakdown of targeted individuals would presumably closely mirror that in the community. If it doesn’t, then that’s potentially indicative that the agents or their informants are using discriminatory procedures.

This is what the ATF does dozens of times a year. It takes fake drugs and fake stash houses and turns them into real prison sentences. And, so far, it's been getting away with it. But it sounds like courts are beginning to tire of locking people up for unwittingly engaging in the ATF's charades. At some point, this will all come crashing down on the feds, but until then dangerous criminals will continue to walk the streets while down-on-their-luck nobodies serve their prison terms for them.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Oct 2018 @ 4:17pm

    Bullshit

    Until the ATF is disbanded and the people in charge are serving jail time for their racist tactics, I am not going to believe anyone from there on anything.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Oct 2018 @ 4:46pm

      Re: Bull$hit

      @@@ "Until the ATF is disbanded..."



      yeah, since the courts fully endorse the existence, legality, and mission of ATF -- all else the courts do in adjudicating ATF actions is just a charade.

      There is no Constitutional authority for ATF to exist at all. Thus it is an outlaw organization.


      (oh right, i forgot about the Commerce Clause & General Welfare Clause ... which permit the Feds to do whatever they want; but then why even bother a written detailed constitution-- just give the Feds plenary authority to do as they choose)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 26 Oct 2018 @ 4:20pm

    Well, here is the problem:

    If you have one population group where 4% are likely to commit a crime, and one population group where 6% are likely to commit a crime, in the interest of most effective policing, in which ratio should you check (traffic stops, stash house entrapments, well you shouldn't but you get the drift) those population groups?

    The most effective way of policing (in terms of finding perpetrators) is to check the second group 100% of the time. At least, until not getting checked at all increases the crime rate among the unchecked group to match that of the checked group.

    That is, of course, the ultimate in racial profiling. If you want other strategies to be optimal (and make no mistake: prohibited or not enforcement will gravitate towards what is optimal for them), you need a metric different from "net the most culprits". The situation is actually even worse since the metric is actually "net the most convictions" and for that it is quite more important that the target does not have the means to raise a competent defense and thus has to take whatever plea deal they get.

    You can easily get 10 convictions for innocent poor with the same effort you need for getting one conviction for a guilty rich person.

    When the metrics are broken, getting law enforcement to do the right thing against their own interests is an uphill battle.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 26 Oct 2018 @ 4:27pm

      Re: Well, here is the problem:

      Isn't the point of law enforcement to catch and prosecute people who actually commit crimes? Not someone thinking about commiting crimes, but those who actually commit crimes. Now there could be some exceptions where the police stumble upon and actualy crime in the planning stages, but I would think they would set up and catch the criminals in the act in those instances.

      When the entire enterprise is made up, what crime was actually commited?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 26 Oct 2018 @ 5:08pm

        Re: Re: Well, here is the problem:

        Yes, the point is law enforcement. However, the metrics for how well they enforced the law are easily gamed, because they are measured not on actual crimes solved/prevented, but on number of successful convictions. It is hardly surprising that law enforcement would seek to optimize their number of convictions. It is very bad that unscrupulous members of law enforcement chose to optimize that number through inventing crimes rather than through prioritizing resolution of real crimes.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 26 Oct 2018 @ 4:55pm

    ATF job security 101, or "how else are we gonna find enough to do to keep us employed?"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dan, 26 Oct 2018 @ 4:58pm

    ATF is more fully known as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. WTF do they have to do with fictitious stashes of drugs?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Oct 2018 @ 5:02pm

      Re:

      Fictitious drug stash houses are frequently guarded by fictitious well-armed drug dealers, which only makes sense when you consider the large volume of fictitious drugs they're protecting. ATF inserts itself on the basis of the fictitious guns carried by the fictitious drug dealers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.