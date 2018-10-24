Fan Translator Likely Finds His Work In... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Oct 24th 2018 1:48pm


Filed Under:
arresting journalists, free speech, interpol, journalism, recep tayyip erdogan, turkey



Interpol Alert Issued By Turkey For Exiled Journalists President Erdogan Wants To Toss In Jail

from the shut-up,-he-BOLOed dept

Turkey's government has already locked up more than 70 journalists -- most of them in the wake of a failed coup. President Recep Erdogan says the imprisoned journalists are terrorists and criminals, but rather than offer evidence of wrongdoing, Erdogan just keeps throwing more of them in jail.

The notoriously thin-skinned president has been eliminating dissent and criticism since he took power, so there's no reason to give his accusations of criminal activity credence. Erdogan has leaned on favorable laws elsewhere in the world to press for criminal charges and extradition of citizens of other nations who've offended his delicate sensibilities.

As a player on the world stage, Erdogan and his government will use whatever tools they have available to continue to eliminate their critics. It appears Erdogan is now asking the world's police forces to help him track down journalists he hasn't yet jailed. (h/t Mutlu Civiroglu)

Journalism in Turkey has come under renewed scrutiny after an Istanbul court issued an international arrest warrant for two prominent writers living overseas.

In a hearing against journalists linked to the Cumhuriyet newspaper, the 27th High Criminal Court said it would request the issuance of Interpol “red notices” for Can Dundar and Ilhan Tanir. The order notifies all Interpol member states that the individual has pending arrest warrants.

Mr Dundar, the newspaper’s former editor-in-chief, and Mr Tanir, its ex-Washington correspondent, currently live in Germany and the US respectively.

No one's under any obligation to arrest and extradite these "criminals." And certainly no one should feel they have to enforce Turkey's draconian anti-press measures halfway around the world. But it will make travel difficult, as databases will be pinged and info alleging criminal activity will be returned. If they happen to travel to a country that feels compelled to take Turkey's disingenuous government at its word, these journalists find themselves being sent home to face ridiculous charges in a kangaroo court.

Critical speech is its own crime in Turkey, despite what Erdogan says publicly.

“Turkey numbers among the world’s leading countries in matters of press freedom, the most advanced communications technologies, social media, the internet and journalism,” he said on Journalists’ Day in January.

You can only get away with saying something this ridiculous in a country where a large majority of news services are under direct government control and internet blockades are only a kill-switch away. When most of your journalists are in jail or have left the country, you're not in the running for Free-est Press in the World awards. You're just a thug in nation-state clothing.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 24 Oct 2018 @ 2:08pm

    Moslem regimes and journalists?

    Considering that Khashoggi was murdered in the consulate in Turkey, I'm wondering if they aren't cooperating with each other to squash journalism.

      guy, 24 Oct 2018 @ 3:02pm

      Re: Moslem regimes and journalists?

      No, Turkey and Saudi Arabia hate each other too much for that.

      They both separately hate a free press.

      Thad (profile), 24 Oct 2018 @ 3:03pm

      Re: Moslem regimes and journalists?

      ...it kinda seems like if that were the case, then Erdogan would be helping cover up the murder, instead of, you know, spending the past two weeks very publicly calling attention to it.

      Christ, this is "Saddam is cooperating with Osama" all over again. Just because two leaders are both bad people, and both are Muslim, doesn't mean they're collaborating.

      There are 1.8 billion Muslims in the world. They're not actually all friends with each other.

    Anonymous Coward, 24 Oct 2018 @ 2:19pm

    You're just a thug in nation-state clothing.

    What clothing, Erdogan's skin is so sensitive that clothes would bruise it.

      Anonymous Coward, 24 Oct 2018 @ 3:03pm

      Re:

      The clothing I just sold him! To a fool, the clothes are absolutely invisible, but to a wise man, they are the finest suit of clothes ever made.

      Obviously, he agreed with me on the excellence of the clothing, and bought three whole outfits.

    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 24 Oct 2018 @ 2:49pm

    Politics Makes Strange Bedfellows

    He’s our only hope for any kind of justice for Jamal Khashoggi. But then, who gets to rein him in?

    Maybe we should ask MBS for help with that...

      stderric (profile), 24 Oct 2018 @ 6:08pm

      Re: Politics Makes Strange Bedfellows

      He’s our only hope for any kind of justice for Jamal Khashoggi.

      It's like a hundred years' worth of global irony reserves got used up to craft a single sentence.

    Anonymous Coward, 24 Oct 2018 @ 3:16pm

    Trump and outright bold faced lies...

    Granted our journalists here aren't being thrown in prison, yet. The assertion that you can't get away with outright false statements is, in and of itself, false. It is clear that you can say the most ridiculous things regardless of the nation you live in or the supposed freedoms it has. To prove it all you have to do is listen to DJT for a few minutes, at any given time, and VOILA!

    Anonymous Coward, 24 Oct 2018 @ 3:24pm

    It's all playing into the hands of despots everywhere. Before you know it the president will have the gumption to try and jail a few.

      Gary (profile), 24 Oct 2018 @ 4:37pm

      Re: Short walk

      Trump has already made so many threats about throwing journalists in jail this isn't a stretch. He has *publicly* threatened to punish the WaPo by raising Amazon's postal rates in retaliation.
      Blurred lines? Slippery slope? Or past that, and there are too many outrages to keep our attention.

    Anonymous Coward, 24 Oct 2018 @ 6:13pm

    I'm sure this is a great use of Interpol's time and resources. I'm sure this will improve Interpol's relations with governments around the world.
    Forget those who perpetrate genocide, human trafficking or child abuse - there are journalists on the loose, damnit!

