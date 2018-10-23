Ajit Pai, Telecom Lobbyists Are Now... >>
Failures

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Oct 23rd 2018 3:23am


Filed Under:
asset forfeiture, drug war, flintshire, wales



City Council Seized, Crushed Resident's Legally-Parked BMW While He Was In The Hospital

from the BECAUSE-WE-CAN?!? dept

We're used to stories about asset forfeiture being abused to seize vehicles from citizens here in the US, with the vehicle/sales proceeds going directly to the bottom line of the agency seizing them. That encourages all sorts of abuse performed in the name of Drug Warring but, in reality, just creating a somewhat sustainable revenue source for the government.

At least in this context, seizures of vehicles make sense. Perverted incentives have created a demand for assets drug cartels just can't deliver, so it's up to average Americans -- many of them not at all involved in international drug trade -- to make up the difference. But what can you even make of this atrocity, performed by the Flintshire, Wales government? (via Jalopnik)

After having surgery, the car owner discovered Flintshire council had incorrectly classified his BMW 323 as abandoned and had it crushed.

An ombudsman report said there was no evidence the council tried to identify the owner, while the man whose car it was called it "utter ineptitude".

The council must pay him £2,750 for his car and the time taken to resolve this.

A man, whose vehicle is worth at least seven times the amount offered by the council, left his vehicle parked in front of his residence while he went in for surgery. The vehicle was parked at the address it was registered to. Nonetheless, the government declared it abandoned and destroyed it. This all happened during the three days he was incapacitated.

The man reported his missing car to the police, who then uncovered the rest of the debacle. A council officer claimed a search of a vehicle registration database prior to the seizure/destruction came up empty-handed. As was pointed out by the ombudsman report noted above, there was no record of this search taking place. The car's owner was also never given notice the vehicle was targeted by the council for removal. This was the conclusion drawn from the investigation:

Public Services Ombudsman for Wales Nick Bennett said: "This is as classic a case of maladministration as I have witnessed in four years of office."

Which it is. But it's more than that. It's a government moving with impunity because no one will stop it. It's a pointless display of power that resulted in the destruction of a citizen's property. And beyond everything else, it's a demonstration governments are willing to make mistakes but not amends. The amount offered to the car's owner doesn't cover the loss and this offer only appeared because the council shit the bed so thoroughly its insurer refused to cover the self-inflicted loss.

What message does this send to residents? Never park your vehicle anywhere for any length of time? Try not get hospitalized? The government has far more potential to harm than to help? The last one might be worth learning, but it's not really a confidence builder. And it puts government incompetence at the same level as "acts of God" -- unpredictable and unforeseeable but always painful for the victims.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Daydream, 23 Oct 2018 @ 4:06am

    I'm surprised the police helped.

    I half-expected that when the police were called for assistance and found the council had wrongfully destroyed the car, that they'd try to prosecute the guy for leaving the car lying around or something.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 4:28am

      Re: I'm surprised the police helped.

      This is the UK. where you can approach a police person to ask for directions without fearing that you will be shot or assaulted.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    steve, 23 Oct 2018 @ 4:38am

    They screwed up, its now fixed. Not exactly world news.

    The better question is what wasn't printed. The council wont deal with anything off road, but a SORN'd vehicle cannot be stored on road, something missing here. Also the story changes depending on the source, BBC "£2,000 worth of tools in the boot. ITV "hundreds of pounds worth of tools", a touch of faberge egg in my missing suitcase perhaps.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Bruce C., 23 Oct 2018 @ 4:47am

      Re:

      Only if you call a restitution of 1/7th of the value of the vehicle "fixed".

      The council must pay him £2,750 for his car and the time taken to resolve this.

      (The) man, whose vehicle is worth at least seven times the amount offered by the council, left his vehicle parked in front of his residence while he went in for surgery.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        steve, 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:02am

        Re: Re:

        That was the value in 2004, no where does it list the value now.

        Again more questions than answers

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:03am

        Re: Re:

        To be fair, I'm a little sceptical of the claim there, as they seem to be counting the value in 2004 plus the amount spent on the new engine. Cars tend to depreciate in value rather quickly in the UK, so while it's not impossible, I'd say it's relatively unlikely that it was actually worth that much 12 years later.

        I'd agree that he should be compensated for more due to the obvious negligence and costs, but I'm a little suspicious of that claim. It's more likely that the ever-escalating tax rates made him willing to

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:35am

          Re: Re: Re:

          .... the time wasted having to deal with the situation followed by having to go purchase another vehicle ... well that is just too bas now isn't it?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            PaulT (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 8:28am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            "the time wasted having to deal with the situation followed by having to go purchase another vehicle ... well that is just too bas now isn't it?'

            Erm...

            "I'd agree that he should be compensated for more due to the obvious negligence and costs"

            Can you read?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      spodula, 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:13am

      Re:

      If the car was declared off-road and was parked on the road, there perfectly allowed to take it and crush it.

      This would tally with the reduced payout, which would be just for the Maladministration and not informing the owner until after the fact.

      However, this is just speculation. The linked article doesnt give enough details.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 4:57am

    "They screwed up, its now fixed."

    I'm not entirely sure that "fixed" is the right word here. I'd also think that "screwed up" is a little light on them, considering they apparently destroyed the car in a few days without attempting to contact the owner.

    "Not exactly world news."

    World news doesn't have to be earth shattering or important globally. It can just be a case of "look at this silly thing that happened over here..."

    "The council wont deal with anything off road, but a SORN'd vehicle cannot be stored on road, something missing here"

    Not really. The linked article stated it was stored off road. The questions are why they didn't bother to contact the owner and why they were in such a rush to destroy the vehicle. Surely, they usually try to get some extra income from storage first?

    "Also the story changes depending on the source, BBC "£2,000 worth of tools in the boot. ITV "hundreds of pounds worth of tools""

    That's not a massive discrepancy, especially if the reporters were just estimating based on the stated inventory rather than a stated value (e.g. one reporting on the average used value while the other way quoting full retail cost). Even if he is inflating the losses, I think it's understandable that he might wish to get a little more under the circumstances.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:05am

      Re:

      >The linked article stated it was stored off road.

      no it didn't:
      "It had been declared off the road and was parked outside the registered address."

      Outside off road or on road? if on road then it was illegal and should have been crushed, the only fault being they did it without notification. You see how it changes the story from a car stolen from private property, to enforcing the law, if with a mistake.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:26am

        Re: Re:

        Ooops, I did mean to type "declared off road".

        From context, I'm taking it as meaning it was declared SORN but parked on the public street. You're right that the wording changes the meaning somewhat, but the reduced payout the fact that the council were reprimanded for their actions afterwards suggest they were not found to be in the wrong for the actions of taking the car in the first place.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:17am

    Waht somemobody should have done was go down to the impound yard, cut the padlock off the gate, and then take the car before it could be crushed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:27am

    Crushed?

    Why the rush to crush a car apparently worth $20,000?

    Must be more to this story. You'd think they'd impound it and charge storage fees, or declare it abandoned and sell it off, before destroying it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:55am

      Re: Crushed?

      I'd bet anything that it was stripped to the bones and the uni-body was the only thing that was crushed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Falanx, 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:59am

      Re: Crushed?

      Because UK councils really are this flaming stupid.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:00am

      Re: Crushed?

      When the official options are impound until the owner reclaims the vehicle, and/or crush the vehicle, why would the police r councils seize vehicles without a good reason, at least most of the time.

      It is the difference between laws whose application avoids corruption, and those that encourage corruption.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:10am

      Re: Crushed?

      >apparently worth $20,000?

      14 years ago, it could well be worth $2 now.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 11:03am

        Re: Re: Crushed?

        I agree except on one thing. There are so many mistakes made, they should at least pay double what it would cost to replace the car. There are accidents and then there is carelessness.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:35am

    'Accident', right...

    In the three days the man was in the hospital they declared the car abandoned for being parked in front of the owners house, lied about the search to check registration, and had it destroyed.

    All of this taking place during a three day window when the owner couldn't contest anything.

    Had they not lied about the search I might have believed that this was a case of a screw-up and a city council being extremely eager to do their jobs, however with that lie I can't help but suspect that this was intentional, and am left wondering if the homeowner hadn't made one or more enemies on the council before going in for surgery.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:50am

    silver lining...

    it's art now

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:53am

    Thats why I moved to the country on 3 acres on a private road that has 3 houses. I got tired of having cars towed for lack of inspection.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    oliver, 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:54am

    The 10 most frightening words in the english language:

    "I am from the government, I am here to help!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      DOlz, 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:58am

      Four of the most depressing words in the English language

      Ronald Reagan was President.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 23 Oct 2018 @ 7:57am

        Re: Four of the most depressing words in the English language

        Sure, and his running mate was Jerry Lewis...

        Wait, Dan Quayle. Joke's on me. Oh, and later came G.W. Bush. Joke's on the U.S.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 8:36am

        Re: Four of the most depressing words in the English language

        Now there was a great President.

        How about "Jimmy Carter was President". Now that was depressing.

        Lets get it down to 3 words. "Obama was President". Now that was depressing. 8 years of a crap economy. Hit comment of those jobs are gone forever,...NOT!!!! You can keep your Doctor and everyone is going to save $2500 a year. HAHAHAHAHA, all the many LIES.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 9:03am

          Re: Re: Four of the most depressing words in the English language

          I love the fact that you people keep regurgitating half-truths and spin, it makes it easy to see who's operating on the basis of fact and who's off with the fairies.

          "Hit comment of those jobs are gone forever,...NOT!!!!"

          Was this meant to be a coherent sentence, or is your command of the English language just on par with your grasp of economics and history and your understanding of the relevance of early 90s pop culture in the modern world?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 10:38am

          Re: Re: Four of the most depressing words in the English language

          You're literally just lying.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 9:23am

        Re: Four of the most depressing words in the English language

        an error we will outlive.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Oblate (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:08am

    The law was not followed when the car was taken, which I would interpret to mean that it was stolen. Would he have any luck if he reported it as stolen? Seems like a pretty easy case, as there's already an admission of guilt. Let his insurance company lawyers frighten the council to repaying him properly, isn't this part of why one pays for insurance?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:22am

    A BMW?

    They could have at least have salvaged the turn signals; they'd be in pristine condition, never having been used.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce, 23 Oct 2018 @ 7:09am

    Why and how would they keep from acting worse and worse let alone stop what they're doing when there are NO consequences?

    If your 6 year old smashes her bedroom window for the hell of it, do you LET HER be in charge of deciding not only what happened, but leave whether she should be punished or given ice cream for her actions entirely up to her? Completely and utterly accepting her decisions and just shrugging off that that's just how things are?

    Of course not. That would be fucking idiotic wouldn't it.

    But here we are, allowing criminals to destroy property or even outright harm people, and when they go "I'LL decide whether or not I did something bad", we let them go about their day, pay them more of our taxes, and listen when they tell us that any problems we have with what they've done to us is entirely up to them to judge.

    Every time they get away they get a little bolder, a little more dangerous. Every time they push the limits just a little more without dragged into the streets and their remains made an example of for their successors, the very concept of being free from tyranny is shaved away a little more. We get just a tiny bit closer to those hellholes like Saudi Arabia or North Korea, where what's done to citizens is just daily normality.

    They must be punished, but they will not punish themselves. Others have to do it no matter what the criminals tell us they wrote up as a law regarding what they've done.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 7:12am

    Its a real shame God gets classified with likes oof these pitiful maliced pieces of human waste.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OldGeezer (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 7:46am

    Denver

    I don't know what the law is now, but in 1971 I visited my uncle in Denver. I parked on the street in front of his house. I drove the car every day while I was there. One morning my uncle said, "you better get out there, they are about to tow your car". Turns out they had a law that cars parked on the street had to be moved every day. My aunt told them I had run an errand for her earlier that same day. I had the store receipt in my pocket. Had the driver actually hooked up to the car he would have had no choice but to tow it. I doubt they would have crushed a 5 year old car, but I'm sure I would have paid towing & steep impound fees.This was a residential area. Except for a racket to get people to pay outrageous fines, I see no purpose for this law. I could understand if a car appeared inoperable & there had been multiple complaints, but shit, 24 hours?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Vic B (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 8:23am

    It's freakin' Wales...who gives a s***?!? Hate it when Americans model the rest of the world to theirs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 8:30am

      Re:

      "It's freakin' Wales...who gives a s***?!? "

      People in Wales? Do you not care about them. or are you saying that you should only be informed of things that directly affect you

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 9:46am

        Re: Re:

        He is showing the world how backward and racist he is. Clearly, people from Wales are beneath mention for people like him.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    peter, 23 Oct 2018 @ 9:07am

    how did they even contest this?

    It is actually even worse than the story suggests, because the government mandated procedure is....

    1. They must determine that it is actually abandoned (they have no keeper on the DVLA’s database and are untaxed, or they’re stationary for a significant amount of time or they’re significantly damaged, run down or unroadworthy, or they’re burned out or they have number plates missing)

    2. They must give 7 days notice to the owner or if the owner cannot be found, affix notice to the vehicle.

    3. They can only dispose of abandoned vehicles if any of the following apply: the vehicle is only fit to be destroyed, or the vehicle has no number plates or tax disc (even an expired one) and is not taxed or you can’t find the owner or the owner fails to comply with a notice to collect the vehicle.

    They basically failed at every one of the stage of this process, and yet still forced the owner to go to the Ombudsman to get any recompense....and this basically took a year.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 9:47am

      Re: how did they even contest this?

      Exactly. They failed to do even the most basic steps to ensure they were on the right side of the law and that is why their insurance refuses to cover it. The guy should sue them for 8 times the cost of replacing everything and should get every penny.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 11:32am

    Good comments above..

    1. WHY? and WHO asked for it to be removed?
    2. where is the paper work?
    3. in 3 days you picked up the car and Crushed it?? That recycler didnt have MUCH to do did he??
    4. what are the Odds, it got STRIPPED before the crushing? Parts are worth more then the car..
    5. Where is the police Verification?? that WHO OWNEd the vehicle?? BEFORE this happened? I see that there is a CLAIM that they did a search, but the COPS dont see that on record.

    All I see here is an INEPT person doing a job...THAT SHOULD BE RESPONSIBLE...
    OR, an official that should be held accountable. because it HAD to be an official with a Grudge..or person in the Hood, that had contacts and didnt like him.(Ex girl friend??/wife/boy frined/sheep down the road)

    ANd the very least should buy him a NEW CAR..
    This car was 18+ years old, and probably still in good condition. I wonder what was in the back seat?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


