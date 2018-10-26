NSA Will Try To Stop Turning Whistleblowers Into Leakers With Kinder, Gentler Official Channels
The NSA is promising to be kinder to whistleblowers.
The U.S. National Security Agency’s top oversight official, Robert Storch, is working to repair the spy agency’s reputation with whistleblowers in an effort to encourage staff to report wrongdoing internally, rather than go public.
“It’s really important we encourage whistleblowers to come forward and that they feel comfortable doing so and if there are allegations of reprisal then we take that very seriously,” Storch said in an interview with Reuters last week.
This is important, at least to the NSA, because its most famous whistleblowers have eventually gone outside the system to deliver news of systemic surveillance program abuse to the masses. I don't think NSA officials necessarily want to handle internal complaints and scale back abusive collection programs. I think they just want to make sure no one outside of the NSA and its direct oversight hear about it.
That being said, the NSA definitely needs to work on its interpersonal relationships with disgruntled employees. People yelling about Snowden not going through the proper channels didn't have much to say about his proper channel being on the chopping block for retaliating against a whistleblower. And protections for contractors are still weaker than those offered to federal employees, which means the NSA can keep complainers quieter by continuing to rely on outsiders to handle the dirty work of analyzing incoming intel.
To be fair, this effort to protect whistleblowers seems a lot more earnest than past efforts. At least in this case, the NSA consulted with outside groups for input on anti-retaliation policies.
Storch said he has made progress by working with civil rights and privacy groups.
That effort included a February meeting with the non-profit Project on Government Oversight and other similar organizations.
Even so, whistleblower protections work better in theory than in practice. The NSA is the government's most secretive agency and has a long history of abusing its surveillance authorities. It's been resistant to internal change for much of its lifespan and change is something nearly every whistleblower is seeking. If it can keep whistleblowers from becoming leakers, it can better hide its misdeeds from the public. And that's something we need to be wary of anytime the NSA starts talking about protecting employees who aren't happy with its programs, policies, or practices.
Free bridge with every report through official channels!
'We not only promise we pinky promise that this time the 'official channels' will absolutely not be a trap.'
But can you think of single CIA whistle-blower?
Let's see your data and metrics.
Actually, you're just trotting out the Snowden theme again. It's still not clear that Snowden wasn't a limited hang-out, meaning planned and authorized psy-op.
A) Snowden informed me of nothing. -- Okay, strictly speaking, I'd no PROOF, but had guesses which were verified. By same token, Snowden hasn't delivered any PROOF if mean put anyone in jail. The surveillance state went on, except that now the dolts know how much: so was just a way of gaining public acceptance.
B) The alleged Snowden trove has not been made public. Green Glenwald claims tens of thousands documents and has released some tiny fraction. Glenwald says he's careful to not ID agents, which means runs them past some NSA check, which means he's under its control. -- OR lying about the number of docs. -- Either way, why not dump them and let public decide? How and why did Glenwald become our gatekeeper on the whistleblowing?
C) That limited hang-out is at least handy for CIA to avoid attention. Theory is that Snowden was / is a CIA agent to attack the NSA and benefit CIA. -- HOPE no one will claim CIA has no conspiracies.
Re: But can you think of single CIA whistle-blower?
Re: But can you think of single CIA whistle-blower?
I'd no PROOF
Well, congratulations on finally becoming self-aware, I guess.
Dear Whistleblowers
See, here is the proof, we brought lube this time!
Y listen 2 NSA officials ?
So, why give any credence (or even highlight) the public words of this NSA official Robert Storch ?
Organizations and people with no credibility -- have no credibility. Duh
If the NSA complied with the 4th Amendment there would be no impetus for whistle-blowers, nor intricate NSA administrative procedures for handling whistle-blowers.
We citizens want the top NSA management to emphatically and publicly state... that the NSA will no longer conduct illegal/unconstitutional surveillance. All Congressmen and the President should state the same.
Of course, that will not happen.
What should be done with a very powerful, rogue Federal agency that is firmly supported by all 3 branches of the Federal government ??
Re: Y listen 2 NSA officials ?
What, you don't think a massive government agency can screw up in many ways?
Internal is the problem
'After due investigation we have found that we're innocent.'
Power and interest in doing so. The ability to protect a whistleblower does said person absolutely no good if the person/agency with the ability has no interest in standing up to the NSA to in order to do so.
To quote Admiral Akbar
