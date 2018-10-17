Another Massive Credit Reporting Database... >>
Daily Deal: Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Even with the rising popularity of Google Drive and other online productivity apps, Microsoft Office is still king in the corporate world (probably due to inertia more than any other reason). You can brush up on your skills with the $29 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle. They're offering courses in Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and SharePoint Access (note that you need to have these programs in order to complete the instruction). You will gain access to hundreds of hours of material via this unlimited subscription so you can learn at your own speed.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

